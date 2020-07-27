FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020:



Net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $7.9 million ($0.39 per diluted share) compared with $14.6 million ($0.76 per diluted share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The prior year quarter included $10.5 million ($0.53 per diluted share) of net mark-to-market gains on marketable securities.

Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $13.7 million compared with $11.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“Cash Earnings” for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $19.2 million compared with $32.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. "Cash Earnings" in the current year quarter is net of $7.5 million in cash income taxes, and "Cash Earnings" in the prior year quarter benefited from $13.3 million of unrealized mark-to-market gains on marketable securities.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Cash Earnings" and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman, commented on the quarter's results and impact of COVID-19 as follows:

"I am pleased that all of our businesses have continued to perform their essential services in the face of the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. As I stated last quarter, our first and most important operational priority is, at all times and in all circumstances, the safety and well-being of our more than 2,000 employees and those with whom they interact, and, of course, also the environment.

We have begun to see an uptick in activity in some of our businesses that were adversely impacted. SEACOR Island Lines, our liner and logistics support for the Bahamas and Caribbean, began to experience increased demand in the last half of the quarter. Although activity is not back to pre-pandemic levels, it is considerably better than in April. I hope that the recent imposition of travel restrictions limiting access of American flights to the Bahamas does not constitute a setback. Waterman Logistics, our Government Services group, suffered from weaker demand following the U.S. military instituting a moratorium in late March on movements of cargo handled by vessels such as ours. Atypically, there were no cargo movements for our vessels during the entire quarter. We now see the military again shipping cargoes. Seabulk Towing, our harbor ship assist business, was also impacted due to the overall reduction of ship calls in its port network. Activity has improved modestly from mid-April but lags pre-COVID-19 levels. Our inland business performed better this year than last, even after adjusting for the sale of 39 barges. Another positive development was Witt O'Brien's expanding its business, playing a critical role helping over 60 governments, healthcare organizations, and educational institutions to access and deploy federal COVID-19 funds made available through the CARES Act and by FEMA. It has also been supporting our corporate clients worldwide as they manage their pandemic response. It is particularly gratifying that Witt O'Brien's practitioners are helping schools, hospitals and communities cope during these challenging times.

As a management team we continue to monitor the impacts of the pandemic on our operations and adjust as necessary to protect our long-term sustainability."

The "Operating Discussion" below is a comparison of results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 with the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Operating Discussion

Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $9.3 million and $19.6 million in the current year quarter compared with $19.1 million and $23.2 million, respectively. Operating results for SEACOR Island Lines, Waterman Logistics and Seabulk Towing were all negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freight demand into the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos saw a sharp decline in early April when "shelter in place" orders were in effect globally. In mid-May, freight demand began to rebound although activity remains below pre-pandemic levels. Waterman Logistics, experienced weaker demand following the U.S. military instituting a cargo moratorium. During the second quarter, there was no new U.S. military cargo movement. In addition, one of Waterman Logistics' PCTC's was dry-docked during the quarter. Harbor towing and bunkering also experienced a reduction in ship calls in its port network.

Operating results for SEA-Vista improved as there was no out-of-service time for its fleet. The improvement was offset by higher repair and maintenance costs and associated downtime for one of the Jones Act dry bulk carriers in advance of two consecutive relief aid voyage charters.

Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $8.4 million and $14.4 million, respectively, in the current year quarter compared with an operating loss of $1.5 million and OIBDA of $4.2 million in the prior year quarter. Operating income and OIBDA included gains on asset dispositions of $8.1 million and $0.3 million in the current year quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. Excluding gains on asset dispositions, operating income increased $2.2 million compared with the prior year quarter.

Operating income for the Company's terminals and fleeting locations was better primarily due to increased activity levels. In the prior year quarter, the St. Louis harbor was closed for 45 days due to flooding, a negative impact on both revenues and operating costs. Operating income for SEACOR AMH, the Company's container on barge operation, also improved primarily due to a reduction in barge logistics and stevedoring costs and savings related to the acquisition of two towboats, which replaced a chartered-in boat. Collectively, these service offerings had a positive incremental contribution of $3.8 million compared with the prior year quarter.

These increases were partially offset by lower operating income from bulk transportation activities. The dry-cargo barge pools continue to be impacted by lower demand for grain movements from continuing trade issues with China, and also depressed commodity prices and the option to take government subsidies, both of which are a disincentive to producers selling to commercial markets. Our international liquid tank barge operation was also hurt by COVID-19, moving less volumes due to a countrywide lockdown.

Witt O’Brien’s - Operating income and OIBDA were $2.8 million and $3.1 million in the current year quarter compared with $1.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The improvement was primarily due to lower reserves for bad debts and reduced headcount, which was more effectively utilized.

Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of June 30, 2020 were $57.9 million and included four U.S.-flag harbor tugs, the Company's interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, six inland river dry-cargo barges, one inland river towboat, other equipment and vessel and terminal improvements.

Liquidity and Debt - During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $12.9 million in principal amount of its 2.5% Convertible Senior Notes for $10.9 million.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $135.9 million. As of June 30, 2020, total outstanding debt was $284.5 million, and the Company had $225.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facilities.

Equity - As of June 30, 2020, the total shares outstanding were 20,339,641.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, volatility the pandemic has caused in the capital markets and the effects it has had and could continue to have on the global economy, the potential impact of governmental responses to the pandemic on the Company's business, operations and personnel, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity, risks relating to weakening demand for the Company’s services as a result of unplanned customer suspensions, cancellations, rate reductions or non-renewals of vessel charters or failures to finalize commitments to charter vessels, increased government legislation and regulation of the Company’s businesses that could increase the cost of operations, increased competition if the Jones Act is repealed, liability, legal fees and costs in connection with the provision of emergency response services, decreased demand for the Company’s services as a result of declines in the global economy or the COVID-19 pandemic, declines in valuations in the global financial markets and a lack of liquidity in the credit sectors, interest rate fluctuations, availability of credit, inflation rates, changes in laws, trade barriers, commodity prices and currency exchange fluctuations, activity in foreign countries and changes in foreign political, military and economic conditions, changes in foreign and domestic oil and gas exploration and production activity, safety record requirements related to Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, decreased demand for Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services due to construction of additional refined petroleum product, natural gas or crude oil pipelines or due to decreased demand for refined petroleum products, crude oil or chemical products or a change in existing methods of delivery, compliance with U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations and economic sanctions, the dependence of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services on several key customers, consolidation of the Company’s customer base, the ongoing need to replace aging vessels, industry fleet capacity, restrictions imposed by the Shipping Acts on the amount of foreign ownership of the Company’s Common Stock, operational risks of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, effects of adverse weather conditions and seasonality, the level of grain export volume, the effect of fuel prices on barge towing costs, variability in freight rates for inland river barges, the effect of international economic and political factors on Inland Transportation & Logistics Services’ operations, the ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and other strategic transactions, adequacy of insurance coverage, the attraction and retention of qualified personnel by the Company, changes in U.S. and international trade policies and various other matters and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control as well as those discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, the preceding should not be considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties. Given these factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For additional information, contact SEACOR at (954) 523-2200, e-mail SEACOR at communications@seacorholdings.com or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 172,585 $ 197,023 $ 364,881 $ 406,547 Costs and Expenses: Operating 126,178 142,871 272,206 289,982 Administrative and general 23,204 26,714 52,225 53,460 Depreciation and amortization 17,585 17,009 35,314 34,145 166,967 186,594 359,745 377,587 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 8,198 677 8,582 1,114 Operating Income 13,816 11,106 13,718 30,074 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,518 1,885 3,119 3,785 Interest expense (4,179 ) (4,903 ) (8,649 ) (10,016 ) Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net 1,921 (503 ) 1,602 (1,296 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net (1,414 ) 13,284 (1,518 ) 16,352 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,743 (191 ) (2,839 ) 214 Other, net 658 25 750 (619 ) 247 9,597 (7,535 ) 8,420 Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 14,063 20,703 6,183 38,494 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 3,206 3,390 (10,936 ) 5,595 Income Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 10,857 17,313 17,119 32,899 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (2,982 ) (312 ) (7,775 ) (2,830 ) Net Income 7,875 17,001 9,344 30,069 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (9 ) 2,448 (7 ) 7,783 Net Income Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 7,884 $ 14,553 $ 9,351 $ 22,286 Basic Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.39 $ 0.80 $ 0.47 $ 1.22 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.39 $ 0.76 $ 0.47 $ 1.17 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,980,830 18,288,879 19,965,637 18,260,876 Diluted 21,099,079 19,633,523 19,986,582 19,599,990 OIBDA(1) $ 31,401 $ 28,115 $ 49,032 $ 64,219 OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 31,401 $ 21,905 $ 49,032 $ 48,901

