NEWARK, Ohio, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 (three and six months ended June 30, 2020). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on September 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2020.
Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $29.5 million, a 33.1 percent increase from $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 net income per diluted common share was $1.80, compared to $1.33 in the second quarter of 2019. Park's net income for the first half of 2020 was $51.9 million, an 8.9 percent increase from $47.6 million for the first half of 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $3.16 for the first half of 2020, compared to $2.94 for the first half of 2019.
Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 4.7 percent increase compared to $29.4 million for the same period of 2019. The bank reported net income of $56.7 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $56.1 million for the first half of 2019.
“Many families and businesses took the opportunity this spring to make improvements and investments into their property, through new or renovated homes and buildings or new vehicles and equipment. Our lenders were fully accessible and enjoyed connecting with customers in new ways during these unusual circumstances with physical distancing,” said Park Chairman David Trautman about the bank’s second quarter loan growth. “Despite economic turbulence that may still be ahead for our country as the effects of the pandemic issue continue, we will remain compassionate, creative, and steadfast in service to the communities that rely on us.”
Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $9.7 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2020). Park's banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.
Complete financial tables are listed below.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this News Release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the ever-changing effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict - - on economies (local, national and international) and markets, and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions directed toward the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulus packages; Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as Park's ability to manage strategic initiatives; general economic and financial market conditions, specifically in the real estate markets and the credit markets, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, may experience a slowing in addition to continuing residual effects of prior recessionary conditions, resulting in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; higher default rates on loans made to our customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our customers' operations and financial condition; changes in interest rates and prices as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reactions thereto, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins and impact loan demand; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reactions thereto), legislative and regulatory initiatives (including those undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), or other factors may be different than anticipated; changes in unemployment may be different than anticipated in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness may be different than anticipated in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from more associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business; disruption in the liquidity and other functioning of U.S. financial markets; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes to regulations governing bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards as well as by changes in our assets and liabilities; competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), customer acquisition and retention, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; customers could pursue alternatives to bank deposits, causing us to lose a relatively inexpensive source of funding; uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, including the extent to which the new current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard issued by the FASB in June 2016 and in accordance with the CARES Act, the adoption of which can be deferred by Park (with retrospective application as of January 1, 2020) until the earlier of: (1) the interim reporting period during which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak declared by the President on March 15, 2020 terminates; or (2) December 31, 2020, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations; Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, when adopted by Park, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; significant changes in the tax laws, which may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio; the impact of our ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent; the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty; the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners), monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply and interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board) and other governmental policies of the U.S. federal government, including those implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the financial markets related to COVID-19 or responses to the related health crisis; the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government - backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the creditworthiness of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; the uncertainty surrounding the actions to be taken to implement the referendum by United Kingdom voters to exit the European Union; our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, civil unrest, terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; any of the foregoing factors, or other cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that are not currently foreseeable, could materially affect our business, including our customers' willingness to conduct banking transactions and their ability to pay on existing obligations; the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with its recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the discontinuation of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies; and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part II of Park's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights
|As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Percent change vs.
