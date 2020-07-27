New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921213/?utm_source=GNW

29 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to reduce energy cost and growing requirement for energy certifications.

The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in government support for solar energy projects as one of the prime reasons driving the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market covers the following areas:

• Building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market sizing

• Building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market forecast

• Building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market industry analysis





