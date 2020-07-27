WISeKey to Showcase its Cybersecurity Solutions for Artificial Intelligence Used in Drones and Robots at SIDO 2020

Drones and robotics sensitive applications are growing thus generating valuable data that has become a target for hackers. WISeKey has developed a comprehensive set of digital security solutions to protect Artificial Intelligence when in use to analyze our environment.

Geneva, Switzerland – July 27, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it will be demonstrating its disruptive set of technologies to secure new Artificial Intelligence data acquisition devices, including drones and robots, at the 6th edition of the SIDO leading IoT, AI, Robotics and XR event (Lyon, France – September 3-4, 2020).

“Big Data” is at the heart of our future society construction and management. Connected sensors are invading our environment to acquire a huge amount of data that are analyzed by Artificial Intelligence to predict and make decisions. According to Grand View Research, Inc., estimated the global Artificial Intelligence market reached at US$40B in 2019. The same study forecasts this market to explode to US$733.7B in 2027. Drones and robots are becoming central in this Internet of Things (IoT) revolution. They are therefore exposed to new cyberattacks that steal sensitive data or compromise their firmware and behavior.



Through decades of expertise in cybersecurity, WISeKey has designed complete end-to-end protection solutions for these systems, that could for instance be combined with the IBM Watson IoT offering. IBM’s Watson IoT Platform is a cognitive system that learns from and infuses intelligence into the physical world. Device manufacturers and businesses can use the power of Watson IoT Platform to build specialized, integrated solutions to solve their business challenges. Watson IoT Platform implements a “messaging broker” that allows the exchange of information between devices and business applications, using a secure Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology to bring authentication and data encryption. This implies a seamless integration with the WISeKey concept of Root of Trust (RoT) that delivers a digital identity that can be leveraged later in the Watson IoT platform together with WISeKey‘s solutions such as:

WISeKey’s VaultIC secure elements propose a FIPS140-2 Level 3 certified digital security, easy to integrate into any connected object to build an enclave where data and firmware are in a safe place.

service generates and injects digital identity into these objects, which is the foundation of all IoT infrastructures security. On the backend side, WISeKey’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) based on the OISTE Foundation ( www.oiste.org ) Root-Of-Trust is used to secure data at rest or in motion.

“After the recent announcement of our partnership with Parrot , the leading European drone group, to integrate our advanced digital security solutions into the Company’s growing range of ANAFI drones, this participation in the SIDO 2020 event will be a new opportunity for WISeKey to explain how our certified digital security can help leading IoT device makers protect their customer’s assets,” stressed Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “Our Company has become a key player in the cybersecurity arena, uniquely bringing its “Swissness” to the protection of Artificial Intelligence.”

Want to know more? Come and meet with our experts at SIDO 2020 - Booth E213 – Lyon, France – September 3-4, 2020 (more information on www.sido-event.com and www.wisekey.com ). Immediately book your meeting slot at sales@wisekey.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

