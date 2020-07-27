New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wireless Market in Process Industries 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877121/?utm_source=GNW

45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial wireless market in process industries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in installation and retrofit costs and enhancing connectivity in businesses.

The industrial wireless market in process industries analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial wireless market in process industries is segmented as below:

By Technology

• WLAN

• Wireless HART

• WiMAX

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing use of machine-to-machine (M2M) services across industries as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wireless market in process industries growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Industrial wireless market in process industries sizing

• Industrial wireless market in process industries forecast

• Industrial wireless market in process industries industry analysis





