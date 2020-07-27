ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported net income of $9.90 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.03 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, and $4.26 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter a year ago. The effort put forth by all of our employees to meet the needs of our community during the pandemic resulted in increased production in the Home Mortgage Lending segment, as well as significant participation in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in the Community Banking segment, which contributed to record profitability.
Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $10.93 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to $8.57 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019. The provision for loan losses increased to $2.5 million, compared to a $1.1 million loan loss provision in the first half of 2019.
“Our second quarter was highlighted by higher production in new purchase and refinance activity in the Home Mortgage Lending segment, as a result of the historically low interest rate environment. Additionally, PPP loans generated during the quarter had a meaningful impact on loan and deposit growth in the Community Banking segment, which also contributed to strong second quarter results,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. “In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alaska’s economy continues to reflect the downturn in the energy sector, particularly with the sharp decline in oil prices. While Alaska is one of the few states that has re-opened, we have taken a structured approach to resuming all branch activities with many employees continuing to work remotely while maintaining our high level of customer service.”
“Northrim’s participation in the PPP helped service the needs of our customers and the community,” said Schierhorn. “In early April we made the decision to offer the program to existing customers and new customers. As a result, according to the SBA, Northrim originated more PPP loans than any other financial institution in Alaska, funding 23% of all Alaska PPP loans through the period ending June 30, 2020. We were able to help approximately 1,000 new customers receive PPP funding in addition to helping more than 1,500 of our existing customers who participated in the program.”
COVID-19 Issues:
|Loan Modifications due to COVID-19
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Only
|Full Payment Deferral
|Total
|Portfolio loans
|$64,298
|$293,224
|$357,522
|Number of modifications
|76
|403
|479
Consumer loans represent 1% of total loan modifications identified above.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
|Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30, 2019
|Total assets
|$2,016,705
|$1,691,262
|$1,643,996
|$1,616,631
|$1,552,770
|Total portfolio loans
|$1,433,201
|$1,081,873
|$1,043,371
|$1,036,547
|$1,015,704
|Average portfolio loans
|$1,342,717
|$1,059,023
|$1,027,728
|$1,020,186
|$1,003,019
|Total deposits
|$1,737,359
|$1,395,492
|$1,372,351
|$1,351,029
|$1,288,178
|Average deposits
|$1,620,008
|$1,359,206
|$1,361,786
|$1,307,795
|$1,239,354
|Total shareholders' equity
|$206,923
|$197,723
|$207,117
|$204,039
|$206,338
|Net income
|$9,900
|$1,033
|$4,580
|$7,538
|$4,261
|Diluted earnings per share
|$1.52
|$0.16
|$0.69
|$1.11
|$0.62
|Return on average assets
|2.04
|%
|0.25
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.12
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|19.44
|%
|2.00
|%
|8.74
|%
|14.45
|%
|8.13
|%
|NIM
|3.98
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.60
|%
|4.71
|%
|NIMTE*
|4.02
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.65
|%
|4.77
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|64.76
|%
|84.87
|%
|78.79
|%
|72.01
|%
|77.58
|%
|Total shareholders' equity/total assets
|10.26
|%
|11.69
|%
|12.60
|%
|12.62
|%
|13.29
|%
|Tangible common equity/tangible assets*
|9.54
|%
|10.84
|%
|11.73
|%
|11.74
|%
|12.38
|%
|Book value per share
|$32.49
|$31.06
|$31.58
|$31.20
|$30.66
|Tangible book value per share*
|$29.97
|$28.53
|$29.12
|$28.74
|$28.27
|Dividends per share
|$0.34
|$0.34
|$0.33
|$0.33
|$0.30
* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity and tangible assets (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
Alaska Economic Update
(Note: sources for information included in this section are included on page 10.)
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies all around the world. In Alaska, the tourism and hospitality industries have been most affected with job losses. Oil prices dropped precipitously at the beginning of the pandemic, but have rebounded recently to healthier levels. The government’s fiscal and monetary response has been far reaching. This has greatly eased the short run impacts of the virus for most of Northrim's customers.
The State Department of Labor reported that a year and a half of positive job growth came to an abrupt end in April of 2020. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the State of Alaska jumped from 5.6% in March to 13.5% in April. This moderated slightly to 12.6% in May. The comparable U.S. rate peaked at 14.7% in April and decreased to 13.3% in May. In Alaska, every major job sector reported declines year-over-year (“YoY”) in May. Leisure and Hospitality was the most severely impacted, declining 39.7% for a loss of 15,300 jobs in May. Government declined by 7,400 jobs or 9.1%, primarily due to a loss of 6,200 local government jobs. State government declined by 1,000 jobs and Federal government by only 200 jobs. Other major sectors to decline YoY in May of 2020 were: Health Care -2,900; Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities -2,700; Retail Trade -2,600; and Construction -2,400.
Oil prices have been fluctuating significantly in 2020 as the global economy reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Average monthly Alaska North Slope (“ANS”) crude oil prices began the year averaging $65.48 for the month of January. The virus concerns began to have an effect when monthly ANS prices declined to $54.48 in February and $33.21 in March. In the second quarter of 2020, ANS prices hit a monthly low of $16.54 in April and increased to $28.21 in May. The ANS price improved throughout June and averaged $41.78.
Trillions of dollars in federal assistance programs have helped mitigate some of the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the short run. The Fed Funds rate was decreased 1.5% in March. “This helped reduce borrower’s interest expense dramatically,” stated Mark Edwards, EVP Chief Credit Officer and Bank Economist. “The Federal Reserve is buying corporate bonds, lending to state and municipal governments, and even aiding foreign central banks of our allies to help stabilize global markets. The Fed is adding liquidity to the system to ensure credit markets don’t freeze up.”
The SBA PPP program and the Economic Injury Disaster loan program have provided hundreds of billions of dollars to businesses around the country. President and CEO Joe Schierhorn added, “We are proud of Northrim Bank’s role in extensively supporting the SBA’s lending programs. The Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program is also now available to help businesses weather current economic disruptions. Direct grants to states from the CARES Act provided approximately $1.25 billion to Alaska. An increase of $600 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits helped millions of people out of work maintain cash flow. A moratorium on housing foreclosures, coupled with widespread payment forbearance arrangements, kept Americans in their homes.”
Alaska’s seasonally adjusted gross state product ("GSP") was $54 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA") in a report released on July 7, 2020. Alaska’s real GSP decreased 4% annualized for the quarter. Real GSP decreased in all 50 states in the first quarter of 2020 and averaged a decline of 5% for the nation. Alaska’s performance was above average, placing it 13th best of the 50 U.S. states for the quarter. This is following positive growth in Alaska in 2019 of 2.5%, compared to U.S. growth of 2.3% last year. The largest sectors of decline in GSP in Alaska in the first quarter of 2020 were Health Care, Accommodation and food services, and Government.
Alaska’s personal income grew 3.7% in 2019 according to a report by the BEA. Total income from all sources in Alaska grew from $44.4 billion at the end of 2018 to $46.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Most of the increase came from over $1 billion in improvement of wages in 2019. The first quarter of 2020 saw an annualized growth rate of 1.3% in Alaska.
Alaska’s delinquency and foreclosure levels continue to be better than most of the nation. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, Alaska’s foreclosure rate was 0.60% at the end of the first quarter 2020. That compares to 0.63% at the end of 2019. The comparable national average rate was 0.73% in the first quarter of 2020 and 0.78% at the end of 2019.
The national survey reported that the percentage of delinquent mortgage loans in Alaska was 3.23% in the first quarter of 2020. This compares to 2.85% at the end of 2019. The delinquency rate for the entire country was higher at 4% in the first quarter of 2020 and 4.07% at the end of 2019.
Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.
Review of Income Statement
Consolidated Income Statement
In the second quarter of 2020, Northrim generated a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 2.04% and a return on average equity ("ROAE") of 19.44%, compared to 0.25% and 2.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020 and 1.12% and 8.13%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased 9.4% to $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and increased 11.3% compared to $15.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Interest income benefited from the growth in the loan portfolio during the second quarter of 2020, as well as the amortization of PPP loan fees.
NIMTE* was 4.02% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 4.37% in the preceding quarter and 4.77% in the second quarter a year ago. “The decline in our NIMTE* compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the swift reduction in short-term interest rates during the first quarter of 2020 and the resulting effect on yields in the loan portfolio,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. “Also notable was the impact of SBA PPP loans, which reduced our NIMTE* by 15 basis points during the second quarter of 2020.” Northrim’s NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of March 31, 20201.
The yield on interest earning assets in the second quarter of 2020 was 4.38%, down 44 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and down 79 basis points compared to the second quarter a year ago. The cost of funds was 57 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, down 13 basis points compared to the preceding quarter and down 6 basis points compared to the second quarter a year ago. The decrease in cost of funds for the second quarter of 2020 was the result of using the Federal Reserve's PPPLF with a cost of 35 bps for a portion of the quarter.
Provision for Loan Losses
Northrim recorded a provision for loan losses of $404,000 in the second quarter of 2020. This compares to a $2.1 million provision in the first quarter of 2020 and a $300,000 provision in the second quarter a year ago. “The provision for loan losses during the quarter primarily reflects management's assessment of risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the reduction in oil prices and a slowing Alaska economy, as well as the small growth in the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans,” said Ballard. The total allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans decreased at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 due to net charge offs during the quarter that were only partially offset by the provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020.
Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, improved during the quarter to $12.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $13.4 million at March 31, 2020, and $16.9 million at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 162% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees at the end of the quarter, compared to 157% three months earlier and 121% a year earlier.
Other Operating Income
In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $17.5 million, or 50% of total second quarter 2020 revenues, as compared to $6.4 million, or 29% of revenues in the first quarter of 2020, and $9.6 million, or 37% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019. In the first six months of 2020, other operating income totaled $24.0 million, or 42% of revenues, compared to $17.1 million, or 35% of revenues in the first six months of 2019. The primary drivers of changes in other operating income are variability in the mortgage market, which is seasonal and cyclical and also dependent on changes in mortgage rates, and from the fair value changes of marketable equity securities. The fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio increased other income by $149,000 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an $871,000 decrease in the first quarter of 2020 and a $118,000 increase in the second quarter of 2019. There was $17,000 in interest rate swap income in the second quarter of 2020. This compares to no swap income in the preceding quarter and $734,000 in interest rate swap income in the second quarter of 2019 on the execution of interest rate swaps related to the Company's commercial lending operations. Additionally, purchased receivable income is down significantly as those customers were reportedly using resources from PPP loans, resulting in decreased outstanding purchased receivable balances in the second quarter of 2020.
“Additionally, deposit and services charges were down during the second quarter, due to customer accommodations made during the first two months of the quarter,” noted Ballard.
_______________________________________
1As of March 31, 2020, the SNL Small Cap US Bank Index tracked 108 banks with total common market capitalization between $250 million to $1B with an average for NIMTE* of 3.46%.
