New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Lights are the components used to assist in the operating procedures to provide a clear vision of the cavities, organs, tissues which are under observation. Surgical lights are intended to lighten the site of surgery. They can provide optimal visualization of small, low-contrast objects at variable depths in incisions as well as body cavities. Therefore, surgical lights are an essential component of any operating theatre and provide lighting in surgical suites.
The demand for surgical lights is increasing owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures. Moreover, a noteworthy rise in the number of distributors and manufacturers of surgical light across the globe is generating enormous growth opportunities in the market. The key drivers of the surgical lights are the growing geriatric population, the increase in the incidences of accidents, escalating technological advancements, and hike in need to carry out surgeries for aesthetic pleasure. For instance, the recent advancements in the market include the increase in the use of the LED lights, which has a lesser tendency to burn the tissues due to the heat generated when used for a longer time. The LED lights provide white light with lower intensity, but a clear vision and hence are useful for operations that are carried out for the long term. Additionally, as per the statistics of the Association for Safe International Road Travel in 2017, it is estimated that nearly 1.25 million people die in the road crashes each year, an average of 3,287 people die every day, also 20-50 million are found injured or disabled. It is expected to boost the market during the forecast period further.
Rising regulatory approvals for operating room equipment coupled with an increasing focus on offering better patient care across different healthcare facilities is expected to drive the demand for surgical lights. Factors such as increasing product accessibility, high demand for well-equipped operating rooms by healthcare experts and surgeons, and user-friendliness of healthcare facilities, especially in emerging economies, are projected to push the growth of the market for surgical lights further. However, stringent government guidelines, increasing government intervention in the product quality, post-surgical side effects, and high cost of the lights are some of the significant market constraints during the forecast period.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2529
The COVID-19 impact:
The covid-19 outbreak has impacted the surgery associated market for the patient dealing with severe diseases and patients going through resultant surgeries. However, the governments and health agencies have set down a range of recommendations to maintain the well-being of all healthcare workers and patients. Throughout the months, the economy has undergone a fall, which could extend in the next few months. In most of the countries with high patient pool of covid-19, hospital beds intended for other medical conditions are transformed into covid-19 wards. This significantly reduced the incidence of dental, cardiovascular, gynecological, orthopedic, and other types of surgery directly affecting the market for surgical lights.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2529
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Surgical Lights market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-lights-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
E-Prescribing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market
Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: