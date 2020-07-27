EPS of $0.86 Driven by Record Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Net Income

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share
  • Noninterest income of $28.6 million
  • Net interest margin was stable, excluding the impact of excess liquidity
  • Record pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $36.8 million
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) of 2.54%
  • Provision expense of $19.9 million for the quarter, increasing ALLL by 33 bps to 1.47%
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.24%, improving 8 basis points from the prior quarter
  • Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 8.4% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans
  • Annualized deposit growth of 17.2% for the quarter
  • PPP loan participation of 1,655 totaling $358 million to both new and existing clients

MOLINE, Ill., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $13.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.86 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $11.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.70 for the first quarter of 2020.  Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased $14.0 million in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter led by strong loan growth, net interest income, and record swap fee income.  Provision expense increased $11.5 million in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter.  This increase was due primarily to qualitative factors in response to deteriorating economic prospects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.    

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.88 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $12.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.77 for the first quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2019, net income and diluted EPS were $13.5 million and $0.85, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $14.1 million and $0.88, respectively.

 For the Quarter Ended 
 June 30,March 31,June 30,  
$ in millions (except per share data) 2020  2020  2019   
Net Income$  13.7 $  11.2 $  13.5   
Diluted EPS$  0.86 $  0.70 $  0.85   
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)$  14.0 $  12.4 $  14.1   
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)$  0.88 $  0.77 $  0.88   
Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP)$  36.8 $  22.8 $  19.3   
Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP)   2.54%   1.84%   1.52%  
 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations      

“We are very pleased with our core operating performance for the second quarter,” commented Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered record pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income, driven by strong loan growth, strong fee income, and careful management of noninterest expenses. In addition to successfully funding over $350 million of PPP loans to both new and existing customers, we grew our core loans by over 8% on an annualized basis.  Our core deposit gathering was even stronger during the quarter with the outsized growth in deposits creating significant excess liquidity that led to compression in our net interest margin.”

Additionally, asset quality remains strong and our current credit metrics improved during the quarter. “We reduced nonperforming assets by 21%, through the sale of an OREO property,” Helling said. “While we do not currently see meaningful degradation of specific credits in our portfolio, we chose to be prudent and increased our provision for loan losses during the quarter in order to build reserves against future potential credit issues related to COVID-19.”

“QCRH continues to successfully navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting impacted clients through the QCRH Loan Relief Program, enabling clients to defer payments and preserve cash and liquidity. It’s difficult to predict the ultimate impact that this Pandemic will have on our clients. However, we believe our banks are well positioned to deal with the Pandemic,” Helling said. “All of our employees are dedicated to helping our clients weather this storm, and we have seasoned credit teams at all charters experienced in dealing with significant economic downturns.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.4%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s total loans and leases increased by $435.6 million to a total of $4.1 billion. Included in this amount was $358.1 million of PPP loans made to both new and existing customers.  Excluding the PPP loans, loan and lease growth during the quarter was 8.4% on an annualized basis (non-GAAP), reflecting healthy demand across all markets.  Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $338.6 million, or 8.7% on a linked quarter basis.  Brokered deposits declined by $159.3 million as the Company allowed certain higher cost brokered deposits to run off the balance sheet.  Throughout the quarter, deposits grew significantly with average deposit growth of $777.9 million, or 19.7% for the quarter.  The Company’s correspondent banking portfolio contributed to the majority of this outsized growth as our correspondent bank clients grew liquidity with deposit growth significantly outpacing loans.  These outsized liquidity balances temporarily shifted off balance sheet at quarter-end.  The percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 8.9% as of the second quarter, which was down from 10.1% in the first quarter of 2020 as the Company’s need for wholesale funding declined due to the strong growth in core deposits.  At quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 73.9%, which was up from 70.8% in the first quarter, primarily driven by the increase in PPP loan balances.  

“Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we delivered solid loan growth for the quarter in addition to the $358 million of PPP loans that we funded,” added Helling. “Loan production improved in both our core commercial lending business and our Specialty Finance Group.  Excluding our PPP loan production, loan and lease growth for the first six months of 2020 has been 5.0% on an annualized basis, and given our current pipeline, we believe that we will be able to achieve organic loan growth of between 3% and 5% for the full year.”  

