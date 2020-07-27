OTTAWA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA will restore regular nighttime air navigation services at twelve locations in British Columbia, beginning August 4, 2020. This decision was made after considering both the regional public health environment and operational requirements.
In May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic NAV CANADA temporarily suspended overnight air navigation services at 18 facilities, including air traffic control towers, flight service stations and locations which receive remote airport aerodrome advisory service. These measures reduced the exposure of NAV CANADA’s essential employees to the coronavirus, while ensuring that critical air navigation services remained available when they were most needed.
NAV CANADA remains fully committed to safeguarding the health of our employees and the resiliency of our services. The company will remain vigilant and regularly reassess the COVID-19 situation.
Quick Facts
|Aerodrome Advisory Service
|Site
|Effective Date
|Effective Time
|Terrace, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Cranbrook, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Fort Nelson, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Fort St. John, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Kamloops, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Penticton, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Port Hardy, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Remote Aerodrome Advisory Service
|Site
|Effective Date
|Effective Time
|Sandspit, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Abbotsford, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Victoria, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Kelowna, BC
|August 4, 2020
|22:00 local
|Tofino, BC
|August 5, 2020
|22:00 local
About NAV CANADA
NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.
The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.
For further information, please contact:
Brian Boudreau
Manager, Media Relations
media@navcanada.ca
Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226
NAV Canada
Ottawa, Ontario, CANADA
NAV_CANADA_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: