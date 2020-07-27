Press release
Lesquin, 27 July 2020 18:00 hrs
1st quarter 2020/21 sales: €55.2M (-5.8%)
·Good trend for Nacon Gaming: +24.5%.
·Audio-Telco impacted by the health crisis - upturn in June
Recovery expected in 2nd quarter 2020-21 and confirmation of the targets of the Bigben 2023 strategic plan
|IFRS – M€
Sales
|
2020/2021
|
2019/2020
|
Change
|
1st Quarter
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
55.2
38.0
17.2
|
58.6
30.5
28.1
|
- 5.8%
+ 24.5%
- 38.7%
Non audited data
Growth of Gaming sales in Q1 2020/21
Bigben achieved 55.2 M€ sales in the 1st quarter of 2020/21 (April, May, June 2020), down 5.8%. As previously announced, business was impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 health crisis which led to a contraction in the consumption of Audio/Telco products over the first two months.
NACON GAMING
Nacon Gaming business grew by 24.5% in the 1st quarter of 2020/21 with 38.0 M€ sales.
BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO
Outlook
The upturn in consumption in June for the Audio-Telco segment, which was reflected in a rise in sales compared with June 2019, points to a better 2nd quarter 2020/21 for the Bigben-Audio/Telco business unit which, combined with ongoing robust Gaming sales, should allow the Bigben Group a quick return to growth.
NACON GAMING
BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO
For the second half of the year, the Group is confident in its ability to bounce back after a first quarter of the year hallmarked by exceptional circumstances.
NACON GAMING
·Thriving digital sales, new game releases (Monster Truck Championship, Warhammer Chaosbane® on PS5, Handball 21, Werewolf: the Apocalypse® - Earthblood, Rogue Lords and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong) and the new partnership with Microsoft (which will see the launch of a range of controllers compatible with the new console) will make a positive contribution to sales growth in the Nacon-Gaming business unit.
BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO
·The expected recovery in sales in the Bigben-Audio/Telco business unit will be supported by the introduction of innovative offers aimed at new channels and an acceleration of the internationalization of its distribution network.
Bigben will provide its sales and current operating income (1) targets for the current financial year in the autumn.
The Group is already confirming the targets of its Bigben 2023 strategic plan with 350 M€ sales and a 13% COI rate (1) for the 2022/23 financial year, with a focus on steadily improving the Current Operating Margin (1).
(1) Current Operating Margin = Current Operating Income rate = Current Operating Income as a percentage of sales.
Next publication:
Sales for 2nd quarter of FY 2020/2021: 26 October 2020
Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange
|
ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
|
SALES 2019-2020
263.5 M€
HEADCOUNT
Over 730 employees
INTERNATIONAL
21 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
|
Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets
Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC SMALL – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP