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2nd QTR
|1st QTR
|2nd QTR
|1Q '20
|2Q '19
|INCOME STATEMENT:
|Net interest income
|$
|81,186
|$
|76,283
|$
|75,851
|6.4
|7.0
|Provision for loan losses
|12,224
|5,153
|1,919
|137.2
|537.0
|Other income
|30,964
|22,486
|22,808
|37.7
|35.8
|Other expense
|64,799
|66,276
|70,192
|(2.2
|)
|(7.7
|)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|35,127
|$
|27,340
|$
|26,548
|28.5
|32.3
|Income taxes
|5,622
|4,968
|4,385
|13.2
|28.2
|Net income
|$
|29,505
|$
|22,372
|$
|22,163
|31.9
|33.1
|MARKET DATA:
|Earnings per common share - basic (b)
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.34
|32.1
|35.1
|Earnings per common share - diluted (b)
|1.80
|1.36
|1.33
|32.4
|35.3
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|1.02
|1.22
|1.01
|(16.4
|)
|1.0
|Book value per common share at period end
|61.46
|60.25
|56.92
|2.0
|8.0
|Market price per common share at period end
|70.38
|77.64
|99.39
|(9.4
|)
|(29.2
|)
|Market capitalization at period end
|1,146,942
|1,265,180
|1,631,741
|(9.3
|)
|(29.7
|)
|Weighted average common shares - basic (a)
|16,296,427
|16,303,602
|16,560,545
|—
|(1.6
|)
|Weighted average common shares - diluted (a)
|16,375,434
|16,425,881
|16,642,571
|(0.3
|)
|(1.6
|)
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|16,296,425
|16,295,461
|16,417,562
|—
|(0.7
|)
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
|Return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.26
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.04
|%
|21.2
|21.2
|Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|11.89
|%
|9.16
|%
|9.49
|%
|29.8
|25.3
|Yield on loans
|4.63
|%
|5.02
|%
|5.23
|%
|(7.8
|)
|(11.5
|)
|Yield on investment securities
|2.76
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.78
|%
|1.5
|(0.7
|)
|Yield on money market instruments
|0.10
|%
|1.12
|%
|2.64
|%
|(91.1
|)
|(96.2
|)
|Yield on interest earning assets
|4.14
|%
|4.57
|%
|4.76
|%
|(9.4
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.36
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.04
|%
|(55.6
|)
|(65.4
|)
|Cost of borrowings
|1.33
|%
|2.08
|%
|2.15
|%
|(36.1
|)
|(38.1
|)
|Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities
|0.43
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.16
|%
|(52.2
|)
|(62.9
|)
|Net interest margin (g)
|3.84
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.92
|%
|(2.3
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|57.41
|%
|66.61
|%
|70.61
|%
|(13.8
|)
|(18.7
|)
|OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP):
|Tangible book value per share (d)
|$
|51.04
|$
|49.79
|$
|46.30
|2.5
|10.2
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights (continued)
|As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019
|Percent change vs.
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|1Q '20
|2Q '19
|BALANCE SHEET:
|Investment securities
|$
|1,153,186
|$
|1,253,087
|$
|1,396,530
|(8.0
|)%
|(17.4
|)%
|Loans
|7,204,445
|6,522,519
|6,376,737
|10.5
|%
|13.0
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|73,476
|61,503
|54,003
|19.5
|%
|36.1
|%
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|169,905
|170,512
|174,288
|(0.4
|)%
|(2.5
|)%
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|1,356
|3,600
|3,839
|(62.3
|)%
|(64.7
|)%
|Total assets
|9,712,994
|8,719,291
|8,657,453
|11.4
|%
|12.2
|%
|Total deposits
|8,161,900
|7,290,133
|7,032,120
|12.0
|%
|16.1
|%
|Borrowings
|444,410
|348,373
|595,578
|27.6
|%
|(25.4
|)%
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,001,594
|981,877
|934,432
|2.0
|%
|7.2
|%
|Tangible equity (d)
|831,689
|811,365
|760,144
|2.5
|%
|9.4
|%
|Total nonperforming loans
|126,044
|119,311
|86,833
|5.6
|%
|45.2
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|130,999
|126,510
|94,168
|3.5
|%
|39.1
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Loans as a % of period end total assets
|74.17
|%
|74.81
|%
|73.66
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|0.7
|%
|Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans
|1.75
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.36
|%
|(4.4
|)%
|28.7
|%
|Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets
|1.82
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.48
|%
|(6.2
|)%
|23.0
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans
|1.02
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.85
|%
|8.5
|%
|20.0
|%
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|251
|$
|329
|$
|1,284
|(23.7
|)%
|(80.5
|)%
|Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a)
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|(50.0
|)%
|(87.5
|)%
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
|Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets
|10.31
|%
|11.26
|%
|10.79
|%
|(8.4
|)%
|(4.4
|)%
|Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)
|8.72
|%
|9.49
|%
|8.96
|%
|(8.1
|)%
|(2.7
|)%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a)
|10.61
|%
|11.31
|%
|10.92
|%
|(6.2
|)%
|(2.8
|)%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a)
|14.30
|%
|15.15
|%
|14.79
|%
|(5.6
|)%
|(3.3
|)%
|Average loans / Average deposits (a)
|88.59
|%
|89.90
|%
|91.03
|%
|(1.5
|)%
|(2.7
|)%
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights
|Six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios)
|Six months
ended June 30
|Six months
ended June 30
|Percent change
vs '19
|INCOME STATEMENT:
|Net interest income
|$
|157,469
|$
|143,627
|9.6
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|17,377
|4,417
|293.4
|%
|Other income
|53,450
|44,833
|19.2
|%
|Other expense
|131,075
|127,019
|3.2
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|62,467
|$
|57,024
|9.5
|%
|Income taxes
|10,590
|9,406
|12.6
|%
|Net income
|$
|51,877
|$
|47,618
|8.9
|%
|MARKET DATA:
|Earnings per common share - basic (b)
|$
|3.18
|$
|2.96
|7.4
|%
|Earnings per common share - diluted (b)
|3.16
|2.94
|7.5
|%
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|2.24
|2.22
|0.9
|%
|Weighted average common shares - basic (a)
|16,300,015
|16,106,043
|1.2
|%
|Weighted average common shares - diluted (a)
|16,400,657
|16,193,643
|1.3
|%
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
|Return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|(1.7
|) %
|Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|10.54
|%
|10.81
|%
|(2.5
|) %
|Yield on loans
|4.81
|%
|5.19
|%
|(7.3
|) %
|Yield on investment securities
|2.76
|%
|2.80
|%
|(1.4
|) %
|Yield on money market instruments
|0.38
|%
|2.70
|%
|(85.9
|) %
|Yield on interest earning assets
|4.35
|%
|4.71
|%
|(7.6
|) %
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.58
|%
|1.01
|%
|(42.6
|) %
|Cost of borrowings
|1.69
|%
|2.08
|%
|(18.8
|) %
|Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities
|0.66
|%
|1.13
|%
|(41.6
|) %
|Net interest margin (g)
|3.89
|%
|3.89
|%
|—
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|61.72
|%
|66.87
|%
|(7.7
|) %
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|580
|$
|1,926
|(69.9
|) %
|Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a)
|0.02
|%
|0.06
|%
|(66.7
|) %
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
|Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a)
|10.95
|%
|10.82
|%
|1.2
|%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a)
|14.71
|%
|14.77
|%
|(0.4
|) %
|Average loans / Average deposits (a)
|89.21
|%
|90.91
|%
|(1.9
|) %
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|80,155
|$
|82,471
|$
|160,842
|$
|154,474
|Interest on:
|Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies
|and other securities - taxable
|5,026
|6,919
|10,557
|13,914
|Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt
|2,151
|2,308
|4,351
|4,525
|Other interest income
|113
|528
|604
|1,169
|Total interest income
|87,445
|92,226
|176,354
|174,082
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Demand and savings deposits
|1,507
|8,811
|7,849
|15,904
|Time deposits
|3,346
|4,357
|7,631
|8,134
|Interest on borrowings
|1,406
|3,207
|3,405
|6,417
|Total interest expense
|6,259
|16,375
|18,885
|30,455
|Net interest income
|81,186
|75,851
|157,469
|143,627
|Provision for loan losses
|12,224
|1,919
|17,377
|4,417
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|68,962
|73,932
|140,092
|139,210
|Other income
|30,964
|22,808
|53,450
|44,833
|Other expense
|64,799
|70,192
|131,075
|127,019
|Income before income taxes
|35,127
|26,548
|62,467
|57,024
|Income taxes
|5,622
|4,385
|10,590
|9,406
|Net income
|$
|29,505