Net Interest Income of $40.9 million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $40.9 million, compared to $37.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $38.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in average interest earning assets of $791.6 million, or 17.7% on a linked quarter basis, of which $404.9 million of the increase was due to excess cash derived from the aforementioned outsized deposit growth.  Partially offsetting the impact of the higher average balance of interest earning assets, was a lower reported net interest margin, due to the significant excess liquidity.  Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $736 thousand (pre-tax) for the second quarter of 2020, up slightly from the first quarter of 2020 and down from $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $38.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

In the second quarter, NIM was 3.14% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.27%, a decrease of 26 basis points and 29 basis points from the first quarter of 2020, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.21%, down 29 basis points from the first quarter.  The decline in adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was entirely due to the significant excess liquidity carried for the quarter.  Average excess liquidity of $404.9 million with modest negative arbitrage contributed approximately 30 basis points to the NIM dilution.  Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the Company’s NIM was stable as cost of funds declines offset pricing pressure on earning assets.   

 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 
NIM3.14%3.40%3.25%
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)3.27%3.56%3.40%
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)3.21%3.50%3.31%
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
   

“Our deposit costs decreased significantly during the quarter as we gathered core deposits and reduced our wholesale funding, allowing us to reduce our total cost of interest-bearing funds by 53 basis points.  However, our average loan yields also decreased due to the sharp decline in short-term interest rates, and when combined with the significant excess liquidity that we carried during the quarter, our adjusted NIM was adversely impacted by 29 basis points,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “Excluding the impact of the excess liquidity, adjusted NIM would have been stable from the first quarter.”                                     

Noninterest Income of $28.6 million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $28.6 million, compared to $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The increase was primarily due to $19.9 million in swap fee income, up $13.1 million from the first quarter of 2020.  Wealth management revenue was $3.6 million for the quarter, down from $4.0 million in the first quarter due to a full quarter of lower fair market values of the assets under management.  Noninterest income increased 67.7% when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

“Continued strong production from our Specialty Finance Group and our core banks led to a record $19.9 million in swap fee income during the quarter. Swap fee income totaled $26.7 million for the first six months of 2020, putting us on track to exceed last year’s record amount,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our current expectation is that for the remainder of 2020, this fee income source will be approximately $30 to $32 million for the six month period.”

Noninterest Expenses of $33.1 million

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $33.1 million, compared to $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The linked quarter increase was primarily due to increased salary and benefits expense of $2.8 million with increased bonus and commission expense in the quarter driven by the strong financial results and higher than anticipated swap fee income.  This was partially offset by a $600 thousand decline in disposition costs, a $285 thousand decline in occupancy and equipment costs and a $345 thousand increase in gains and income from the operations of other real estate.  In addition, the first quarter of 2020 included a goodwill impairment charge of $500 thousand.

NPAs at Historical Lows
Building Reserves for COVID-19

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $13.3 million, a decrease of $3.6 million from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of other real estate owned. The ratio of NPAs to total assets decreased to 0.24% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.32% at March 31, 2020, and down from 0.45% at June 30, 2019.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, up from $8.4 million in the prior quarter. The linked quarter increase in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to increased qualitative factors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 1.47%, which was up from 1.14% at March 31, 2020, and from 1.05% at June 30, 2019.  Excluding the impact of the $358 million in PPP loans, the allowance for estimated losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 1.61% (non-GAAP).

In accordance with GAAP for acquisition accounting, loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date.  Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount of $5.5 million at June 30, 2020.

 Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 13.74%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.28%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.48% (non-GAAP).  By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.54%, 10.31% and 8.76% as of March 31, 2020.  The decline in the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was primarily the result of asset growth associated with the increase in PPP loans during the quarter.  Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.03% (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

It should be noted that these initiatives are long-term targets.  Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2020.
             
Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It
In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures and deferrals.  Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through August 11, 2020. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10145663. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 25 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.1 billion in loans and $4.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
               
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the 2020 presidential election and the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices (including the new current expected credit loss (CECL) impairment standards, that will change how the Company estimates credit losses when implemented); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com

Kim K. Garrett
Vice President
Corporate Communications
Investor Relations Manager
(319) 743-7006
kgarret@qcrh.com



 QCR Holdings, Inc.      
 Consolidated Financial Highlights
     
 (Unaudited)
     
                 
        Held for SaleHeld for SaleHeld for SaleHeld for Sale     
 As of  As ofAs ofAs ofAs of     
 June 30,March 31,December 31, September 30,June 30,  June 30,March 31, December 31,September 30,     
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019   2020 2020 2019 2019     
                 
 (dollars in thousands)           
                 
