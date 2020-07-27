Q2 2020 Revenues Increase 244% to Record $6.6 Million; Continues Nationwide Platform Expansion

TAMPA, FL, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, has provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Selected Financial Highlights

$ in millions Q2

2020 Q2

2019 % Increase (Decrease) Revenues $6.6 $1.9 244% Gross Profit $2.0 $1.2 72% Gross Margin 30.4% 60.7% (50%) Net Income (Loss) $(0.5) $0.1 (1,036%) Adjusted EBITDA1 $0.5 $0.08 525%

1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is described in relation to its most directly comparable GAAP measure under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased 244% to a record $6.6 million, compared to revenue of $1.9 million in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, this represents an increase of 199% when compared to revenues of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a significant increase in personal protective equipment (PPE) sales by the Company’s Integra Pharma segment as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 increased 72% to $2.0 million, or 30.4% of revenues, compared to gross profit of $1.2 million, or 60.7% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. The increase in gross profit was at lower margins, which was primarily due to lower-margin sales of PPE, such as N95 masks and sanitizers.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were $2.5 million compared to $1.0 million in the same quarter last year. This increase is primarily due to non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $(0.5) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share outstanding, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share outstanding, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 525% to $0.5 million, compared to $0.08 million in the same quarter last year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.2 million as of June 30, 2020, compared with $7.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

More information regarding the Company’s Q2 2020 results of operations can be found in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which the Company plans to file July 27, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter financial results, which showcased a 244% increase in revenues to a record $6.6 million and 72% increase in gross profit to $2.0 million,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who continued, “This growth was driven by Personal Protective Equipment sales, such as N95 masks and sanitizer products through our Integra Pharma unit.”

“Our affiliated service offerings also continue to expand, with Bonum Health proving to be a critical healthcare service to thousands of customers throughout the United States. To accelerate the growth of this telemedicine division, which we see a significant opportunity as more consumers look for innovative healthcare solutions, we recently appointed senior healthcare executive Ashton Maaraba as President of Bonum Health. As a seasoned leader, we look forward to leveraging his decades of relevant expertise to grow this segment.”

“As we move through the second half of 2020, we are better positioned than ever to execute upon our vision of continued growth of the platform, driven by new independent pharmacies, new suppliers and distributors,” concluded Mr. Ajjarapu.

Second Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Trxade continued to expand its platform nationwide, adding 325 new independent pharmacies in Q2 2020, bringing the total registered pharmacy members to over 11,725.

Appointed senior healthcare executive Ashton Maaraba as President of Bonum Health, the Company’s telemedicine subsidiary.

Supplied multiple employers with COVID-19 rapid test kits for employees and families, providing a diagnosis within 15 minutes at the point of care.

Engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group to expand the Company’s comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call today, July 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss Trxade Group’s 2020 second quarter financial results. The call will conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, July 27, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878

Conference ID: 13707025

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140780

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through August 27, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13707025. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,725 registered pharmacies, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group’s virtual wholesale division, (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services; and (4) the DelivMeds app, which coordinates a nationwide distribution network through independent pharmacies or mail order delivery. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com , www.delivmeds.com , and www.bonumhealth.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release discusses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense and gain (loss) in equity investment. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments. Although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. Additionally, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than Trxade Group, Inc. does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. See also “Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Trxade Group, Inc., to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”, below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of Trxade’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Trxade, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by Trxade with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Trxade’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Trxade cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Trxade Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(unaudited)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 4,151,044 $ 2,871,694 Accounts Receivable, net 3,544,381 792,050 Inventory 1,818,874 56,761 Prepaid Assets 300,067 82,452 Deposits for Inventory purchases 309,000 - Total Current Assets 10,123,366 3,802,957 Property Plant and Equipment, Net 151,397 174,987 Other Assets Deposits 21,636 21,636 Deferred Offering Costs - 88,231 Right of use leased assets 709,911 757,710 Goodwill 725,973 725,973 Total Assets $ 11,732,283 $ 5,571,494 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 272,148 $ 334,614 Accrued Liabilities 349,850 98,852 Current Portion Lease Liabilities 94,253 87,350 Customer Deposits 3,574 - Total Current Liabilities 719,825 520,816 Long Term Liabilities Notes Payable – Related Parties 225,000 225,000 Other Long-term Liabilities – Leases 636,081 685,461 Total Liabilities 1,580,906 1,431,277 Shareholders’ Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectfully - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 8,062,337 and 6,539,415 shares issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 81 65 Additional Paid-in Capital 18,909,083 12,535,655 Retained Deficit (8,757,787 ) (8,395,503 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 10,151,377 4,140,217

