CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it has named Gad Berdugo as the Company’s Chief Business Officer. Mr. Berdugo will oversee the Company’s business and corporate development, alliance management, and strategy initiatives.



“We are delighted to have Gad join our team to help drive our strategic growth. As we advance our pipeline and execute on our vision to develop transformative medicines for people living with serious diseases, Gad’s global business development expertise and strong leadership skills are significant assets for the Company,” said Cynthia Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine.

“I am happy to join Editas Medicine, a leader in the development of innovative, transformative gene editing medicines. It is an exciting time to join the team as we have one clinical trial under way, a diverse and rapidly advancing preclinical pipeline, and several productive partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances,” said Gad Berdugo, Chief Business Officer.

Mr. Berdugo has more than 25 years of biotech corporate development, business development, strategy, and financial experience. Among his prior roles, Mr. Berdugo held several executive-level positions for life science companies including serving most recently as CEO of EpiVax Oncology, Inc., a precision cancer immunotherapy company, which he co-founded in 2017; CFO at Nasdaq listed Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Managing Director and Head of Life Sciences at Tegris Advisors LLC, a New York based advisory boutique where he led several cross-border M&As and strategic alliances mandates; and Founder and Managing Partner of the Explorium Global Healthcare Fund, providing growth capital to emerging biotech companies.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Berdugo also served as Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst and Life Sciences Sector Leader at Lazard, Asset Management Group and as a Director of Global Business Development within Baxter Healthcare’s biopharma group. Mr. Berdugo started his career at Abbott Laboratories.

Mr. Berdugo received his M.B.A. from H.E.C. School of Management in Paris (exchange at Kellogg, Northwestern), his M.Sc. in Biochemical Engineering from University College London, and his B.Sc. with Honors in Biotechnology from Imperial College London. He currently serves on the board of directors of Genome Profiling LLC.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

