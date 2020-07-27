New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiology Electrodes Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952884/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on cardiology electrodes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of CVDs, increasing awareness about CVDs, and technological advances.

The cardiology electrodes market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The cardiology electrodes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Resting ECG electrodes

• Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes

• Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes

• Stress test ECG electrodes

• Neonatal ECG electrodes



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for disposable electrodes as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiology electrodes market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of handheld, wireless and remote monitoring ECG devices, and focus on emerging countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