Other Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $19.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Factors impacting other operating expenses include higher compensation costs related to the mortgage banking operations and higher data processing costs in the Community Banking segment due to charges for additional products and services. In the first six months of 2020, operating expenses were $41.5 million, up from $36.9 million in the first six months of 2019.
Income Tax Provision
For the second quarter of 2020, Northrim recorded $2.0 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 16.9% compared to $243,000, or 19.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million, or 21.2% in the second quarter a year ago. For the first half of 2020, Northrim recorded $2.3 million in state and federal income tax expense, for an effective tax rate of 17.1% compared to $2.3 million and 21.2% for the same period in 2019.
The Company expensed $454,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to accrue for a potential increase in tax expense related to an audit that was performed by the State of Alaska for tax years 2014-2016. The Company appealed the State of Alaska’s decision on this matter and reversed the tax accrual of $454,000 in the second quarter of 2020 because the Company believes that it is more likely than not that the court will rule in the Company’s favor.
Community Banking
“We are proud of the work we have done to provide PPP loans to our Alaskan communities,” said Schierhorn. “Our Community Banking segment continues to provide growth opportunities in the Alaska markets that we serve. In March we opened a loan production office in Kodiak, and we have received regulatory approvals for a new branch in Fairbanks that is scheduled to open later this year. We will continue to look at other markets where we see additional opportunities.” Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Net interest income
|$16,649
|$15,261
|$16,080
|$16,000
|$15,633
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|404
|2,060
|(150
|)
|(2,075
|)
|300
|Other operating income
|2,308
|1,768
|3,347
|2,944
|3,619
|Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments
|—
|—
|468
|—
|—
|Other operating expense
|14,113
|13,612
|14,765
|13,126
|14,111
|Income before provision for income taxes
|4,440
|1,357
|4,344
|7,893
|4,841
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(124
|)
|266
|719
|1,550
|984
|Net income
|$4,564
|$1,091
|$3,625
|$6,343
|$3,857
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,440,898
|6,560,593
|6,647,510
|6,707,523
|6,896,687
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.70
|$0.17
|$0.55
|$0.93
|$0.56
|Year-to-date
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net interest income
|$31,910
|$31,121
|Provision for loan losses
|2,464
|1,050
|Other operating income
|4,076
|6,854
|Other operating expense
|27,725
|26,629
|Income before provision for income taxes
|5,797
|10,296
|Provision for income taxes
|142
|2,139
|Net income
|$5,655
|$8,157
|Average diluted shares
|6,496,515
|6,939,338
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|$0.87
|$1.18
Home Mortgage Lending
“The significant activity in the mortgage market far exceeded normal seasonality in the second quarter of 2020, especially in the refinance market, where refinance activity was up 715% compared to the second quarter a year ago” said Ballard. “We also continue to experience strong new home purchases in our market due to the historically low interest rate environment.”
During the second quarter of 2020, mortgage loan volume more than doubled to $381.1 million, of which 35% was for new home purchases, compared to $168.2 million and 54% of loans funded for new home purchases in the first quarter of 2020, and $169.0 million, of which 82% was for new home purchases in the second quarter of 2019.
Loan fundings increased during the quarter and year-over-year driven by increased refinance activity. This was partially offset by the net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which decreased mortgage banking income by $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2020.
“Our mortgage servicing business, which we initiated to service loans for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, contracted for the first time in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the significant refinance activity,” added Ballard. As of June 30, 2020, Northrim serviced 2,686 loans in its $655.2 million home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, which is a 3% decrease from the $678.1 million serviced for the first quarter of 2020, and a 9% increase from the $598.4 million serviced a year ago. Mortgage servicing revenue contributed $1.6 million to revenues in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Total mortgage servicing income fluctuates based on the amount of mortgage servicing rights originated during the period and changes in the fair value of those servicing rights, which is driven by interest rate volatility and the amount of serviced mortgages that payoff during the period as well as fluctuations in estimated prepayment speeds based on published industry metrics. The change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights was a decrease of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a decrease of $930,000 for the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $950,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The portion of the change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights resulting from collection of cash flows, including payoffs, was a decrease of $1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $229,000 for the preceding quarter, and a decrease of $320,000 for the same quarter a year ago.
The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|Mortgage commitments
|$206,274
|$197,892
|$48,796
|$86,044
|$107,330
|Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$381,086
|$168,224
|$181,102
|$241,795
|$168,953
|Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings
|65
|%
|46
|%
|30
|%
|33
|%
|18
|%
|Mortgage loans serviced for others
|$655,183
|$678,096
|$659,048
|$634,059
|$598,415
|Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold
|$11,322
|$4,643
|$5,215
|$6,768
|$4,903
|Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net
|3,579
|(545
|)
|(455
|)
|(535
|)
|655
|Total production revenue
|14,901
|4,098
|4,760
|6,233
|5,558
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|1,633
|1,327
|1,679
|1,649
|1,119
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net1
|(1,928
|)
|(930
|)
|(321
|)
|(662
|)
|(950
|)
|Total mortgage servicing revenue, net
|(295
|)
|397
|1,358
|987
|169
|Other mortgage banking revenue
|621
|170
|270
|345
|223
|Total mortgage banking income
|$15,227
|$4,665
|$6,388
|$7,565
|$5,950
|Net interest income
|$808
|$429
|$330
|$306
|$324
|Mortgage banking income
|15,227
|4,665
|6,388
|7,565
|5,950
|Other operating expense
|8,561
|5,175
|5,382
|6,198
|5,708
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|7,474
|(81
|)
|1,336
|1,673
|566
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|2,138
|(23
|)
|381
|478
|162
|Net income (loss)
|$5,336
|(58
|)
|$955
|$1,195
|$404
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,440,898
|6,560,593
|6,647,510
|6,707,523
|6,896,687
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$0.82
|(0.01
|)
|$0.14
|$0.18
|$0.06
1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates, net of collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.
