Männedorf, Switzerland, July 27, 2020 – Tecan Group Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that Ingrid Pürgstaller has been appointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief People Officer with effect from 1 August 2020. She has already held this position on an interim basis since April 2020.

Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: “I am delighted that we have been able to call upon such a strong executive talent as Ingrid Pürgstaller from within our own ranks to join the Management Board. Over the last few years, Ingrid has been able to gather wide-ranging experience in various aspects of human resources, and decisively helped to apply that experience to Tecan. Through several new initiatives and programs, particularly in the cultural and human resource development areas, she has contributed significantly to making today's Tecan a highly attractive employer, one that can see itself as a successful competitor in the search for the world's best talents. We expect continued strong growth in the coming years, so employee recruitment and development, diversity and inclusion, along with the further development of Tecan's culture, are matters of fundamental importance. In Ingrid we have a passionate and globally-minded management personality to take forward and develop this key function at Tecan.”

Since 2011, Ingrid Pürgstaller has held various human resources positions at Tecan; since 2019 she has been responsible for worldwide talent management. Before that, she worked as a consultant at MANRES, where she supported companies going through transformation processes. From 2008 to 2010, she worked in human resources at pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck Serono. From 2005 to 2008, she was on the staff of the Italian parliament.

Ingrid is a master's graduate in psychology from the University of Salzburg (Austria). In 2008, she was awarded an executive master's degree in human resources development from a prestigious university institution in Rome. She is 40 years old and an Italian citizen.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