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET                
                 
Cash and due from banks$88,577$169,827$76,254$91,671$87,919  $-$-$-$11,031     
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 142,900 206,708 157,691 197,263 205,497   - - - 2,415     
Securities 748,883 684,571 611,341 555,409 643,803   - - - 66,009     
Net loans/leases 4,079,432 3,662,435 3,654,204 3,574,154 3,869,415   - - - 362,011     
Intangibles 13,872 14,421 14,970 15,529 16,089   - - - -     
Goodwill 74,248 74,248 74,748 77,748 77,748   - - - -     
Derivatives 225,164 195,973 87,827 104,388 65,922   - - - -     
Other assets 220,920 213,134 220,049 210,673 228,459   10,765 10,758 11,966 24,081     
Assets held for sale 10,765 10,758 11,966 465,547 -   - - - -     
Total assets$ 5,604,761$ 5,232,075$ 4,909,050$ 5,292,382$ 5,194,852  $ 10,765$ 10,758$ 11,966$ 465,547     
                 
Total deposits$4,349,775$4,170,478$3,911,051$3,802,241$4,322,510  $-$-$-$451,546     
Total borrowings 376,250 244,399 278,955 320,457 230,953   - - - 16,157     
Derivatives 233,589 203,744 88,436 109,242 69,556   - - - -     
Other liabilities 87,539 71,185 90,254 70,169 67,533   1,588 3,130 5,003 2,827     
Liabilities held for sale 1,588 3,130 5,003 470,530 -   - - - -     
Total stockholders' equity 556,020 539,139 535,351 519,743 504,300   - - - -     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 5,604,761$ 5,232,075$ 4,909,050$ 5,292,382$ 5,194,852  $ 1,588$ 3,130$ 5,003$ 470,530     
                 
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO                
Loan/lease mix:                
Commercial and industrial loans$1,850,110$1,484,979$1,507,825$1,469,978$1,548,657           
Commercial real estate loans 1,869,162 1,783,086 1,736,396 1,687,922 1,837,473           
Direct financing leases 79,105 83,324 87,869 92,307 101,180           
Residential real estate loans 241,069 237,742 239,904 245,667 293,479           
Installment and other consumer loans 99,150 106,728 109,352 106,540 120,947           
Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 1,663 8,809 8,859 7,856 8,783           
Total loans/leases$4,140,259$3,704,668$3,690,205$3,610,270$3,910,519           
Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 60,827 42,233 36,001 36,116 41,104           
Net loans/leases$ 4,079,432$ 3,662,435$ 3,654,204$ 3,574,154$ 3,869,415           
                 
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO                
Securities mix:                
U.S. government sponsored agency securities$17,472$19,457$20,078$21,268$35,762           
Municipal securities 526,192 493,664 447,853 391,329 440,853           
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 145,672 122,853 120,587 123,880 159,228           
Asset backed securities 39,797 28,499 16,887 10,957 -           
Other securities 19,750 20,098 5,936 7,975 7,960           
Total securities$ 748,883$ 684,571$ 611,341$ 555,409$ 643,803           
                 
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS                
Deposit mix:                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$1,177,482$829,782$777,224$782,232$795,951           
Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,488,755 2,440,907 2,407,502 2,245,557 2,505,956           
Time deposits 560,982 617,979 571,343 536,352 733,135           
Brokered deposits 122,556 281,810 154,982 238,100 287,468           
Total deposits$ 4,349,775$ 4,170,478$ 3,911,051$ 3,802,241$ 4,322,510           
                 
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS                
Borrowings mix:                
Term FHLB advances$90,000$55,000$50,000$60,000$46,433           
Overnight FHLB advances (1) 55,000 40,000 109,300 135,800 59,300           
FRB borrowings 100,000 30,000 - - -           
Other short-term borrowings 24,818 13,067 13,423 18,526 19,191           
Subordinated notes 68,516 68,455 68,394 68,334 68,274           
Junior subordinated debentures 37,916 37,877 37,838 37,797 37,755           
Total borrowings$ 376,250$ 244,399$ 278,955$ 320,457$ 230,953           
                 
(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.37%.             
                 



 QCR Holdings, Inc.        
 Consolidated Financial Highlights      
 (Unaudited)
     
             
   For the Quarter Ended     
   June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,     
    2020  2020 2019 2019  2019      
             
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
             
INCOME STATEMENT           
Interest income $48,650 $48,982$52,977$56,817 $54,181      
Interest expense  7,702  11,284 13,058 16,098  16,168      
Net interest income  40,948  37,698 39,919 40,719  38,013      
Provision for loan/lease losses  19,915  8,367 979 2,012  1,941      
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 21,033 $ 29,331$ 38,940$ 38,707 $ 36,072      
             
