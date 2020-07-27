New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661522/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on computer-aided design market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven Increasing demand for CAD for manufacturing products, Rising need to systematize design development process, and Growing availability of subscription-based CAD software. In addition, Increasing demand for CAD for manufacturing products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The computer-aided design market market analysis include segments.1.



The computer-aided design market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• AEC

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies end-users gradually shifting to 4d cad as one of the prime reasons driving the computer-aided design market growth during the next few years. end-users gradually shifting to 4d cad, increasing investment in intelligent processing, and emergence of new technologies in market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our computer-aided design market covers the following areas:

• Computer-aided design market sizing

• Computer-aided design market forecast

• Computer-aided design market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661522/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001