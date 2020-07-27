ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture, Chukes.

ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture, Chukes.

ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is pleased to announce an exhibition spotlighting Chukes, one of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture. Using music as inspiration, he creates his works by combining his visions with musical rhythms to sculpt what he hears through creative influences like Earth, Wind and Fire, Miles Davis and George Clinton and the Funk Parliament. While placing emphasis on the human body, Chukes incorporates color (a secret technique) giving his sculptures a rich smooth texture and a surreal identity.



Born in Vallejo, CA and raised in San Jose, Chukes began creating artworks at a very young age. Although he attended California College for the Arts and Claremont Graduate University, he considers himself to be a self-taught artist. Chukes works with a number of mediums including clay, bronze, wood and other materials to create exaggerated expressions of the human form.

“I concentrate on capturing emotional sensations of the body rather than its physical presence. Females play a strong role in my creation. I believe there is a magnificent sensitivity in women unlike anything I know and capturing this sensation gives my work meaning.”

His work has appeared in many galleries around the world - from the Boribana Museum in Senegal, West Africa, to the Hearne Fine Art Gallery in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. His work has also been featured in Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine. Collectors of his art include the likes of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, advertising mogul Carol H. Williams, and actress CCH Pounder.

Among the works featured at the Zucot Gallery, Chukes will present a provocative collection he refers to as “Identity Theft.”

“There are times when the artistic voice needs become so loud the ears of the world can no longer ignore its cries,” Chukes said. “I began working on this body of work during the beginning of 2016. I initially created this work as a protest toward the televised brutality and killings of Black people and people of color. These killings were not only happening here in America but throughout the world. As I look back at my own history, as well as researching world history, I reflect on what I have been taught about myself and other darker-skinned people of the world. The work in this exhibit is my artistic representation of what happens when people or nations of people are stripped of their indigenous identity and re-taught a history that historically filters the truth and presents an incorrect version of past and present injustices. This filtered history, as I call it, is being used against us as a weapon of self-destruction. I believe the Identity Theft exhibit will increase the volume for positive change that the world needs to hear.”

To learn more about Chukes and view his portfolio, visit his website: https://chukesart.com/home.html

About ZuCot Gallery:

ZuCot Gallery is the largest African American owned fine art gallery in the Southeast. Located at 100 Centinnel Olympic Park DR SW in the historic Castleberry Hill district of downtown Atlanta, the 3,500-square-foot space offers an eclectic decor and features some of the most prolific contemporary artists of our time.

Our mission is to promote original works of art by living African American artists and provide both novice and seasoned collectors with meaningful and unique services that enhance the art collecting experience. Collectors benefit from our services, which include educational programming, events where like-minded individuals may network, and our offering of the highest quality original works of art.

For gallery hours and exhibitions, visit: https://www.zucotgallery.com/ .

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4cb6243-f74e-4efe-93ad-7fa0abc6eb63

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/637ca280-eec7-4c53-86b1-dab4c02ed084

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1a95d2b-cffc-4219-bd88-c6a78123deb7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c128725f-bf60-4b6f-8656-2789ed7532b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d60d5fab-ece4-4959-8cd7-c7901bb5c669

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd0cde0a-2eb5-45a2-827b-8fea6f60c7f7