             
Trust department fees $2,227 $2,312$2,365$2,340 $2,361      
Investment advisory and management fees  1,399  1,727 1,589 1,782  1,888      
Deposit service fees  1,286  1,477 1,787 1,813  1,658      
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans  1,196  652 823 890  489      
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans  -  - 159 519  39      
Swap fee income  19,927  6,804 7,409 9,797  7,891      
Securities gains (losses), net  65  - 26 (3) (52)     
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  612  329 533 489  412      
Debit card fees  775  758 766 886  914      
Correspondent banking fees  198  215 194 189  172      
Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary  -  - 12,286 -  -      
Other   941  922 1,868 1,204  1,293      
Total noninterest income $ 28,626 $ 15,196$ 29,805$ 19,906 $ 17,065      
             
             
Salaries and employee benefits $21,304 $18,519$24,220$24,215 $22,749      
Occupancy and equipment expense  3,748  4,032 4,019 3,860  3,533      
Professional and data processing fees  3,646  3,369 3,570 4,030  3,031      
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  70  151 1,855 884  708      
Disposition costs  (83) 517 3,325 -  -      
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  908  683 523 542  926      
Loan/lease expense  339  228 349 221  312      
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  (332) 13 232 2,078  1,182      
Advertising and marketing  552  682 1,670 1,056  1,037      
Bank service charges  501  504 516 502  508      
Losses on debt extinguishment, net  429  147 288 148  -      
Correspondent banking expense  212  216 216 209  206      
Intangibles amortization  548  549 560 560  615      
Goodwill impairment  -  500 3,000 -  -      
Other   1,280  1,305 1,951 1,640  1,753      
Total noninterest expense $ 33,122 $ 31,415$ 46,294$ 39,945 $ 36,560      
             
Net income before income taxes $ 16,537 $ 13,112$ 22,451$ 18,668 $ 16,577      
Federal and state income tax expense  2,798  1,884 6,560 3,573  3,073      
Net income  $ 13,739 $ 11,228$ 15,891$ 15,095 $ 13,504      
             
Basic EPS  $0.87 $0.71$1.01$0.96 $0.86      
Diluted EPS $0.86 $0.70$0.99$0.94 $0.85      
             
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding  15,747,056  15,796,796 15,772,703 15,739,430  15,714,588      
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  15,895,336  16,011,456 16,033,043 15,976,742  15,938,377      
             



 QCR Holdings, Inc. 
 Consolidated Financial Highlights
 (Unaudited)
       
    For the Six Months Ended
    June 30, June 30,
     2020   2019 
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
INCOME STATEMENT     
Interest income  $97,632  $106,283 
Interest expense   18,986   31,362 
Net interest income   78,646   74,921 
Provision for loan/lease losses   28,282   4,075 
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses  $ 50,364  $ 70,846 
       
       
Trust department fees   4,539  $4,854 
Investment advisory and management fees   3,126   3,624 
Deposit service fees   2,763   3,212 
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans   1,848   858 
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans   -   70 
Swap fee income   26,731   11,089 
Securities losses, net   65   (52)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   941   952 
Debit card fees   1,533   1,706 
Correspondent banking fees   413   388 
Other    1,863   2,357 
Total noninterest income  $ 43,822  $ 29,058 
       
       
Salaries and employee benefits   39,823  $43,628 
Occupancy and equipment expense   7,780   7,227 
Professional and data processing fees   7,015   5,781 
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  221   842 
Disposition costs   434   - 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees   1,591   1,890 
Loan/lease expense   567   526 
Net cost of operation of other real estate   (319)  1,480 
Advertising and marketing   1,234   1,822 
Bank service charges   1,005   991 
Losses on debt extinguishment, net   576   - 
Correspondent banking expense   428   410 
Intangibles amortization   1,097   1,147 
Goodwill impairment   500   - 
Other    2,585   3,251 
Total noninterest expense  $ 64,537  $ 68,995 
       
Net income before taxes  $ 29,649  $ 30,909 
Income tax expense   4,682   4,487 
Net income   $ 24,967  $ 26,422 
       
Basic EPS   $1.58  $1.68 
Diluted EPS  $1.56  $1.66 
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding   15,771,926   15,703,967 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  15,956,958   15,930,659 
       



QCR Holdings, Inc.      
Consolidated Financial Highlights      
(Unaudited)      
               
 As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended      
 June30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,      
  2020  2020  2019  2019  2019   2020  2019       
               
