MIAMI, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Cloud, a specialized consulting firm for enterprise digital transformation and CRM implementation, received the Salesforce Regional Recognition Award in the Innovation category in LATAM Emerging Markets for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

“Our FY20 results were phenomenal and we are delighted to receive these coveted Salesforce Awards. Last year, we expanded our clientele to 20 countries. It has been hard work, but we would not be where we are today without the incredible team of people that are part of Fast Cloud. Kudos to them,” said Rogelio Martinez, President and Founder of Fast Cloud Consulting. “For FY21, we are aggressively expanding our operations. We found Bogota, Colombia to be a perfect hub for our South American operations, where we recently opened offices. This new regional hub, together with our existing offices in Costa Rica and our Headquarters in Miami, placed us strategically to better serve our growing list of customers across the Americas.”

About Covid-19 and the global pandemic, Rogelio added: “We understand that the world will never be the way it was. We are seeing a surge of requests from our customers to help them adapt to the new reality and accelerate their digital transformation. We are totally committed to help them during the times they need us the most.”

About Fast Cloud Consulting

Fast Cloud Consulting specializes in Enterprise Digital Transformation, including CRM, Cloud Communications, e-Commerce and Contact Center solutions. The company is privately held and based in the United States with clients across North America, Europe and Australia. Learn more at www.fastcloudconsulting.com or follow Fast Cloud Consulting on Twitter: @fastcloudcrm.