Trxade Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 6,592,637 $ 1,916,414 $ 8,795,957 $ 3,428,935 Cost of Sales 4,587,865 753,138 5,151,049 1,118,977 Gross Profit 2,004,772 1,163,276 3,644,908 2,309,958 Operating Expenses General and Administrative 2,540,049 1,030,571 3,991,958 2,005,494 Operating (Loss) Income (535,277 ) 132,705 (347,050 ) 304,464 Investment Loss - (58,850 ) - (87,822 ) Interest Expense (7,310 ) (15,874 ) (15,234 ) (33,432 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (542,587 ) $ 57,981 $ (362,284 ) $ 183,210 Net (Loss) Income per Common Share – Basic: $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 Net (Loss) Income per Common Share – Diluted: $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,580,977 5,621,082 7,324,512 5,591,055 Weighted average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,580,977 6,058,977 7,324,512 6,058,959

Trxade Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)

2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (362,284 ) $ 183,210 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation Expense 2,500 2,500 Options expense 245,903 99,990 Warrant Expense 100,383 - Stock Grants 829,867 - Bad Debt Expense 9,000 - Share in Equity Losses in Investment - 87,822 Amortization of right to use asset 47,799 43,939 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable (2,761,331 ) (279,852 ) Prepaid Assets and other Current Assets (217,615 ) (70,119 ) Inventory (1,762,113 ) (466,850 ) Deposits for Inventory purchases (309,000 ) - Lease Liability (42,477 ) (36,276 ) Accounts Payable (17,871 ) 362,599 Customer Deposits 3,574 - Accrued Liabilities and Other Liabilities 250,988 (6,652 ) Net Cash (used in) operating activities (3,982,667 ) (79,689 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of Fixed Assets (23,505 ) - Purchase of equity method investment - (250,000 ) Net Cash (used in) investing activities (23,505 ) (250,000 ) Financing Activities: Payment of Stock Issuance Costs (732,355 ) - Proceeds from exercise of Warrants 22,952 166 Proceeds from exercise of Stock Options 501 - Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock 5,994,424 - Net Cash provided by financing activities 5,285,522 166 Net increase (decrease) in Cash 1,279,350 (335,628 ) Cash at Beginning of the Year 2,871,694 869,557 Cash at June 30, 2020 and 2019 $ 4,151,044 $ 533,929 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash Paid for Interest $ 3,984 $ 2,997 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ - $ - Non-Cash Transactions Common Stock Issued for Conversion of Note and Accrued Interest $ - $ 211,983 ROU assets and operating lease obligations recognized $ - $ 847,441

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income attributable to Trxade Group, Inc., to Earnings before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA*

Three months ended Six months ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (Loss) Income attributable to Trxade Group, Inc. $ (542,587 ) $ 57,981 $ (362,284 ) $ 183,210 Add (Deduct): Interest (net) 7,310 15,874 15,234 33,432 Depreciation and Amortization 1,250 1,250 2,500 2,500 EBITDA (534,027 ) 75,105 (375,018 ) 152,278 Add (Deduct): Investment Loss - (58,850 ) - (87,822 ) Stock-based Compensation 1,035,373 64,011 1,176,153 99,990 Adjusted EBITDA $ 501,346 $ 80,266 $ 801,135 $ 164,446

* EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information”, above.