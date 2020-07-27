New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647351/?utm_source=GNW

27 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on diesel engines market for non-automotive applications provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the diesel engine technology gaining momentum on technological advances, diesel to remain the leading fuel type in generators and increase in seaborne trade.

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Marine

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Generators



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the gradual conversion of conventional engines to dual fuel as one of the prime reasons driving the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications growth during the next few years. Also, slow growth in global trade dynamics and hybrid systems for construction equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our diesel engines market for non-automotive applications covers the following areas:

• Diesel engines market for non-automotive applications sizing

• Diesel engines market for non-automotive applications forecast

• Diesel engines market for non-automotive applications industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647351/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001