|$
|22,163
|$
|51,877
|$
|47,618
|Per common share:
|Net income - basic
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.34
|$
|3.18
|$
|2.96
|Net income - diluted
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.33
|$
|3.16
|$
|2.94
|Weighted average shares - basic
|16,296,427
|16,560,545
|16,300,015
|16,106,043
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|16,375,434
|16,642,571
|16,400,657
|16,193,643
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.01
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.22
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|136,178
|$
|135,567
|Money market instruments
|597,316
|24,389
|Investment securities
|1,153,186
|1,279,507
|Loans
|7,204,445
|6,501,404
|Allowance for loan losses
|(73,476
|)
|(56,679
|)
|Loans, net
|7,130,969
|6,444,725
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|81,760
|73,322
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|169,905
|171,118
|Other real estate owned
|1,356
|4,029
|Other assets
|442,324
|425,720
|Total assets
|$
|9,712,994
|$
|8,558,377
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|2,518,437
|$
|1,959,935
|Interest bearing
|5,643,463
|5,092,677
|Total deposits
|8,161,900
|7,052,612
|Borrowings
|444,410
|438,157
|Other liabilities
|105,090
|98,594
|Total liabilities
|$
|8,711,400
|$
|7,589,363
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,185 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and 17,623,199 shares issued at December 31, 2019)
|457,966
|459,389
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|13,861
|(9,589
|)
|Retained earnings
|662,311
|646,847
|Treasury shares (1,326,760 shares at June 30, 2020 and 1,276,757 shares at December 31, 2019)
|(132,544
|)
|(127,633
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,001,594
|$
|969,014
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,712,994
|$
|8,558,377
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|134,386
|$
|127,115
|$
|133,208
|$
|122,485
|Money market instruments
|461,055
|80,239
|318,930
|87,212
|Investment securities
|1,197,445
|1,413,309
|1,230,948
|1,401,641
|Loans
|6,981,783
|6,332,167
|6,731,960
|6,012,446
|Allowance for loan losses
|(62,387
|)
|(53,849
|)
|(60,001
|)
|(53,124
|)
|Loans, net
|6,919,396
|6,278,318
|6,671,959
|5,959,322
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|80,096
|71,253
|77,509
|66,079
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|170,303
|165,311
|170,606
|142,587
|Other real estate owned
|2,765
|4,183
|3,282
|4,277
|Other assets
|442,819
|436,767
|437,585
|422,899
|Total assets
|$
|9,408,265
|$
|8,576,495
|$
|9,044,027
|$
|8,206,502
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|2,400,809
|$
|1,887,335
|$
|2,175,400
|$
|1,809,213
|Interest bearing
|5,480,366
|5,068,709
|5,370,376
|4,804,076
|Total deposits
|7,881,175
|6,956,044
|7,545,776
|6,613,289
|Borrowings
|425,349
|597,448
|405,930
|622,414
|Other liabilities
|103,453
|86,377
|102,189
|82,853
|Total liabilities
|$
|8,409,977
|$
|7,639,869
|$
|8,053,895
|$
|7,318,556
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred shares
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Common shares
|456,830
|455,895
|458,146
|407,533
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|10,756
|(36,825
|)
|5,331
|(41,655
|)
|Retained earnings
|663,290
|624,995
|658,877
|623,291
|Treasury shares
|(132,588
|)
|(107,439
|)
|(132,222
|)
|(101,223
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|998,288
|$
|936,626
|$
|990,132
|$
|887,946
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,408,265
|$
|8,576,495
|$
|9,044,027
|$
|8,206,502
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2nd QTR
|1st QTR
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|2nd QTR
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|80,155
|$
|80,687
|$
|82,698
|$
|84,213
|$
|82,471
|Interest on:
|Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable
|5,026
|5,531
|5,973
|6,326
|6,919
|Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt
|2,151
|2,200
|2,205
|2,225
|2,308
|Other interest income
|113
|491
|953
|1,825
|528
|Total interest income
|87,445
|88,909
|91,829
|94,589
|92,226
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Demand and savings deposits
|1,507
|6,342
|7,795
|9,649
|8,811
|Time deposits
|3,346
|4,285
|4,666
|4,694
|4,357
|Interest on borrowings
|1,406
|1,999
|2,359
|3,145
|3,207
|Total interest expense
|6,259
|12,626
|14,820
|17,488
|16,375
|Net interest income
|81,186
|76,283
|77,009
|77,101
|75,851
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|12,224
|5,153
|(213
|)
|1,967
|1,919
|Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|68,962
|71,130
|77,222
|75,134
|73,932
|Other income
|30,964
|22,486
|24,224
|28,136
|22,808
|Other expense
|64,799
|66,276
|71,231
|65,738
|70,192
|Income before income taxes
|35,127
|27,340
|30,215
|37,532
|26,548
|Income taxes
|5,622
|4,968
|6,279
|6,386
|4,385
|Net income
|$
|29,505
|$
|22,372
|$
|23,936
|$
|31,146
|$
|22,163
|Per common share:
|Net income - basic
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.90
|$
|1.34
|Net income - diluted
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.45
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.33
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(in thousands)
|2nd QTR
|1st QTR
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|2nd QTR
|Other income:
|Income from fiduciary activities
|$
|6,793
|$
|7,113
|$
|7,268
|$
|6,842
|$
|6,935
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,676
|2,528
|2,757
|2,864
|2,655
|Other service income
|8,758
|3,766
|4,382
|4,260
|4,040
|Debit card fee income
|5,560
|4,960
|5,341
|5,313
|5,227
|Bank owned life insurance income
|1,179
|1,248
|1,158
|1,107
|1,286
|ATM fees
|438
|412
|446
|482
|460
|Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net
|841
|(196
|)
|2
|(53
|)
|(159
|)
|Net gain (loss) on the sale of investment securities
|3,313
|—
|—
|186
|(607
|)
|(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
|(977
|)
|(973
|)
|(191
|)
|3,335
|232
|Other components of net periodic benefit income
|1,988
|1,988
|1,183
|1,183
|1,183
|Miscellaneous
|1,395
|1,640
|1,878
|2,617
|1,556
|Total other income
|$
|30,964
|$
|22,486
|$
|24,224
|$
|28,136
|$
|22,808
|Other expense:
|Salaries
|$
|30,699
|$
|28,429
|$
|30,903
|$
|30,713
|$
|32,093
|Employee benefits
|9,080
|10,043
|8,973
|10,389
|9,014
|Occupancy expense
|3,256
|3,480
|3,355
|3,226
|3,223
|Furniture and equipment expense
|4,850
|4,319
|4,319
|4,177
|4,386
|Data processing fees
|2,577
|2,492
|2,777
|2,935
|2,905
|Professional fees and services
|6,901
|7,066
|10,503
|6,702
|10,106
|Marketing
|1,136
|1,486
|1,468
|1,604
|1,455
|Insurance
|1,477
|1,550
|317
|276
|1,381
|Communication
|874
|1,155
|1,256
|1,387
|1,375
|State tax expense
|1,116
|1,145
|1,024
|746
|1,054
|Amortization of intangible assets
|607
|606
|623
|741
|702
|Miscellaneous
|2,226
|4,505
|5,713
|2,842
|2,498
|Total other expense
|$
|64,799
|$
|66,276
|$
|71,231
|$
|65,738
|$
|70,192
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Asset Quality Information
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Allowance for loan losses:
|Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|$
|61,503
|$
|56,679
|$
|51,512
|$
|49,988
|$
|50,624
|$
|56,494
|Charge-offs
|2,130
|2,685
|11,177
|13,552
|19,403
|20,799
|Recoveries
|1,879
|2,356
|10,173
|7,131
|10,210
|20,030
|Net charge-offs
|251
|329
|1,004
|6,421
|9,193
|769
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|12,224
|5,153
|6,171
|7,945
|8,557
|(5,101
|)
|Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|$
|73,476
|$
|61,503
|$
|56,679
|$
|51,512
|$
|49,988
|$
|50,624
|General reserve trends:
|Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|$
|73,476
|$
|61,503
|$
|56,679
|$
|51,512
|$
|49,988
|$
|50,624
|Allowance on purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans
|106
|119
|268
|—
|—
|—
|Allowance on purchased loans
|25
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Specific reserves
|5,808
|5,531
|5,230
|2,273
|684
|548
|General reserves on originated loans
|$
|67,537
|$
|55,853
|$
|51,181
|$
|49,239
|$
|49,304
|$
|50,076
|Total loans
|$
|7,204,445
|$
|6,522,519
|$
|6,501,404
|$
|5,692,132
|$
|5,372,483
|$
|5,271,857
|PCI loans
|12,569
|13,765
|14,331
|3,943
|—
|—
|Purchased loans
|440,803
|489,843
|548,436
|225,029
|—
|—
|Impaired commercial loans
|91,724
|85,646
|77,459
|48,135
|56,545
|70,415
|Originated loans excluding impaired commercial loans
|$
|6,659,349
|$
|5,933,265
|$
|5,861,178
|$
|5,415,025
|$
|5,315,938
|$
|5,201,442
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized)
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans
|1.02
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.96
|%
|General reserve as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans
|1.01
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.96
|%
|General reserves as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding PPP loans)
|1.10
|%
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|100,406
|$
|90,354
|$
|90,080
|$
|67,954
|$
|72,056
|$
|87,822
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|23,948
|27,168
|21,215
|15,173
|20,111
|18,175
|Loans past due 90 days or more
|1,690
|1,789
|2,658
|2,243
|1,792
|2,086
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|126,044
|$
|119,311
|$
|113,953
|$
|85,370
|$
|93,959
|$
|108,083
|Other real estate owned - Park National Bank
|427
|2,671
|3,100
|2,788
|6,524
|6,025
|Other real estate owned - SEPH
|929
|929
|929
|1,515
|7,666
|7,901
|Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank
|3,599
|3,599
|3,599
|3,464
|4,849
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|130,999
|$
|126,510
|$
|121,581
|$
|93,137
|$
|112,998
|$
|122,009
|Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans
|1.39
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.67
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans
|1.75
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.75
|%
|2.05
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans
|1.82
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.64
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.31
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets
|1.35
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.63
|%
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Asset Quality Information (continued)
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31,
2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|New nonaccrual loan information:
|Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period
|$
|90,354
|$
|90,080
|$
|67,954
|$
|72,056
|$
|87,822
|$
|95,887
|New nonaccrual loans
|21,995
|21,651
|81,009
|76,611
|58,753
|74,786
|Resolved nonaccrual loans
|11,943
|21,377
|58,883
|80,713
|74,519
|82,851
|Nonaccrual loans, end of period
|$
|100,406
|$
|90,354
|$
|90,080
|$
|67,954
|$
|72,056
|$
|87,822
|Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|92,374
|$
|86,379
|$
|78,178
|$
|59,381
|$
|66,585
|$
|95,358
|Prior charge-offs
|650
|733
|719
|11,246
|10,040
|24,943
|Remaining principal balance
|91,724
|85,646
|77,459
|48,135
|56,545
|70,415
|Specific reserves
|5,808
|5,531
|5,230
|2,273
|684
|548
|Book value, after specific reserves
|$
|85,916
|$
|80,115
|$
|72,229
|$
|45,862
|$
|55,861
|$
|69,867
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Reconciliations
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net interest income
|$
|81,186
|$
|76,283
|$
|75,851
|$
|157,469
|$
|143,627
|less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|1,301
|1,378
|1,606
|2,679
|1,872
|less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships
|266
|77
|—
|343
|7
|Net interest income - adjusted
|$
|79,619
|$
|74,828
|$
|74,245
|$
|154,447
|$
|141,748
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|12,224
|$
|5,153
|$
|1,919
|$
|17,377
|$
|4,417
|less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships
|(685
|)
|(764
|)
|(65
|)
|(1,449
|)
|(165
|)
|Provision for loan losses - adjusted
|$
|12,909
|$
|5,917
|$
|1,984
|$
|18,826
|$
|4,582
|Other income
|$
|30,964
|$
|22,486
|$
|22,808
|$
|53,450
|$
|44,833
|less net gain (loss) on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties
|837
|—
|(139
|)
|837
|(139
|)
|less rebranding initiative related expenses
|(274
|)
|—
|—
|(274
|)
|—
|less net gain (loss) on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business
|3,313
|—
|(607
|)
|3,313
|(607
|)
|Other income - adjusted
|$
|27,088
|$
|22,486
|$
|23,554
|$
|49,574
|$
|45,579
|Other expense
|$
|64,799
|$
|66,276
|$
|70,192
|$
|131,075
|$
|127,019
|less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|214
|243
|6,058
|457
|6,334
