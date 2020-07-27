New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive High-performance Brake System Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796535/?utm_source=GNW

74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive high-performance brake system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the scope of technological development and rising popularity of car racing events. In addition, increasing electrification in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive high-performance brake system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive high-performance brake system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hatchbacks and sedans

• SUVs and pickup trucks



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive high-performance brake system market growth during the next few years. Also, light-weighting of braking systems and innovative wheel and braking systems for high-performance electric vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