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
               
COMMON SHARE DATA              
Common shares outstanding 15,790,611  15,773,736  15,828,098  15,790,462  15,772,939          
Book value per common share (1)$35.21 $34.18 $33.82 $32.91 $31.97          
Tangible book value per common share (2)$29.63 $28.56 $28.15 $27.01 $26.02          
Closing stock price$31.18 $27.07 $43.86 $37.98 $34.87          
Market capitalization$492,351 $426,995 $694,220 $599,722 $550,002          
Market price / book value 88.55% 79.20% 129.69% 115.40% 109.06%         
Market price / tangible book value 105.23% 94.79% 155.76% 140.61% 134.00%         
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)$3.55 $3.54 $3.65 $3.49 $3.10          
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)8.78 x7.65 x12.02 x10.88 x11.25 x         
TCE / TA (4) 8.48% 8.76% 9.25% 8.20% 8.05%         
               
               
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Beginning balance$539,139 $535,351 $519,743 $504,300 $488,407          
Net income 13,739  11,228  15,891  15,095  13,504          
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,622  (3,691) (683) 543  2,243          
Common stock cash dividends declared (945) (942) (947) (944) (942)         
Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies -  -  399  -  -          
Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program -  (3,780)            
Other (5) 465  973  948  749  1,088          
Ending balance$ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300          
               
               
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):              
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.74% 13.54% 13.33% 12.22% 12.04%         
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.11% 11.16% 11.04% 9.94% 9.76%         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.91% 10.19% 9.53% 9.02% 8.96%         
Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.28% 10.31% 10.18% 9.12% 8.93%         
               
               
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS               
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.95% 0.91% 1.23% 1.16% 1.06%  0.93% 1.05%      
Return on average total equity (annualized) 10.29% 8.23% 11.93% 11.70% 10.84%  9.30% 10.78%      
Net interest margin 3.14% 3.40% 3.36% 3.37% 3.25%  3.26% 3.25%      
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.27% 3.56% 3.51% 3.52% 3.40%  3.40% 3.40%      
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 47.61% 59.39% 66.40% 65.89% 66.38%  52.70% 66.35%      
Gross loans and leases / total assets (10) 74.01% 70.95% 75.36% 74.80% 75.28%  74.01% 75.28%      
Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10) 95.18% 88.83% 94.35% 94.95% 90.47%  95.18% 90.47%      
Effective tax rate 16.92% 14.37% 29.22% 19.14% 18.54%  15.79% 14.52%      
Full-time equivalent employees (9) 712  703  697  766  773   712  773       
               
               
AVERAGE BALANCES               
Assets$5,800,164 $4,948,311 $5,147,754 $5,217,763 $5,077,900  $5,374,224 $5,023,201       
Loans/leases 3,999,523  3,686,410  3,868,435  3,962,464  3,839,674   3,842,967  3,799,645       
Deposits 4,732,626  3,954,707  4,227,572  4,302,995  4,271,391   4,343,653  4,191,130       
Total stockholders' equity 534,095  545,678  532,756  516,195  498,263   536,775  490,343       
               
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).       
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets.       
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.       
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.       
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.       
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.       
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.       
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.       
(9) Decrease from June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 due to sale of subsidiary Rockford Bank & Trust.       
(10) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019, Deccember 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.       
               



QCR Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited)     
                  
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (4)               
                  
  For the Quarter Ended     
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019     
  Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost     
                  
  (dollars in thousands)     
                  
Fed funds sold $865$10.46% $5,324$181.36% $9,690$562.32%     
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 533,483 1350.10%  128,612 3611.13%  182,651 1,1682.56%     
Securities (1)  697,559 6,5363.77%  619,307 6,0803.95%  644,999 6,0623.77%     
Restricted investment securities 21,234 2885.46%  21,365 2584.86%  21,007 2905.54%     
Loans (1)  3,999,522 43,4174.37%  3,686,410 44,0564.81%  3,839,674 48,4135.06%     
Total earning assets (1)$5,252,663$50,3773.86% $4,461,018$50,7734.58% $4,698,021$55,9894.78%     
                  
Interest-bearing deposits$2,840,860$2,4290.34% $2,379,635$5,3280.90% $2,461,768$8,2711.35%     
Time deposits  809,233 3,3371.66%  785,135 3,8791.99%  1,013,391 5,5542.20%     
Short-term borrowings 25,064 220.35%  19,315 641.33%  16,145 812.01%     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 95,616 3471.46%  111,407 4491.62%  76,154 6013.17%     
Other borrowings  - -0.00%  - -0.00%  10,550 923.50%     
Subordinated debentures 68,480 9945.84%  68,418 9945.84%  68,239 9935.84%     
Junior subordinated debentures 37,891 5726.07%  37,853 5716.07%  37,731 5766.12%     
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,877,144$7,7010.80% $3,401,763$11,2851.33% $3,683,978$16,1681.76%     
                  
Net interest income / spread (1) $42,6763.06%  $39,4883.24%  $39,8213.02%     
Net interest margin (2)  3.14%   3.40%   3.25%     
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.27%   3.56%   3.40%     
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.21%   3.50%   3.31%     
                  
