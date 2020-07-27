New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933653/?utm_source=GNW

49 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on medical practice management software (MPMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization, increased efficiency and productivity in MPMS and adherence to compliance of healthcare industry. In addition, increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical practice management software (MPMS) market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Physicians

• Pharmacists



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting as one of the prime reasons driving the medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of analytics in MPMS and increased popularity of e-prescription will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our medical practice management software (MPMS) market covers the following areas:

• Medical practice management software (MPMS) market sizing

• Medical practice management software (MPMS) market forecast

• Medical practice management software (MPMS) market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001