|Year-to-date
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$549,310
|$261,400
|Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings
|59
|%
|17
|%
|Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold
|$15,965
|$7,830
|Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net
|3,034
|1,011
|Total production revenue
|18,999
|8,841
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|2,960
|2,787
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net1
|(2,858
|)
|(1,624
|)
|Total mortgage servicing revenue, net
|102
|1,163
|Other mortgage banking revenue
|791
|244
|Total mortgage banking income
|$19,892
|$10,248
|Net interest income
|$1,237
|$605
|Mortgage banking income
|19,892
|10,248
|Other operating expense
|13,736
|10,270
|Income before provision for income taxes
|7,393
|583
|Provision for income taxes
|2,115
|167
|Net income
|$5,278
|$416
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,496,515
|6,939,338
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.81
|$0.06
1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates, net of collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.
Balance Sheet Review
Northrim’s total assets increased to $2.02 billion at June 30, 2020, up 19% from the preceding quarter and up 30% from a year ago. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 82% at June 30, 2020, up from 78% at March 31, 2020 and 79% at June 30, 2019.
Average interest-earning assets were $1.76 billion in the second quarter of 2020, up 21% from $1.46 billion in the first quarter of 2020 and up 30% from $1.36 billion in the second quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.38% in the second quarter of 2020, down from 4.82% in the preceding quarter and 5.17% in the second quarter a year ago.
Average investment securities decreased to $256.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $284.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $281.5 million in the second quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 2.50% for the second quarter of 2020, down from 2.59% in the preceding quarter and 2.71% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at June 30, 2020 was 2.5 years.
“Our participation in the PPP bolstered loan production during the quarter. While the loan pipeline remains strong, new loan growth outside of PPP loans has slowed somewhat as companies paused their expansion efforts and placed projects on hold as a result of the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices. We have also seen loan activity during the quarter from new customers we obtained through the PPP process,” said Ballard. At June 30, 2020, commercial loans represented 29% of total loans, PPP loans represented 24% of total loans, commercial real estate loans comprised 36% of total loans, and construction loans made up 8% of total loans. Portfolio loans were $1.43 billion at June 30, 2020, up 32% from the preceding quarter and up 41% from a year ago. Portfolio loans excluding the impact from PPP were $1.09 billion at June 30, 2020, up 1% from the preceding quarter and up 7% from a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the second quarter of 2020 were $1.34 billion, up 27% from the preceding quarter and up 34% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 4.99% from 5.69% in the first quarter of 2020 and decreased compared to 5.96% in the second quarter of 2019.
Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base, which is primarily made up of low-cost transaction accounts. At June 30, 2020, balances in transaction accounts represented 90% of total deposits. Total deposits were $1.74 billion at June 30, 2020, up 24% from $1.40 billion at March 31, 2020, and up 35% from $1.29 billion a year ago. Average interest-bearing deposits were up 10% to $1.02 billion with an average cost of 0.53% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $925.9 million and an average cost of 0.64% in the first quarter of 2020, and up 24% compared to $818.1 million and an average cost of 0.58% in the second quarter of 2019.
“Deposits were up during the quarter in part due to funding PPP loans, but also due to new customer relationships as a result of our significant PPP effort. Our lenders, retail bankers and commercial cash managers have worked hard to meet the needs of our existing and new customers,” said Michael Martin, the Bank's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. “Our suite of deposit products, along with superior “Customer First Service,” is proving to be what businesses are looking for from their community bank.”
Shareholders’ equity was $206.9 million, or $32.49 per share, at June 30, 2020, compared to $197.7 million, or $31.06 per share, at March 31, 2020 and $206.3 million, or $30.66 per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $29.97 at June 30, 2020, compared to $28.53 at March 31, 2020, and $28.27 per share a year ago. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 13.99% at June 30, 2020, compared to 13.25% at March 31, 2020, and 15.03% at June 30, 2019.
Asset Quality
“Several credit quality metrics improved during the second quarter of this year compared to three months earlier despite the current economic environment we are in, and we were actively communicating with borrowers and offering them solutions. We remain diligent with monitoring the loan portfolio during this new economic cycle,” said Martin.
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees were $20.8 million at June 30, 2020, up from $19.6 million at March 31, 2020 and down from $23.9 million a year ago. Of the NPAs, $10.4 million, or 50% are nonaccrual loans and nonperforming purchased receivables related to five commercial relationships. Two of these relationships, which totaled $5.8 million at June 30, 2020, are businesses in the medical industry.
Net adversely classified loans improved to $15.7 million at June 30, 2020, as compared to $17.4 million at March 31, 2020, and $25.0 million a year ago. Net loan charge offs were $768,000 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge offs of $131,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and net loan recoveries of $9,000 in the second quarter of 2019. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. As of June 30, 2020, $11.5 million, or 73% of net adversely classified loans are attributable to nine relationships with five loans to commercial businesses, two loans to medical businesses, and two loans to oilfield services commercial businesses.
Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2020, net of government guarantees were $966,000, down from $1.4 million three months earlier and from $1.6 million a year ago. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans. The Company presents restructured loans that are performing separately from those that are classified as nonaccrual to provide more information on this category of loans and to differentiate between accruing performing and nonperforming restructured loans.
