Power Tools Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 55,592.66 million by 2027 . Increasing growth of infrastructure projects globally is the factor that drives the market growth.

Note – The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Power tools Market’ provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecasts, factoring in the impact of the COVID-19 Situation.

North America dominates the power tools market as in the U.S., the major player namely Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. offer various types of Power Tools in the region and the U.S. and Canada are early adopters of these tools which allow dominance in power tools market for the North America region. Germany is leading the growth of the Europe market due to high production of electronic devices in the country with presence of company namely Robert Bosch GmbH. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the increasing number of concrete structures in the region.

Rising Demand of Power Tools

Power Tools Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in power tools and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the power tools market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Some key players mentioned in the report are:

Atlas Copco, 3M, Stanley Black & Decker, Hilti, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Snap-on Incorporated, Koki Holdings, Emerson Electric, Festool, KYOCERA Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Makita Corporation, Panasonic Corporation of North America (A subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Apex Tool Group, LLC, INTERSKOL, Ferm International B.V., Delta Power Equipment Corporation, C. & E. Fein GmbH

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Power tools overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Competitors – In this section, various Power tools industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Power tools Market, This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Power tools is analysed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Power tools Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Power tools Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Power tools Market

Competitive Landscape - Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

The countries covered in power tools market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type (Sawing and Cutting Tools, Drilling and Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Routing Tools, Portable Nibblers, Air-Powered Tools, Material Removal Tools, Electric Cords and Plugs, Accessories, Others), Mode of Operation (Electric, Liquid Fuel Tool, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Powder-Actuated Tools), Application (Concrete and Construction, Woodworking, Metalworking, Welding, Others), Material (Concrete, Wood/Metal, Brick/Block, Glass, Others), End User (Industrial/Professional, Residential), Sales Channel (Indirect Sales, Direct Sales)

Key highlights of the Report:

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Critical Points Covered in the Table of Content of the Global Power tools Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, drivers, product descriptions, objectives, and scope of the Global Power tools market study.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary – basic information pertaining to the Global Power tools Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges existing in the Global Power tools sector

Chapter 4: Global Power tools Market Analysis – Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Segmenting the Power tools Market by Type, End-User, and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Power tools market, including the Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, i.e., by manufacturers, product types, applications, end-users, and regions with revenue share and sales in these regions

Chapter 8 & 9: Appendix, Research Methodology, and Sources of data collection

The Global Power tools Market is a valuable source of guidance for both individuals and companies interested in the industry.

