CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on First Midwest’s 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: FMBIP), issued on May 20, 2020, and $11.08 per share (equivalent to $0.277 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on First Midwest’s 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NASDAQ: FMBIO), issued on June 24, 2020. The dividends are payable on August 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2020.