As of June 30, 2020, Northrim had $63.4 million, or 6% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the tourism sector; $56.0 million, or 5% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the aviation (non-tourism) sector; $51.5 million, or 5% of total portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the healthcare sector; $34.4 million, or 3% in the accommodations sector; $23.9 million, or 2% in retail loans; and $23.5 million, or 2% in the restaurant sector.
Northrim estimates that $70.2 million, or approximately 6% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of June 30, 2020, and $1.9 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of June 30, 2020, Northrim has an additional $51.9 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.
Forward-Looking Statement
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, and statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the related responses of the government are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the government responses related thereto or otherwise, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's credit quality, business, operations and employees; the availability and terms of funding from government sources related to COVID-19; our ability to maintain strong asset quality and to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins; and our ability to execute our business plan. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.
References:
https://www.bea.gov/data/gdp/gdp-state
https://www.bea.gov/data/income-saving/personal-income-by-state
http://almis.labor.state.ak.us/
https://labor.alaska.gov/news/2020/news20-19.htm
http://www.tax.alaska.gov/programs/oil/prevailing/ans.aspx
https://www.mba.org/store/products/market-and-research-data/q1-2020-quarterly-mortgage-bankers-performance-report
https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-newsroom/press-releases-media-advisories/sba-and-treasury-announce-release-ppp-loan-data
|Income Statement
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year-to-date
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$17,454
|$15,359
|$15,353
|$32,813
|$30,330
|Interest on portfolio investments
|1,519
|1,744
|1,818
|3,263
|3,576
|Interest on deposits in banks
|31
|236
|135
|267
|278
|Total interest income
|19,004
|17,339
|17,306
|36,343
|34,184
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense on deposits
|1,331
|1,484
|1,174
|2,815
|2,112
|Interest expense on borrowings
|216
|165
|175
|381
|346
|Total interest expense
|1,547
|1,649
|1,349
|3,196
|2,458
|Net interest income
|17,457
|15,690
|15,957
|33,147
|31,726
|Provision for loan losses
|404
|2,060
|300
|2,464
|1,050
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|17,053
|13,630
|15,657
|30,683
|30,676
|Other Operating Income:
|Mortgage banking income
|15,227
|4,665
|5,950
|19,892
|10,248
|Bankcard fees
|681
|643
|744
|1,324
|1,394
|Purchased receivable income
|675
|921
|837
|1,596
|1,646
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|171
|362
|413
|533
|826
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities
|149
|(871
|)
|118
|(722
|)
|652
|Interest rate swap income
|17
|—
|734
|17
|734
|Gain on sale of securities
|—
|98
|—
|98
|23
|Other income
|615
|615
|773
|1,230
|1,579
|Total other operating income
|17,535
|6,433
|9,569
|23,968
|17,102
|Other Operating Expense:
|Salaries and other personnel expense
|15,637
|12,256
|12,945
|27,893
|24,247
|Data processing expense
|2,033
|1,769
|1,796
|3,802
|3,475
|Occupancy expense
|1,618
|1,657
|1,642
|3,275
|3,413
|Professional and outside services
|714
|608
|684
|1,322
|1,240
|Marketing expense
|696
|583
|833
|1,279
|1,252
|Insurance expense
|301
|312
|232
|613
|490
|OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale
|21
|(36
|)
|165
|(15
|)
|(155
|)
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|12
|12
|15
|24
|30
|Other operating expense
|1,642
|1,626
|1,507
|3,268
|2,907
|Total other operating expense
|22,674
|18,787
|19,819
|41,461
|36,899
|Income before provision for income taxes
|11,914
|1,276
|5,407
|13,190
|10,879
|Provision for income taxes
|2,014
|243
|1,146
|2,257
|2,306
|Net income
|$9,900
|$1,033
|$4,261
|$10,933
|$8,573
|Basic EPS
|$1.54
|$0.16
|$0.62
|$1.70
|$1.25
|Diluted EPS
|$1.52
|$0.16
|$0.62
|$1.68
|$1.24
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|6,367,397
|6,467,630
|6,798,352
|6,417,514
|6,838,986
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,440,898
|6,560,593
|6,896,687
|6,496,515
|6,939,338
|Balance Sheet
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$34,331
|$31,096
|$25,377
|Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|55,081
|54,714
|45,454
|Investment securities available for sale
|202,347
|268,959
|249,986
|Marketable equity securities
|7,758
|7,609
|7,916
|Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|2,428
|3,312
|2,069
|Loans held for sale
|133,975
|86,258
|61,531
|Portfolio loans
|1,433,201
|1,081,873
|1,015,704
|Allowance for loan losses
|(20,653
|)
|(21,017
|)
|(20,518
|)
|Net portfolio loans
|1,412,548
|1,060,856
|995,186
|Purchased receivables, net
|11,549
|23,670
|13,114
|Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|10,721
|11,653
|10,836
|Other real estate owned, net
|7,205
|7,205
|7,043
|Premises and equipment, net
|39,055
|39,293
|39,155
|Lease right of use asset
|13,189
|13,757
|14,924
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|16,070
|16,082
|16,124
|Other assets
|70,448
|66,798
|64,055
|Total assets
|$2,016,705
|$1,691,262
|$1,552,770
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$680,033
|$453,003
|$435,425
|Interest-bearing demand
|400,138
|333,352
|285,664
|Savings deposits
|261,934
|228,383
|232,190
|Money market deposits
|215,735
|207,418
|204,151
|Time deposits
|179,519
|173,336
|130,748
|Total deposits
|1,737,359
|1,395,492
|1,288,178
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|—
|—
|864
|Other borrowings
|11,754
|36,877
|7,158
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Lease liability
|13,121
|13,685
|14,807
|Other liabilities
|37,238
|37,175
|25,115
|Total liabilities
|1,809,782
|1,493,539
|1,346,432
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|206,923
|197,723
|206,338
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$2,016,705
|$1,691,262
|$1,552,770
Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Composition of Portfolio Investments
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|U.S. Treasury securities
|$47,832
|22.8
|%
|$58,097
|21.0
|%
|$55,349
|21.5
|%
|U.S. Agency securities
|92,171
|43.8
|%
|153,812
|55.6
|%
|127,417
|49.4
|%
|Corporate securities
|32,043
|15.3
|%
|30,567
|11.1
|%
|40,400
|15.7
|%
|Marketable equity securities
|7,758
|3.7
|%
|7,609
|2.8
|%
|7,916
|3.1
|%
|Collateralized loan obligations
|27,974
|13.3
|%
|24,160
|8.7
|%
|22,931
|8.9
|%
|Alaska municipality, utility, or state bonds
|2,327
|1.1
|%
|2,323
|0.8
|%
|3,739
|1.4
|%
|Other municipality, utility, or state bonds
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|%
|150
|0.1
|%
|Total portfolio investments
|$210,105
|$276,568
|$257,902
|Composition of Portfolio Loans
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30, 2019
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Commercial loans
|$426,675
|29
|%
|$434,832
|40
|%
|$412,690
|39
|%
|$398,213
|39
|%
|$387,257
|38
|%
|SBA Payment Protection loans
|353,485
|24
|%
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|%
|CRE owner occupied loans
|154,741
|11
|%
|146,453
|13
|%
|138,891
|13
|%
|127,045
|12
|%
|126,991
|12
|%
|CRE nonowner occupied loans
|360,533
|25
|%
|355,753
|33
|%
|355,466
|34
|%
|377,311
|36
|%
|367,703
|36
|%
|Construction loans
|114,464
|8
|%
|109,849
|10
|%
|100,626
|10
|%
|98,716
|9
|%
|97,837
|10
|%
|Consumer loans
|38,310
|3
|%
|39,923
|4
|%
|40,783
|4
|%
|39,868
|4
|%
|40,234
|4
|%
|Subtotal
|1,448,208
|1,086,810
|1,048,456
|1,041,153
|1,020,022
|Unearned loan fees, net
|(15,007
|)
|(4,937
|)
|(5,085
|)
|(4,624
|)
|(4,318
|)
|Total portfolio loans
|$1,433,201
|$1,081,873
|$1,043,371
|$1,036,529
|$1,015,704
|Composition of Deposits
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Balance
|% of total
|Demand deposits
|$680,033
|40
|%
|$453,003
|33
|%
|$451,896
|33
|%
|$460,327
|33
|%
|$435,425
|34
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|400,138
|23
|%
|333,352
|24
|%
|320,264
|23
|%
|292,198
|22
|%
|285,664
|22
|%
|Savings deposits
|261,934
|15
|%
|228,383
|16
|%
|229,918
|17
|%
|228,739
|17
|%
|232,190
|18
|%
|Money market deposits
|215,735
|12
|%
|207,418
|15
|%
|205,801
|15
|%
|214,352
|16
|%
|204,151
|16
|%
|Time deposits
|179,519
|10
|%
|173,336
|12
|%
|164,472
|12
|%
|155,413
|12
|%
|130,748
|10
|%
|Total deposits
|$1,737,359
|$1,395,492
|$1,372,351
|$1,351,029
|$1,288,178
Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Asset Quality
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans
|$14,365
|$15,074
|$18,080
|Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|14,365
|15,074
|18,080
|Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government
|(1,635
|)
|(1,671
|)
|(1,139
|)
|Net nonperforming loans
|12,730
|13,403
|16,941
|Other real estate owned
|7,205
|7,205
|7,043
|Repossessed assets
|919
|231
|1,182
|Nonperforming purchased receivables
|1,226
|—
|—
|Other real estate owned guaranteed by government
|(1,279
|)
|(1,279
|)
|(1,279
|)
|Net nonperforming assets
|$20,801
|$19,560
|$23,887
|Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans
|0.89
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.67
|%
|Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans,
|net of government guarantees
|1.21
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.72
|%
|Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets
|1.03
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.54
|%
|Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets
|net of government guarantees
|1.27
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.57
|%
|Performing restructured loans
|$2,887
|$4,389
|$1,645
|Performing restructured loans guaranteed by government
|(1,921
|)
|(2,953
|)
|—
|Net performing restructured loans
|$966
|$1,436
|$1,645
|Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government
|guarantees
|$13,696
|$14,839
|$18,586
|Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government
|guarantees / portfolio loans
|0.96
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.83
|%
|Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government
|guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees
|1.30
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.88
|%
|Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government
|guarantees / total assets
|1.08
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.64
|%
|Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government
|guarantees / total assets, net of government guarantees
|1.34
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.68
|%
|Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees
|$15,703
|$17,388
|$25,016
|Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees /
|portfolio loans
|0.05
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.70
|%
|Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees /
|portfolio loans, net of government guarantees
|0.06
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.72
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans
|1.44
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.02
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees
|1.96
|%
|2.00
|%
|2.08
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees
|162
|%
|157
|%
|121
|%
|Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter
|$804
|$165
|$68
|Gross loan recoveries for the quarter
|36
|)
|34
|)
