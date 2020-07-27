DALLAS, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced confirmation from Nasdaq that Hallmark Financial has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s periodic filing requirement. Nasdaq further advised that this rule compliance matter is now closed.



Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services approximately $800 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets. Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. David Webb, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at 817.348.1600

