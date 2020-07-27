New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796688/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on influenza diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for POCT, rising focus on prevention of pandemic influenza, and prevalence of influenza.

The influenza diagnostics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The influenza diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Academic and research centers

• Home care



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising approvals for influenza diagnostic products as one of the prime reasons driving the influenza diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in the number of genetic characterization studies on influenza virus and rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our influenza diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Influenza diagnostics market sizing

• Influenza diagnostics market forecast

• Influenza diagnostics market industry analysis