______________________

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Operating Revenues $ 172,585 $ 192,296 $ 192,761 $ 200,658 $ 197,023 Costs and Expenses: Operating 126,178 146,028 146,265 147,386 142,871 Administrative and general 23,204 29,021 27,134 24,923 26,714 Depreciation and amortization 17,585 17,729 17,451 16,975 17,009 166,967 192,778 190,850 189,284 186,594 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 8,198 384 651 1,145 677 Operating Income (Loss) 13,816 (98 ) 2,562 12,519 11,106 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,518 1,601 1,488 2,198 1,885 Interest expense (4,179 ) (4,470 ) (4,401 ) (4,816 ) (4,903 ) Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net 1,921 (319 ) (171 ) (777 ) (503 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net (1,414 ) (104 ) 1,898 144 13,284 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,743 (4,582 ) 1,351 (1,877 ) (191 ) Other, net 658 92 (20 ) 505 25 247 (7,782 ) 145 (4,623 ) 9,597 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 14,063 (7,880 ) 2,707 7,896 20,703 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 3,206 (14,142 ) 2,817 1,417 3,390 Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 10,857 6,262 (110 ) 6,479 17,313 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (2,982 ) (4,793 ) (1,802 ) (618 ) (312 ) Net Income (Loss) 7,875 1,469 (1,912 ) 5,861 17,001 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (9 ) 2 5 (544 ) 2,448 Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 7,884 $ 1,467 $ (1,917 ) $ 6,405 $ 14,553 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.39 $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 $ 0.80 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.39 $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.76 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,981 19,950 19,933 19,322 18,289 Diluted 21,099 19,994 19,933 20,739 19,634 Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 20,340 20,333 20,176 20,179 18,550 OIBDA(1) $ 31,401 $ 17,631 $ 20,013 $ 29,494 $ 28,115 OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 31,401 $ 17,631 $ 20,013 $ 28,813 $ 21,905

______________________

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 86,111 $ 106,115 $ 101,674 $ 102,661 $ 109,681 Costs and Expenses: Operating 57,827 77,604 72,759 66,888 71,230 Administrative and general 8,780 10,744 11,190 9,404 9,423 Depreciation and amortization 10,270 10,282 10,228 10,191 10,230 76,877 98,630 94,177 86,483 90,883 Gains on Asset Dispositions 113 9 121 804 349 Operating Income 9,347 7,494 7,618 16,982 19,147 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 83 (78 ) 52 (104 ) 1 Other, net (18 ) 22 6 505 28 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,426 ) (1,357 ) (1,238 ) (242 ) 700 Segment Profit(1) $ 7,986 $ 6,081 $ 6,438 $ 17,141 $ 19,876 OIBDA(2) $ 19,617 $ 17,776 $ 17,846 $ 27,173 $ 29,377 OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders $ 19,617 $ 17,776 $ 17,846 $ 26,492 $ 23,167 Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 908 $ 7,816 $ 8,752 $ 4,310 $ 1,925 Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s 13 38 76 42 30 Dry-docking expenditures for all other vessels $ 292 $ 1,704 $ 289 $ 1,783 $ 1,447 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 63,513 $ 61,311 $ 68,257 $ 72,020 $ 61,455 Costs and Expenses: Operating 53,915 50,919 57,912 62,775 54,486 Administrative and general 3,292 3,488 3,324 3,327 3,133 Depreciation and amortization 6,016 6,212 6,144 5,694 5,699 63,223 60,619 67,380 71,796 63,318 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 8,085 315 522 330 330 Operating Income (Loss) 8,375 1,007 1,399 554 (1,533 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,653 (4,478 ) 1,249 (1,729 ) (191 ) Other, net (3 ) — — — — Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (701 ) (3,376 ) (2,346 ) (1,084 ) (618 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ 9,324 $ (6,847 ) $ 302 $ (2,259 ) $ (2,342 ) OIBDA(2) $ 14,391 $ 7,219 $ 7,543 $ 6,248 $ 4,166

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Witt O’Brien’s Operating Revenues $ 21,173 $ 22,506 $ 20,742 $ 24,345 $ 23,753 Costs and Expenses: Operating 13,104 15,691 14,266 16,323 15,691 Administrative and general 4,961 7,679 7,008 5,718 6,831 Depreciation and amortization 356 259 210 210 209 18,421 23,629 21,484 22,251 22,731 Gains on Asset Dispositions — — 8 10 — Operating Income (Loss) 2,752 (1,123 ) (734 ) 2,104 1,022 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (9 ) 12 (1 ) — — Other, net — 70 (457 ) (1 ) (2 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 256 (8 ) 333 764 (128 ) Segment Profit (Loss) $ 2,999 $ (1,049 ) $ (859 ) $ 2,867 $ 892 OIBDA(2) $ 3,108 $ (864 ) $ (524 ) $ 2,314 $ 1,231 Other Operating Revenues $ 1,798 $ 2,399 $ 2,099 $ 1,635 $ 2,142 Costs and Expenses: Operating 1,342 1,847 1,335 1,404 1,472 Administrative and general 877 1,124 967 846 837 Depreciation and amortization 615 619 499 501 493 2,834 3,590 2,801 2,751 2,802 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions — 60 — 34 (2 ) Operating Loss (1,036 ) (1,131 ) (702 ) (1,082 ) (662 ) Other Income (Expense): Other, net — — 431 — — Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,111 ) (52 ) 1,449 (56 ) (266 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ (2,147 ) $ (1,183 ) $ 1,178 $ (1,138 ) $ (928 ) Corporate and Eliminations Operating Revenues $ (10 ) $ (35 ) $ (11 ) $ (3 ) $ (8 ) Costs and Expenses: Operating (10 ) (33 ) (7 ) (4 ) (8 ) Administrative and general 5,294 5,986 4,645 5,628 6,490 Depreciation and amortization 328 357 370 379 378 5,612 6,310 5,008 6,003 6,860 Losses on Asset Dispositions — — — (33 ) — Operating Loss $ (5,622 ) $ (6,345 ) $ (5,019 ) $ (6,039 ) $ (6,868 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net $ 16 $ (38 ) $ 51 $ (44 ) $ (1 ) Other, net 679 — — 1 (1 )

