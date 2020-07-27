DENVER, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced the Company plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, August 3, 2020.



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2020 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through Tuesday, August 11, 2020



Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10138494

The conference call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