                  
                  
  For the Six Months Ended         
  June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019       
  Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost Average BalanceInterest Earned or PaidAverage Yield or Cost         
                  
  (dollars in thousands)         
                  
Fed funds sold $3,095$181.17% $12,713$1502.38%         
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 331,048 4950.30%  169,057 2,0912.49%         
Securities (1)  658,433 12,6163.85%  652,727 12,1583.76%         
Restricted investment securities 21,300 5465.15%  21,146 5985.70%         
Loans (1)  3,842,966 87,4744.58%  3,799,645 94,7955.03%         
Total earning assets (1)$4,856,842$101,1494.19% $4,655,288$109,7924.76%         
                  
Interest-bearing deposits$2,610,248$7,7560.60% $2,374,939$15,4451.31%         
Time deposits  797,184 7,2161.82%  1,012,925 10,8592.16%         
Short-term borrowings 22,190 860.78%  15,261 1522.01%         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 103,512 7961.55%  111,755 1,6623.00%         
Other borrowings  - -0.00%  27,126 5394.01%         
Subordinated debentures 68,449 1,9885.84%  53,438 1,5575.88%         
Junior subordinated debentures 37,872 1,1446.07%  37,709 1,1486.14%         
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,639,455$18,9861.05% $3,633,153$31,3621.74%         
                  
Net interest income / spread (1) $82,1633.14%  $78,4303.02%         
Net interest margin (2)  3.26%   3.25%         
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.40%   3.40%         
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.35%   3.30%         
                  
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.      
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.       
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.       
                  



QCR Holdings, Inc.       
Consolidated Financial Highlights       
(Unaudited)       
             
 As of       
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,      
  2020  2020  2019  2019  2019       
             
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
             
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES            
Beginning balance$42,233 $36,001 $36,116 $41,104 $41,164        
Reclassification of allowance related to held for sale loans -  -  -  (6,122) -        
Provision charged to expense (2) 19,915  8,367  979  1,584  1,941        
Loans/leases charged off (1,450) (2,335) (1,182) (741) (2,152)       
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 129  200  88  291  151        
Ending balance$ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104        
             
             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS             
Nonaccrual loans/leases$12,099 $11,628 $7,902 $8,231 $13,148        
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 99  1,419  33  -  58        
Troubled debt restructures - accruing 920  545  979  763  1,313        
Total nonperforming loans/leases 13,118  13,592  8,914  8,994  14,519        
Other real estate owned 157  3,298  4,129  4,248  8,637        
Other repossessed assets 25  45  41  -  -        
Total nonperforming assets$ 13,300 $ 16,935 $ 13,084 $ 13,242 $ 23,156        
             
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS            
Nonperforming assets / total assets (3) 0.24% 0.32% 0.27% 0.27% 0.45%       
Allowance / total loans/leases (1) 1.47% 1.14% 0.98% 1.00% 1.05%       
Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (1) 463.69% 310.72% 403.87% 401.56% 283.10%       
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.03% 0.06% 0.03% 0.01% 0.05%       
             
(1) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios.      
(2) Excludes provision related to loans included in assets held for sale of $428 thousand for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.       
(3) Excludes assets held for sale.            



QCR Holdings, Inc. 
Consolidated Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited) 
             
   For the Quarter EndedFor the Six Months Ended 
   June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 
 SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
   (dollars in thousands) 
             
 TOTAL ASSETS           
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $1,984,245  $1,914,785  $1,637,115      
 m2 Lease Funds, LLC  241,114   237,198   234,072      
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,021,043   1,719,773   1,527,521      
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  903,648   863,903   806,704      
 Springfield First Community Bank  745,474   708,736   671,644      
             
 TOTAL DEPOSITS           
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $1,707,970  $1,678,889  $1,434,467      
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,351,784   1,247,989   1,283,151      
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  778,499   743,645   705,777      
 Springfield First Community Bank  564,710   524,420   471,340      
             
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES           
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $1,485,971  $1,338,915  $1,273,400      
 m2 Lease Funds, LLC  239,351   235,144   230,676      
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,380,672   1,159,453   1,100,823      
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  671,772   634,253   597,486      
 Springfield First Community Bank  601,843   572,046   515,566      
             
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS           
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  87%  80%  89%     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  102%  93%  86%     
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  86%  85%  85%     
 Springfield First Community Bank  107%  109%  109%     
             
             
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS           
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  75%  70%  78%     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  68%  67%  72%     
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  74%  73%  74%     
 Springfield First Community Bank  81%  81%  77%     
             
 ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES           
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.51%  1.17%  1.06%     
 m2 Lease Funds, LLC  1.99%  1.50%  1.38%     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2)  1.62%  1.35%  1.19%     
 Community State Bank - Ankeny (2)  1.56%  1.21%  1.09%     
 Springfield First Community Bank (2)  0.94%  0.56%  0.37%     
             
 RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS            
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  0.68%  1.33%  1.22%  0.95%  1.20% 
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2.36%  1.60%  1.95%  2.01%  1.75% 
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  0.25%  0.50%  1.17%  0.37%  1.12% 
 Springfield First Community Bank  1.04%  1.29%  1.37%  1.16%  1.24% 
             
 NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)           
             
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  2.88%  3.68%  3.29%  3.22%  3.26% 
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5)  3.37%  3.43%  3.41%  3.40%  3.41% 
 Community State Bank - Ankeny (4)  3.77%  3.91%  4.08%  3.84%  4.06% 
 Springfield First Community Bank (6)  3.88%  3.83%  4.10%  3.85%  4.08% 
             
 ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET         
 INTEREST MARGIN, NET           
             
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $62  $49  $71  $111  $215  
 Community State Bank - Ankeny  72   64   76  $136   134  
 Springfield First Community Bank  641   552   971  $1,193   1,881  
 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)  (39)  (40)  (42) $(79)  (85) 
             
(1)Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC   
  is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.           
(2)Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio.     
(3)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using   
 a 21% tax rate.           
(4)Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest   
 margin would have been 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 3.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 4.01% for the     
 quarter ended June 30, 2019.           
(5)Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest 
 margin would have been 3.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.39% for the     
 quarter ended June 30, 2019.           
(6)Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest 
 margin would have been 4.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 4.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.39% for the     
 quarter ended June 30, 2019.           
(7)Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.  
             
             



QCR Holdings, Inc.      
Consolidated Financial Highlights      
(Unaudited)      
                  
  As of      
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,       
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019        
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                 
                  
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $556,020  $539,139  $535,351  $519,743  $504,300        
Less: Intangible assets  88,120   88,669   89,717   93,277   93,837        
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $467,900  $450,470  $445,634  $426,466  $410,463        
                  
Total assets (GAAP) $5,604,761  $5,232,075  $4,909,050  $5,292,382  $5,194,852        
Less: Intangible assets  88,120   88,669   89,717   93,277   93,837        
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $5,516,641  $5,143,406  $4,819,333  $5,199,105  $5,101,015        
                  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  8.48%  8.76%  9.25%  8.20%  8.05%       
                  
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1)                 
                  
  Stockholder's equity (GAAP) $556,020  $539,139  $535,351  $519,743  $504,300        
  Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2)  2,085   -   -   -   -        
  Less: Intangible assets  88,120   88,669   89,717   93,277   93,837        
Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) $465,815  $450,470  $445,634  $426,466  $410,463        
                  
Total assets (GAAP) $5,604,761  $5,232,075  $4,909,050  $5,292,382  $5,194,852        
Less: PPP loans  358,052   -   -   -   -        
  Less: Intangible assets  88,120   88,669   89,717   93,277   93,837        
Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $5,158,589  $5,143,406  $4,819,333  $5,199,105  $5,101,015        
                  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)  9.03%  8.76%  9.25%  8.20%  8.05%       
                  
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.     
(2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.             
                  



QCR Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited)     
                 
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended     
  June 30, March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30, June 30,     
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)  2020   2020  2019  2019  2019   2020   2019      
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
                 
Net income (GAAP) $13,739  $11,228 $15,891 $15,095 $13,504  $24,967  $26,422      
                 
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                
Income:                
 Securities gains(losses), net  51   -  21 $(2)$(41) $51  $(41)     
 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary  -   -  8,539  -  -   -   -      
Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $51  $- $8,560 $(2)$(41) $51  $(41)     
                 
Expense:                
 Losses on debt extinguishment, net $339  $116 $228 $117 $-  $455  $-      
 Goodwill impairment  -   500  3,000  -  - - 500    -      
 Disposition costs  (66)  408  2,627  -  -   343  $-      
 Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI  -   -  790  -  -   -   -      
 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs  55   119  1,465  698  559   175   665      
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $329  $1,143 $8,110 $815 $559  $1,472  $665      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 14,016  $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104  $ 26,388  $ 27,128      
                 
PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED INCOME (1)                
Net income (GAAP) $13,739  $11,228 $15,891 $15,095 $13,504  $24,967  $26,422      
Less: Non-core income not tax-effected  65   -  12,313  (3) (52)  65   (52)     
Plus: Non-core expense not tax-effected  416   1,315  9,258  1,032  708   1,731   842      
  Provision expense  19,915   8,367  979  2,012  1,941   28,282   4,075      
  Federal and state income tax expense  2,798   1,884  6,560  3,573  3,073   4,682   4,487      
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 36,803  $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 21,714 $ 19,277  $ 59,597  $ 35,878      
                 
PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (NON-GAAP)                
                 
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) $36,803  $22,794 $20,375 $21,714 $19,277  $59,597   $35,878      
                 
Average Assets $5,800,164  $4,948,311 $5,147,754 $5,217,763 $5,077,900  $5,374,224  $5,023,201      
                 
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)  2.54%  1.84% 1.58% 1.66% 1.52%  2.22%  1.43%     
                 
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                
                 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $14,016  $12,372 $15,441 $15,912 $14,104  $26,388  $27,128      
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding  15,747,056   15,796,796  15,772,703  15,739,430  15,714,588   15,771,926   15,703,967      
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  15,895,336   16,011,456  16,033,043  15,976,742  15,938,377   15,956,958   15,930,659      
                 
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                
Basic $ 0.89  $ 0.78 $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 0.90  $ 1.67  $ 1.73      
Diluted $ 0.88  $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.00 $ 0.88  $ 1.65  $ 1.70      
                 
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1)                
                 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $14,016  $12,372 $15,441 $15,912 $14,104  $26,388  $27,128      
                 
Average Assets $5,800,164  $4,948,311 $5,147,754 $5,217,763 $5,077,900  $5,374,224  $5,023,201      
                 
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  0.97%  1.00% 1.20% 1.22% 1.11%  0.98%  1.08%     
                 
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                
                 
Net interest income (GAAP) $40,948  $37,698 $39,919 $40,719 $38,013  $78,646  $74,921      
                 
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (3)  1,728   1,790  1,783  1,763  1,808   3,517   3,509      
                 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $42,676  $39,488 $41,702 $42,482 $39,821  $82,163  $78,430      
                 
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion  736   625  931  1,268  1,076   1,361   2,145      
                 
Adjusted net interest income $41,940  $38,863 $40,771 $41,214 $38,745  $80,802  $76,285      
                 
Average earning assets $5,252,663  $4,461,018 $4,711,310 $4,791,274 $4,698,021  $4,856,842  $4,655,288      
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.14%  3.40% 3.36% 3.37% 3.25%  3.26%  3.25%     
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.27%  3.56% 3.51% 3.52% 3.40%  3.40%  3.40%     
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.21%  3.50% 3.43% 3.41% 3.31%  3.35%  3.30%     
                 
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                
                 
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $33,122  $31,415 $46,294 $39,945 $36,560  $64,537  $68,995      
                 
Net interest income (GAAP) $40,948  $37,698 $39,919 $40,719 $38,013  $78,646   $74,921      
Noninterest income (GAAP)  28,626   15,196  29,805  19,906  17,065   43,822   29,058      
Total income $69,574  $52,894 $69,724 $60,625 $55,078  $122,468  $103,979      
                 
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)  47.61%  59.39% 66.40% 65.89% 66.38%  52.70%  66.35%     
                 
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES TO TOTAL LOANS AND LEASES, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (6)                
                 
Allowance for loan and lease losses $60,827  $42,233 $36,001 $36,116 $41,104  $60,827  $41,104      
                 
Total loans and leases $4,140,259  $3,704,668 $3,690,205 $3,610,270 $3,910,519  $4,140,259  $3,910,519      
Less: PPP loans  358,052   -  -  -  -   358,052   -      
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $3,782,207  $3,704,668 $3,690,205 $3,610,270 $3,910,519  $3,782,207   $3,910,519      
                 
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans  1.61%  1.14% 0.98% 1.00% 1.05%  1.61%  1.05%     
                 
                 
LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS                
Total loans and leases $4,140,259  $3,704,668 $3,690,205 $3,610,270 $3,910,519  $4,140,259  $3,910,519      
Less: PPP loans  358,052   -  -  -  -   358,052   -      
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $3,782,207  $3,704,668 $3,690,205 $3,610,270 $3,910,519  $3,782,207   $3,910,519      
                 
Loan growth annualized, excluding PPP loans  8.37%  1.57% 8.86% -30.71% 13.57%  4.99%  9.52%     
                 
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.      
(2) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain on sale of subsidiary which  has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%.      
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%.      
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.      
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.      
(6) Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to remove the from the allowance  calculation the impact of PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the federal government and for which these loans have no allowance for loan and lease loss allocation.      

 

          

 