|77
|)
|Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter
|$768
|$131
|9
|)
|Net loan charge-offs year-to-date
|$899
|$131
|$51
|Net loan charge-offs for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter
|0.06
|%
|0.01
|%
|—
|%
|Net loan charge-offs year-to-date / average loans,
|year-to-date annualized
|0.15
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.01
|%
Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nonperforming Assets Rollforward
|Writedowns
|Transfers to
|Transfers to
|Balance at March 31, 2020
|Additions this quarter
|Payments this quarter
|/Charge-offs
this quarter
|OREO/ REPO
|Performing Status
this quarter
|Sales this quarter
|Balance at June 30, 2020
|Commercial loans
|$9,340
|$1,055
|($534
|)
|($804
|)
|($695
|)
|$—
|$—
|$8,362
|Commercial real estate
|4,635
|508
|(20
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5,123
|Construction loans
|915
|—
|(213
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|702
|Consumer loans
|184
|—
|(6
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|178
|Non-performing loans guaranteed by government
|(1,671
|)
|(54
|)
|90
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,635
|)
|Total non-performing loans
|13,403
|1,509
|(683
|)
|(804
|)
|(695
|)
|—
|—
|12,730
|Other real estate owned
|7,205
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7,205
|Repossessed assets
|231
|695
|(7
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|919
|Nonperforming purchased receivables
|—
|1,226
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,226
|Other real estate owned guaranteed
|by government
|(1,279
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,279
|)
|Total non-performing assets,
|net of government guarantees
|$19,560
|$3,430
|($690
|)
|($804
|)
|($695
|)
|$—
|$—
|$20,801
The following table details loan charge-offs, by industry:
|Loan Charge-offs by Industry
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Charge-offs:
|Support for oil and gas operations
|$—
|$36
|$—
|$—
|$—
|Retail sales
|—
|16
|—
|22
|—
|Food service contractors
|—
|99
|—
|—
|—
|Health care and social assistance
|804
|—
|—
|—
|64
|Consumer
|—
|14
|11
|7
|4
|Total charge-offs
|$804
|$165
|$11
|$29
|$68
Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Average Balances, Yields, and Rates
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Tax Equivalent
|Average
|Tax Equivalent
|Average
|Tax Equivalent
|Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|$
|51,448
|0.24
|%
|$
|68,076
|1.37
|%
|$
|22,850
|2.34
|%
|Portfolio investments
|256,500
|2.50
|%
|284,068
|2.59
|%
|281,450
|2.71
|%
|Loans held for sale
|111,475
|3.12
|%
|50,375
|3.51
|%
|51,280
|4.13
|%
|Portfolio loans
|1,342,717
|4.99
|%
|1,059,023
|5.69
|%
|1,003,019
|5.96
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,762,140
|4.38
|%
|1,461,542
|4.82
|%
|1,358,599
|5.17
|%
|Nonearning assets
|186,583
|174,049
|167,414
|Total assets
|$
|1,948,723
|$
|1,635,591
|$
|1,526,013
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,017,544
|0.53
|%
|$
|925,859
|0.64
|%
|$
|818,122
|0.58
|%
|Borrowings
|73,349
|1.17
|%
|22,188
|2.95
|%
|44,938
|1.53
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,090,893
|0.57
|%
|948,047
|0.70
|%
|863,060
|0.63
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|602,464
|433,347
|421,232
|Other liabilities
|50,525
|46,231
|31,391
|Shareholders' equity
|204,841
|207,966
|210,330
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,948,723
|$
|1,635,591
|$
|1,526,013
|Net spread
|3.81
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.54
|%
|NIM
|3.98
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.71
|%
|NIMTE*
|4.02
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.77
|%
|Average portfolio loans to average
|interest-earning assets
|76.20
|%
|72.46
|%
|73.83
|%
|Average portfolio loans to average total deposits
|82.88
|%
|77.91
|%
|80.93
|%
|Average non-interest deposits to average
|total deposits
|37.19
|%
|31.88
|%
|33.99
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
|interest-bearing liabilities
|161.53
|%
|154.16
|%
|157.42
|%
The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:
|2Q20 vs. 1Q20
|2Q20 vs. 2Q19
|Nonaccrual interest adjustments
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans
|(0.15
|)%
|(0.15
|)%
|Interest rates and loan fees, all other loans
|(0.27
|)%
|(0.55
|)%
|Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities
|0.05
|%
|(0.08
|)%
|Change in NIMTE*
|(0.35
|)%
|(0.75
|)%
Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Average Balances, Yields, and Rates
|Year-to-date
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Tax Equivalent
|Average
|Tax Equivalent
|Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|$
|59,762
|0.88
|%
|$
|23,521
|2.35
|%
|Portfolio investments
|270,284
|2.55
|%
|280,937
|2.68
|%
|Loans held for sale
|80,925
|3.24
|%
|41,297
|4.28
|%
|Portfolio loans
|1,200,870
|5.30
|%
|996,009
|6.00
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,611,841
|4.58
|%
|1,341,764
|5.20
|%
|Nonearning assets
|180,316
|164,841
|Total assets
|$
|1,792,157
|$
|1,506,605
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|971,701
|0.58
|%
|$
|809,354
|0.53
|%
|Borrowings
|47,769
|1.59
|%
|48,208
|1.42
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,019,470
|0.63
|%
|857,562
|0.58
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|517,906
|407,703
|Other liabilities
|48,378
|31,550
|Shareholders' equity
|206,403
|209,790
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,792,157
|$
|1,506,605
|Net spread
|3.95
|%
|4.62
|%
|NIM
|4.14
|%
|4.77
|%
|NIMTE*
|4.18
|%
|4.83
|%
|Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets
|74.50
|%
|74.23
|%
|Average portfolio loans to average total deposits
|80.62
|%
|81.84
|%
|Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits
|34.77
|%
|33.50
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|158.11
