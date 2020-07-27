LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) investors to contact the firm to learn more about ways investors can protect their investment amidst allegations that Under Armour executives used “pull forward” sales to boost sales figures during certain quarters to meet sales objectives.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 27, 2020, in an SEC filing, Under Armour announced that the Company, the Company's Executive Chairman, and the Company's Chief Financial Officer each received a Wells Notice relating to the Company's "disclosures covering the third quarter of 2015 through the period ending December 31, 2016, regarding the use of 'pull forward' sales in connection with revenue during those quarters." Further, the Company stated that "the SEC Staff is focused on the Company's disclosures regarding the use of pull forward sales in order to meet sales objectives." These notices "informed the Company and the Executives that the SEC Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend that the SEC file an enforcement action against the Company and each of the Executives[.]"

