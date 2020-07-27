  • Reported net loss of $2.2 million and net income of $6.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively
  • Reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million and $54.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively
  • Generated distributable cash flow of $12.5 million and $30.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in a quarterly distribution coverage ratio of 5.10 times and 6.26 times, respectively
  • As previously disclosed, exchange offer and cash tender offer early participation of $335.5 million aggregate principal amount, or 92.045% of all outstanding senior unsecured notes
  • Adjusts quarterly cash distribution to $0.005 or $0.020 per unit annually as required by the credit facility amendment dated July 8, 2020

"We are pleased with our second quarter results as we continue to navigate through the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. "Entering into the quarter we were beginning to see the negative impacts of reduced refinery utilization on our businesses. However, as expected, the performance of our fertilizer division offset a portion of the impact as sales were strong through the corn planting season. Overall we remain confident in our diversified business model during these challenging times and fully expect to meet our guidance, although the uncertainty around containment of the virus and the length of the disruption to our economy and society continues to blur our line of sight for the near future. I want to commend our team for their commitment to safe and reliable operations that protect the health of our workforce and business partners while continuing to deliver positive results.

"Finally, I would like to thank our lenders and noteholders for the support they have given the Partnership through the amendment of our revolving credit facility and the refinancing of our senior notes by the exchange offer that was launched July 9th. As previously announced, the early participation results were 92.045%, slightly below the 95.0% requirement under the Restructuring Support Agreement. However, we are optimistic the threshold percentage will be met prior to the expiration date and anticipate settling the exchange on August 12th. Although we regret the need to reduce the cash distribution due to leverage covenant conditions contained in the revolving credit facility, the Partnership’s extended debt maturity profile and improved liquidity allow us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce leverage while focusing on our long-term vision for the business."

SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TERMINALLING AND STORAGE (“T&S”)

T&S Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $3.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $10.6 million and $12.3 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting reduced volumes in the lubricants business related to lower demand in the oil field and construction industries due to COVID-19, expired capital recovery fees at the Smackover Refinery and decreased fees related to a crude pipeline gathering rate adjustment.

TRANSPORTATION

Transportation Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $0.6 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Transportation was $4.9 and $8.7 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting lower land transportation load count and lower marine utilization related to demand destruction and lower refinery utilization as a result of COVID-19.

SULFUR SERVICES

Sulfur Services Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $7.4 million and $5.3 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Sulfur Services was $10.8 and $8.6 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively, reflecting increased volumes in the fertilizer business slightly offset by reduced sulfur volumes due to lower refinery utilization impacted by demand destruction around COVID-19.

NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (“NGL”)

NGL Operating Income (Loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $1.1 million and $(3.4) million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA from continuing operations for NGL was $1.6 million and $(0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting an increase in volumes and margins in 2020 and losses in 2019 from commodity hedging contracts related to activities in the butane optimization business.

UNALLOCATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE (“USGA”)

USGA expenses included in operating income were $4.4 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively.

USGA expenses included in adjusted EBITDA were $4.0 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively, reflecting a decrease in professional fees.

2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UPDATE

The majority of our refinery services are focused on the Gulf Coast Region whose states have reopened their economies. However, the impact on refinery utilization due to demand destruction related to the current increase in COVID-19 cases remains unclear. As a result, the Partnership is not providing detailed segment guidance for 2020 but instead providing an estimated range for Adjusted EBITDA, Expansion Capital Expenditures and Maintenance Capital Expenditures.

MMLP 2020 Guidance $ millions
Adjusted EBITDA $95 - 107
Expansion Capital Expenditures $10 - 131
Maintenance Capital Expenditures $14 - 16

1 On July 9, 2020, the Partnership executed a long-term terminalling service agreement with a third-party customer that requires upgrades to a tank at our Tampa terminal. Expansion Cap Ex guidance range increased by ~$2.0 million related to those upgrades.

The Partnership has not provided comparable GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because it would require the Partnership to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort as the adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments and unusual charges, expenses and gains. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

LIQUIDITY

At June 30, 2020, the Partnership had $181 million drawn on its $400 million revolving credit facility, an $11 million increase from March 31, 2020. Accordingly, the Partnership’s leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 4.8 times on June 30, 2020 compared to 4.7 times on March 31, 2020. The Partnership is in compliance with all debt covenants as of June 30, 2020.

QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

The Partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The distribution is payable on August 14, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is August 6, 2020.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

The Partnership initiated protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which include work from home initiatives to protect the health and safety of our employees as well as the communities where we operate, travel restrictions, and training personnel regarding preventative measures when accessing docks, vessels and operating locations. At this time all facilities are operational and monitored closely.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $2.2 million, a loss of $0.06 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $10.6 million, a loss of $0.27 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $23.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $23.5 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $12.5 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $6.4 million.

The Partnership had no net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a loss of $180.6 million, or $4.55 per limited partner unit for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $6.6 million, or $0.17 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $15.4 million, a loss of $0.39 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $54.9 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $50.8 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $30.8 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $12.7 million.

The Partnership had no net income from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a loss of $179.5 million, or $4.52 per limited partner unit for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $9.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $140.6 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $187.3 million. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $339.5 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $427.4 million.

Distributable cash flow from continuing operations, distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and Distributable Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

An attachment accompanying this announcement and included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included, contains a comparison of the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2020 to the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aada0f04-add2-4687-a0f4-8dd1597d80e3.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance. These include: (1) net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (2) adjusted EBITDA and (3) distributable cash flow. The Partnership's management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and the ability to generate and distribute cash flow, and as key components of its internal financial reporting. The Partnership's management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations, and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations. Certain items excluded from EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets. The Partnership has included information concerning EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations because it provides investors and management with additional information to better understand the following: financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the Partnership's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other similarly situated entities; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects. The Partnership's method of computing adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. The economic substance behind the Partnership's use of adjusted EBITDA is to measure the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness and make distributions to its unitholders.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by the Partnership to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of the Partnership's success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, distributable cash flow, and distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership's method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)

 June 30, 2020 December 31,
2019
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash$52   $2,856  
Accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $516 and $532, respectively48,517   87,254  
Inventories65,668   62,540  
Due from affiliates18,889   17,829  
Other current assets9,605   5,833  
Assets held for sale   5,052  
Total current assets142,731   181,364  
    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost899,225   884,728  
Accumulated depreciation(493,115)  (467,531) 
Property, plant and equipment, net406,110   417,197  
    
Goodwill17,705   17,705  
Right-of-use assets24,554   23,901  
Deferred income taxes, net22,404   23,422  
Other assets, net3,475   3,567  
Total assets$616,979   $667,156  
    
Liabilities and Partners’ Capital (Deficit)   
Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations$368,150   $6,758  
Trade and other accounts payable45,785   64,802  
Product exchange payables5,133   4,322  
Due to affiliates444   1,470  
Income taxes payable498   472  
Fair value of derivatives   667  
Other accrued liabilities26,496   28,789  
Total current liabilities446,506   107,280  
    
Long-term debt, net176,794   569,788  
Finance lease obligations405   717  
Operating lease liabilities17,081   16,656  
Other long-term obligations10,000   8,911  
Total liabilities650,786   703,352  
    
Commitments and contingencies   
Partners’ capital (deficit)(33,807)  (36,196) 
Total partners’ capital (deficit)(33,807)  (36,196) 
Total liabilities and partners' capital (deficit)$616,979   $667,156  


MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues:       
Terminalling and storage *$19,908   $21,377   $40,382   $44,481  
Transportation *31,485   41,321   70,426   79,116  
Sulfur services2,914   2,858   5,829   5,717  
Product sales: *       
Natural gas liquids30,299   57,398   112,510   173,872  
Sulfur services30,506   32,998   55,914   61,732  
Terminalling and storage25,526   31,371   54,460   62,438  
 86,331   121,767   222,884   298,042  
Total revenues140,638   187,323   339,521   427,356  
        
Costs and expenses:       
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)       
Natural gas liquids *24,293   53,546   94,128   159,736  
Sulfur services *17,559   22,124   32,854   41,820  
Terminalling and storage *21,438   26,118   45,118   52,989  
 63,290   101,788   172,100   254,545  
Expenses:       
Operating expenses *44,202   53,579   95,484   105,428  
Selling, general and administrative *9,858   10,226   20,320   20,426  
Depreciation and amortization15,343   15,087   30,582   29,988  
Total costs and expenses132,693   180,680   318,486   410,387  
        
Other operating income (loss), net15   (1,633)  2,525   (2,353) 
Operating income7,960   5,010   23,560   14,616  
        
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net(9,377)  (14,986)  (19,302)  (28,657) 
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes      3,484     
Other, net4   1   7   4  
Total other expense(9,373)  (14,985)  (15,811)  (28,653) 
        
Net income (loss) before taxes(1,413)  (9,975)  7,749   (14,037) 
Income tax expense(790)  (639)  (1,137)  (1,335) 
Income (loss) from continuing operations(2,203)  (10,614)  6,612   (15,372) 
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   (180,568)     (179,466) 
Net income (loss)(2,203)  (191,182)  6,612   (194,838) 
Less general partner's interest in net (income) loss44   3,824   (132)  3,897  
Less (income) loss allocable to unvested restricted units10   65   (45)  67  
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)$(2,149)  $(187,293)  $6,435   $(190,874) 

*Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

*Related Party Transactions Included Above

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues:*       
Terminalling and storage$15,942   $17,477   $31,816   $36,449  
Transportation5,393   5,856   11,287   11,499  
Product Sales38   286   130   707  
Costs and expenses:*       
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)       
Sulfur services2,554   2,884   5,321   5,458  
Terminalling and storage4,249   7,203   10,026   13,112  
Expenses:       
Operating expenses19,440   24,407   41,211   46,943  
Selling, general and administrative8,055   8,558   16,367   17,093  

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to:       
  Limited partner interest:       
 Continuing operations$(2,149)  $(10,398)  $6,435  $(15,060) 
 Discontinued operations   (176,895)    (175,814) 
 $(2,149)  $(187,293)  $6,435  $(190,874) 
  General partner interest:       
  Continuing operations$(44)  $(212)  $132  $(307) 
  Discontinued operations   (3,612)    (3,590) 
 $(44)  $(3,824)  $132  $(3,897) 
        
Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners:       
Basic:       
Continuing operations$(0.06)  $(0.27)  $0.17  $(0.39) 
Discontinued operations   (4.55)    (4.52) 
 $(0.06)  $(4.82)  $0.17  $(4.91) 
Weighted average limited partner units - basic38,662   38,871   38,651  38,912  
Diluted:       
Continuing operations$(0.06)  $(0.27)  $0.17  $(0.39) 
Discontinued operations   (4.55)    (4.52) 
 $(0.06)  $(4.82)  $0.17  $(4.91) 
Weighted average limited partner units - diluted38,662   38,871   38,652  38,912  



MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL (DEFICIT)
(Dollars in thousands)

   Partners’ Capital (Deficit)  
 Parent Net
Investment		 Common Limited General
Partner
Amount		  
  Units Amount  Total
Balances - January 1, 2019$23,720   39,032,237   $258,085   $6,627   $288,432  
Net loss      (190,941)  (3,897)  (194,838) 
Issuance of common units, net      (259)     (259) 
Issuance of restricted units   16,944           
Forfeiture of restricted units   (154,288)          
Cash distributions      (28,851)  (589)  (29,440) 
Unit-based compensation      715      715  
Purchase of treasury units   (31,504)  (392)     (392) 
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets      (102,393)     (102,393) 
Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities      24,781      24,781  
Contribution to parent(23,720)           (23,720) 
Balances - June 30, 2019$   38,863,389   $(39,255)  $2,141   $(37,114) 
          
Balances - January 1, 2020$   38,863,389   $(38,342)  $2,146   $(36,196) 
Net income      6,480   132   6,612  
Issuance of restricted units   81,000           
Forfeiture of restricted units   (84,134)          
Cash distributions      (4,825)  (98)  (4,923) 
Unit-based compensation      709      709  
Purchase of treasury units   (7,748)  (9)     (9) 
Balances - June 30, 2020$   38,852,507   $(35,987)  $2,180   $(33,807) 



MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)

 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$6,612   $(194,838) 
Less:  Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   179,466  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations6,612   (15,372) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization30,582   29,988  
Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issuance costs991   2,478  
Amortization of premium on notes payable(153)  (153) 
Deferred income tax expense1,018   856  
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net175   2,353  
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes(3,484)    
Derivative (income) loss(1,463)  2,322  
Net cash paid for commodity derivatives796   (249) 
Unit-based compensation709   715  
Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions:   
Accounts and other receivables37,180   28,073  
Product exchange receivables   59  
Inventories(3,128)  3,044  
Due from affiliates(1,060)  (15,947) 
Other current assets(5,547)  (3,061) 
Trade and other accounts payable(16,502)  (2,800) 
Product exchange payables811   (4,386) 
Due to affiliates(1,026)  428  
Income taxes payable26   131  
Other accrued liabilities(2,452)  (3,043) 
Change in other non-current assets and liabilities541   (693) 
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities44,626   24,743  
Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities   7,770  
Net cash provided by operating activities44,626   32,513  
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Payments for property, plant and equipment(19,053)  (14,102) 
Acquisitions   (23,720) 
Payments for plant turnaround costs(231)  (4,742) 
Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment1,768     
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment4,369   659  
Net cash used in continuing investing activities(13,147)  (41,905) 
Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities   209,155  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(13,147)  167,250  
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations(160,082)  (362,672) 
Proceeds from long-term debt131,000   298,000  
Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs   (259) 
Purchase of treasury units(9)  (392) 
Payment of debt issuance costs(269)  (386) 
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets   (102,393) 
Cash distributions paid(4,923)  (29,440) 
Net cash used in financing activities(34,283)  (197,542) 
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash(2,804)  2,221  
Cash at beginning of period2,856   300  
Cash at end of period$52   $2,521  
Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment$1,276   $2,248  



MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Terminalling and Storage Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands, except BBL per day)  
Revenues:       
Services$21,436   $22,966  $(1,530)  (7)%
Products25,540   31,385  (5,845)  (19)%
Total revenues46,976   54,351  (7,375)  (14)%
        
Cost of products sold22,697   27,497  (4,800)  (17)%
Operating expenses12,254   13,257  (1,003)  (8)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,398   1,378  20   1 %
Depreciation and amortization7,272   7,826  (554)  (7)%
 3,355   4,393  (1,038)  (24)%
Other operating income (loss), net(3)  7  (10)  (143)%
Operating income$3,352   $4,400  $(1,048)  (24)%
        
Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons)20,000   20,000      %
Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day)6,500   6,500      %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Six Months Ended June
30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands, except BBL per day)  
Revenues:       
Services$43,603   $47,766  $(4,163)  (9)%
Products54,507   62,477  (7,970)  (13)%
Total revenues98,110   110,243  (12,133)  (11)%
        
Cost of products sold47,685   55,774  (8,089)  (15)%
Operating expenses25,205   26,610  (1,405)  (5)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses3,057   2,727  330   12 %
Depreciation and amortization14,728   15,663  (935)  (6)%
 7,435   9,469  (2,034)  (21)%
Other operating income (loss), net(3,054)  17  (3,071)  (18,065)%
Operating income$4,381   $9,486  $(5,105)  (54)%
        
Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons)40,000   40,000      %
Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (BBL per day)6,500   6,500      %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Transportation Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands)  
Revenues$35,259  $47,233   $(11,974)  (25)%
Operating expenses28,331  36,512   (8,181)  (22)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses2,058  1,980   78   4 %
Depreciation and amortization4,328  3,778   550   15 %
 542  4,963   (4,421)  (89)%
Other operating income (loss), net13  (1,649)  1,662   101 %
Operating income$555  $3,314   $(2,759)  (83)%

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands)  
Revenues$80,433   $92,419   $(11,986)  (13)%
Operating expenses63,493   71,777   (8,284)  (12)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses4,193   4,065   128   3 %
Depreciation and amortization8,608   7,348   1,260   17 %
 $4,139   $9,229   $(5,090)  (55)%
Other operating loss, net(1,195)  (2,385)  1,190   50 %
Operating income$2,944   $6,844   $(3,900)  (57)%

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Sulfur Services Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands)  
Revenues:       
Services$2,914  $2,858   $56   2 %
Products30,506  32,998   (2,492)  (8)%
Total revenues33,420  35,856   (2,436)  (7)%
        
Cost of products sold18,601  23,676   (5,075)  (21)%
Operating expenses3,142  2,789   353   13 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,166  1,251   (85)  (7)%
Depreciation and amortization3,131  2,854   277   10 %
 7,380  5,286   2,094   40 %
Other operating income (loss), net5  (1)  6   600 %
Operating income$7,385  $5,285   $2,100   40 %
        
Sulfur (long tons)166  182   (16)  (9)%
Fertilizer (long tons)91  88   3   3 %
Total sulfur services volumes (long tons)257  270   (13)  (5)%

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 

 Six Months Ended June
30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands)  
Revenues:       
Services$5,829  $5,717   $112   2 %
Products55,927  61,732   (5,805)  (9)%
Total revenues61,756  67,449   (5,693)  (8)%
        
Cost of products sold35,405  45,242   (9,837)  (22)%
Operating expenses6,052  4,952   1,100   22 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses2,369  2,429   (60)  (2)%
Depreciation and amortization6,025  5,722   303   5 %
 11,905  9,104   2,801   31 %
Other operating income (loss), net6,776  (1)  6,777   677,700 %
Operating income$18,681  $9,103   $9,578   105 %
        
Sulfur (long tons)349  291   58   20 %
Fertilizer (long tons)165  155   10   6 %
Total sulfur services volumes (long tons)514  446   68   15 %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Natural Gas Liquids Segment

 Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands)  
Products Revenues$30,300  $57,398   $(27,098)  (47)%
Cost of products sold26,579  57,392   (30,813)  (54)%
Operating expenses1,150  1,680   (530)  (32)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses930  1,097   (167)  (15)%
Depreciation and amortization612  629   (17)  (3)%
 1,029  (3,400)  4,429   130 %
Other operating income (loss), net  10   (10)  (100)%
Operating income (loss)$1,029  $(3,390)  $4,419   130 %
        
NGL sales volumes (Bbls)1,698  1,457   241   17 %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Six Months Ended June
30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
 (In thousands)  
Products Revenues$112,515   $173,872   $(61,357)  (35)%
Cost of products sold100,839   168,701   (67,862)  (40)%
Operating expenses2,089   3,386   (1,297)  (38)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses2,077   2,197   (120)  (5)%
Depreciation and amortization1,221   1,255   (34)  (3)%
 6,289   (1,667)  7,956   477 %
Other operating income (loss), net(2)  16   (18)  (113)%
Operating income (loss)$6,287   $(1,651)  $7,938   481 %
        
NGL sales volumes (Bbls)4,143   4,364   (221)  (5)%

Unallocated Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Variance Percent
Change		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019   2020 2019  
 (In thousands)   (In thousands)  
Unallocated selling, general and administrative expenses$4,361   $4,599   $(238)  (5)% $8,733   $9,166   $(433)  (5)%



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (in thousands) (in thousands)
Net income (loss)$(2,203)  $(191,182)  $6,612   $(194,838) 
Less:  Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   180,568      179,466  
Income (loss) from continuing operations(2,203)  (10,614)  6,612   (15,372) 
Adjustments:       
Interest expense, net9,377   14,986   19,302   28,657  
Income tax expense790   639   1,137   1,335  
Depreciation and amortization15,343   15,087   30,582   29,988  
EBITDA from Continuing Operations23,307   20,098   57,633   44,608  
Adjustments:       
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net(15)  1,633   175   2,353  
Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives   2,220   (669)  2,073  
Transaction costs associated with acquisitions   40      224  
Non-cash insurance related accruals250   500   250   500  
Lower of cost or market adjustments   303   335   303  
Gain on repurchase of senior unsecured notes      (3,484)    
Unit-based compensation363   363   709   715  
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations23,905   25,157   54,949   50,776  
Adjustments:       
Interest expense, net(9,377)  (14,986)  (19,302)  (28,657) 
Income tax expense(790)  (639)  (1,137)  (1,335) 
Amortization of debt premium(76)  (76)  (153)  (153) 
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs499   1,583   991   2,478  
Deferred income tax expense732   487   1,018   856  
Payments for plant turnaround costs(81)  (915)  (231)  (4,742) 
Maintenance capital expenditures(2,280)  (2,628)  (5,306)  (6,487) 
Distributable Cash Flow from Continuing Operations$12,532   $7,983   $30,829   $12,736  
        
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes$   $(180,568)  $   $(179,466) 
Adjustments:       
Depreciation and amortization   4,080      8,161  
EBITDA from Discontinued Operations   (176,488)     (171,305) 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net   178,781      178,781  
Non-cash insurance related accruals   3,213      3,213  
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations   5,506      10,689  
Maintenance capital expenditures   (576)     (912) 
Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations$   $4,930   $   $9,777  

 