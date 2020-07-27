SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that all AVISE test offerings (CTD, Lupus, SLE Prognostic, SLE Monitor, APS, MTX and HCQ) will be a contracted covered service with TRICARE East managed care support contractor Humana Military to optimize the care of these patients. The agreement will make AVISE tests available to approximately 6 million beneficiaries.



“We are proud to support the TRICARE East beneficiaries, enabling rheumatologists to improve patient care through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune diseases, including SLE,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen. “Lupus, which is two to three times more prevalent among women of color than among Caucasian women, is an unpredictable and misunderstood disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, a challenge to treat, and can be fatal.”

“We are pleased to offer Exagen as an in-network provider for TRICARE East beneficiaries,” said Brent Densford, President of Humana Military.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis. For further information please visit www.exagen.com .

About TRICARE

TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families around the world. TRICARE provides comprehensive coverage to all 9.5M beneficiaries, including: Health plans, Special programs, Prescriptions, Dental plans, Most TRICARE health plans meet the requirements for minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act. TRICARE is managed by the Defense Health Agency under leadership of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs). For further information please visit https://tricare.mil/About/Facts .

About Humana Military

Humana Military, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humana Inc., partners with the Department of Defense to administer the TRICARE health program for military members, retirees and their families in the East Region. For more than 20 years, Humana Military has strived to create better health outcomes and simplified experiences for millions of beneficiaries across the United States through TRICARE and other military healthcare programs. High-quality service, cost-effective platforms and progressive approaches to care drive Humana Military to be a thought leader in the industry and an essential partner to the government.