|%
|156.46
|%
The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:
|YTD20 vs.YTD19
|Nonaccrual interest adjustments
|0.03
|%
|Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans
|(0.09
|)%
|Interest rates and loan fees, all other loans
|(0.51
|)%
|Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities
|(0.08
|)%
|Change in NIMTE*
|(0.65
|)%
Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Capital Data (At quarter end)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Book value per share
|$
|32.49
|$
|31.06
|$
|30.66
|Tangible book value per share*
|$
|29.97
|$
|28.53
|$
|28.27
|Total shareholders' equity/total assets
|10.26
|%
|11.69
|%
|13.29
|%
|Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets*
|9.54
|%
|10.84
|%
|12.38
|%
|Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets
|13.99
|%
|13.25
|%
|15.03
|%
|Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets
|15.24
|%
|14.50
|%
|16.28
|%
|Tier 1 Capital / Average Assets
|11.92
|%
|11.93
|%
|13.22
|%
|Shares outstanding
|6,368,046
|6,366,100
|6,729,456
|Unrealized gain (loss) on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes
|$
|1,269
|$
|13
|$
|871
|Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes
|($
|1,718
|)
|($
|1,718
|)
|($
|374
|)
|Profitability Ratios
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|For the quarter:
|NIM
|3.98
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.60
|%
|4.71
|%
|NIMTE*
|4.02
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.65
|%
|4.77
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|64.76
|%
|84.87
|%
|78.79
|%
|72.01
|%
|77.58
|%
|Return on average assets
|2.04
|%
|0.25
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.12
|%
|Return on average equity
|19.44
|%
|2.00
|%
|8.74
|%
|14.45
|%
|8.13
|%
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Year-to-date:
|NIM
|4.14
|%
|4.77
|%
|NIMTE*
|4.18
|%
|4.83
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|72.55
|%
|75.51
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.23
|%
|1.15
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.65
|%
|8.24
|%
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2020 and 2019. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Net interest income
|$
|17,457
|$
|15,690
|$
|16,410
|$
|16,306
|$
|15,957
|Divided by average interest-bearing assets
|1,762,140
|1,461,542
|1,454,756
|1,406,485
|1,358,599
|Net interest margin ("NIM")2
|3.98
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.60
|%
|4.71
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|17,457
|$
|15,690
|$
|16,410
|$
|16,306
|$
|15,957
|Plus: reduction in tax expense related to
|tax-exempt interest income
|168
|187
|180
|163
|191
|$
|17,625
|$
|15,877
|$
|16,590
|$
|16,469
|$
|16,148
|Divided by average interest-bearing assets
|1,762,140
|1,461,542
|1,454,756
|1,406,485
|1,358,599
|NIMTE2
|4.02
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.65
|%
|4.77
|%
|Year-to-date
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net interest income
|$
|33,147
|$
|31,726
|Divided by average interest-bearing assets
|1,611,841
|1,341,764
|Net interest margin ("NIM")3
|4.14
|%
|4.77
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|33,147
|$
|31,726
|Plus: reduction in tax expense related to
|tax-exempt interest income
|349
|379
|$
|33,496
|$
|32,105
|Divided by average interest-bearing assets
|1,611,841
|1,341,764
|NIMTE3
|4.18
|%
|4.83
|%
2Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 366 for the quarter ended in 2020 and 365 for quarters ended in 2019.
3Calculated using actual days in the year divided by 366 for year-to-date period in 2020 and 365 for year-to-date period in 2019.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value
Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|206,923
|$
|197,723
|$
|207,117
|$
|204,039
|$
|206,338
|Divided by shares outstanding
|6,368
|6,366
|6,559
|6,540
|6,729
|Book value per share
|$
|32.49
|$
|31.06
|$
|31.58
|$
|31.20
|$
|30.66
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|206,923
|$
|197,723
|$
|207,117
|$
|204,039
|$
|206,338
|Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|16,070
|16,082
|16,094
|16,109
|16,124
|$
|190,853
|$
|181,641
|$
|191,023
|$
|187,930
|$
|190,214
|Divided by shares outstanding
|6,368
|6,366
|6,559
|6,540
|6,729
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|29.97
|$
|28.53
|$
|29.12
|$
|28.74
|$
|28.27
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. This ratio has received more attention over the past several years from stock analysts and regulators. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets.
|Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|206,923
|$
|197,723
|$
|207,117
|$
|204,039
|$
|206,338
|Total assets
|2,016,705
|1,691,262
|1,643,996
|1,616,631
|1,552,770
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|10.26
|%
|11.69
|%
|12.60
|%
|12.62
|%
|13.29
|%
|Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|206,923
|$
|197,723
|$
|207,117
|$
|204,039
|$
|206,338
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|16,070
|16,082
|16,094
|16,109
|16,124
|Tangible common shareholders' equity
|$
|190,853
|$
|181,641
|$
|191,023
|$
|187,930
|$
|190,214
|Total assets
|$
|2,016,705
|$
|1,691,262
|$
|1,643,996
|$
|1,616,631
|$
|1,552,770
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|16,070
|16,082
|16,094
|16,109
|16,124
|Tangible assets
|$
|2,000,635
|$
|1,675,180
|$
|1,627,902
|$
|1,600,522
|$
|1,536,646
|Tangible common equity ratio
|9.54
|%
|10.84
|%
|11.73
|%
|11.74
|%
|12.38
|%
|Contact:
|Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
|(907) 261-3308
|Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
|(907) 261-3539
Northrim BanCorp Inc
Anchorage, Alaska, UNITED STATES
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. new logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: