The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for remote health monitoring and increasing focus on patient engagement.

The smart healthcare market analysis includes solution segment and geographic landscapes.



The smart healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Telemedicine

• mHealth

• EHR

• Smart pills

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing adoption of wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the smart healthcare market growth during the next few years.