|less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|607
|606
|702
|1,213
|991
|less FHLB prepayment penalty
|—
|1,793
|—
|1,793
|—
|less rebranding initiative related expenses
|138
|270
|162
|408
|202
|less COVID-19 related expenses
|1,919
|262
|—
|2,181
|—
|Other expense - adjusted
|$
|61,921
|$
|63,102
|$
|63,270
|$
|125,023
|$
|119,492
|Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)
|$
|(683
|)
|$
|201
|$
|1,259
|$
|(482
|)
|$
|1,308
|Net income - reported
|$
|29,505
|$
|22,372
|$
|22,163
|$
|51,877
|$
|47,618
|Net income - adjusted
|$
|26,938
|$
|23,126
|$
|26,901
|$
|50,064
|$
|52,539
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.33
|$
|3.16
|$
|2.94
|Diluted EPS, adjusted (h)
|$
|1.65
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.62
|$
|3.05
|$
|3.24
|Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.26
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
|1.15
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.29
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)
|1.28
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.19
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)
|1.17
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.31
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|11.89
|%
|9.16
|%
|9.49
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.81
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
|10.85
|%
|9.47
|%
|11.52
|%
|10.17
|%
|11.93
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)
|14.33
|%
|11.09
|%
|11.53
|%
|12.73
|%
|12.88
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)
|13.09
|%
|11.47
|%
|13.99
|%
|12.28
|%
|14.21
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|57.41
|%
|66.61
|%
|70.61
|%
|61.72
|%
|66.87
|%
|Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)
|57.64
|%
|64.36
|%
|64.20
|%
|60.85
|%
|63.29
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (g)
|3.84
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.89
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)
|3.77
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.84
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in this "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Reconciliations (continued)
|(a) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.
|(b) Reported measure uses net income.
|(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
|RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|998,288
|$
|981,976
|$
|936,626
|$
|990,132
|$
|887,946
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|170,303
|170,909
|165,311
|170,606
|142,587
|AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|$
|827,985
|$
|811,067
|$
|771,315
|$
|819,526
|$
|745,359
|(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,001,594
|$
|981,877
|$
|934,432
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|169,905
|170,512
|174,288
|TANGIBLE EQUITY
|$
|831,689
|$
|811,365
|$
|760,144
|(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
|RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|AVERAGE ASSETS
|$
|9,408,265
|$
|8,679,789
|$
|8,576,495
|$
|9,044,027
|$
|8,206,502
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|170,303
|170,909
|165,311
|170,606
|142,587
|AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
|$
|9,237,962
|$
|8,508,880
|$
|8,411,184
|$
|8,873,421
|$
|8,063,915
|(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|9,712,994
|$
|8,719,291
|$
|8,657,453
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|169,905
|170,512
|174,288
|TANGIBLE ASSETS
|$
|9,543,089
|$
|8,548,779
|$
|8,483,165
|(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets.
|RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Interest income
|$
|87,445
|$
|88,909
|$
|92,226
|$
|176,354
|$
|174,082
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|723
|725
|752
|1,448
|1,486
|Fully taxable equivalent interest income
|$
|88,168
|$
|89,634
|$
|92,978
|$
|177,802
|$
|175,568
|Interest expense
|6,259
|12,626
|16,375
|18,885
|30,455
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|$
|81,909
|$
|77,008
|$
|76,603
|$
|158,917
|$
|145,113
|(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) loan losses, other income and other expense above.
|(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
