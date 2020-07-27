INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Objective Surgical, LLC today announced the launch of the Smart Option Services card, a stand-beside benefit to existing self-funded or captive health benefits that will lower costs overall on outpatient services and surgeries by carving out high-dollar procedures and services from imaging to outpatient surgeries with a zero out-of-pocket incentive for employees. The S.O.S. card provides employers access to the Objective Surgical proprietary network, the only Indiana-based bundled network, resulting in an immediate cost savings.



“The cost of health insurance has reached a breaking point. Employers need alternatives that make sense and benefit everyone involved,” said Jenni Bolen Tanner, Chief Innovation Officer of Objective Surgical. “Empowering employers to take control of their biggest expense is truly exciting. Everyone wins.”

Once a member thinks they need a diagnostic or surgery, all they do is contact the team at S.O.S./Objective Surgical. Care Coordinators will confirm coverage, offer providers in the patient’s area, and proceed with scheduling for the patient. The Care Coordinator will follow the patient throughout their entire care journey. The S.O.S. Card also implements ongoing employee engagement efforts to ensure compliance with preventative services, which employers cover in full, such as mammograms and colonoscopies.

“The benefit of having worked with the providers throughout the years has been a real asset to this endeavor,” said Angela Giles, Marketing Director of Objective Surgical. “It’s a huge learning curve. Our goal is to make what is pretty complex on our end, as simple as possible for the user.”

The S.O.S. Card serves as a simple addendum to existing plans. Employers can offer this plug-and-play program at any time with the proper documentation at enrollment. To learn more, please visit https://objectivesurgical.com/smart-option-services/ .

About Objective Surgical

Objective Surgical launched in 2014 in Indianapolis with a mission to deliver affordable and accessible diagnostics and surgical services with predictable costs without sacrificing quality. Objective Surgical offers bundled surgeries and diagnostics that can provide substantial cost savings with self-funded health plans, workers' compensation and occupational accident programs complete with care coordination.

www.objectivesurgical.com/ | Facebook | LinkedIn

Contact:

Jennifer Bolen Tanner

Chief Innovation Officer

jenni@objectivesurgical.com