______________________

1. Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests.

2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,389 $ 76,106 $ 77,222 $ 76,815 $ 138,757 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,119 1,224 1,222 1,221 1,221 Marketable securities 6,418 7,832 7,936 6,038 39,368 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 179,350 192,350 194,022 199,013 164,964 Other 64,098 67,938 38,881 43,449 38,297 Inventories 3,668 4,050 5,255 5,224 5,293 Prepaid expenses and other 6,705 5,387 6,971 6,130 5,640 Total current assets 389,747 354,887 331,509 337,890 393,540 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 1,439,245 1,441,509 1,442,382 1,424,907 1,416,084 Accumulated depreciation (647,400 ) (639,424 ) (624,024 ) (607,727 ) (593,168 ) Net property and equipment 791,845 802,085 818,358 817,180 822,916 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 131,628 136,180 144,539 153,464 161,518 Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 152,228 151,568 157,108 154,968 155,645 Construction Reserve Funds — — — 3,908 3,908 Goodwill 32,626 32,586 32,701 32,668 32,714 Intangible Assets, Net 21,990 22,952 20,996 21,884 22,773 Other Assets 8,718 8,615 7,761 8,284 10,376 $ 1,528,782 $ 1,508,873 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 44,819 $ 44,495 $ 58,854 $ 76,426 $ 78,301 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 37,441 35,258 36,011 36,422 36,171 Current portion of other long-term financial liabilities 1,466 — — — — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 46,129 43,663 57,595 54,921 35,132 Other current liabilities 77,901 75,225 57,501 67,603 64,796 Total current liabilities 207,756 198,641 209,961 235,372 214,400 Long-Term Debt 239,698 254,272 255,612 241,408 234,445 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 93,867 100,789 108,295 116,866 125,182 Other Long-Term Financial Liabilities 32,076 — — — — Deferred Income Taxes 113,586 123,054 105,661 103,489 99,938 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 19,320 19,103 20,929 20,463 20,768 Total liabilities 706,303 695,859 700,458 717,598 694,733 Equity: SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 410 410 408 408 392 Additional paid-in capital 1,664,617 1,662,938 1,661,002 1,659,428 1,600,838 Retained earnings 526,457 518,573 517,106 519,023 512,618 Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,366,787 ) (1,366,787 ) (1,365,792 ) (1,365,594 ) (1,366,432 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,998 ) (2,909 ) (998 ) (1,400 ) (995 ) 821,699 812,225 811,726 811,865 746,421 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 780 789 788 783 162,236 Total equity 822,479 813,014 812,514 812,648 908,657 $ 1,528,782 $ 1,508,873 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings.

The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA. The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes. Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs. OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP Measures Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $ 7,884 $ 14,553 $ 9,351 $ 22,286 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(1) $ 0.39 $ 0.76 $ 0.47 $ 1.17 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating Income (U.S. GAAP) $ 13,816 $ 11,106 $ 13,718 $ 30,074 (+) Depreciation and amortization 17,585 17,009 35,314 34,145 OIBDA(2) 31,401 28,115 49,032 64,219 (–) Amortization of deferred gains(3) (330 ) (330 ) (661 ) (661 ) (–) OIBDA attributable to noncontrolling interests — (6,210 ) — (15,318 ) (–) Cash interest paid, net(4) (2,948 ) (864 ) (2,806 ) (1,776 ) (–) Income tax obligation (7,521 ) (1,112 ) (7,766 ) (3,192 ) (+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net (1,414 ) 13,284 (1,518 ) 16,352 Cash Earnings (proxy for cash earned) $ 19,188 $ 32,883 $ 36,281 $ 59,624

______________________

1. Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.53 and $0.66 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio.

2. All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner.

3. Included in gains on asset dispositions.

4. Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner’s portion of SEA-Vista net interest expense of $0.5 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

FLEET COUNTS

(unaudited)

Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag 9 9 9 9 9 Bulk carriers - U.S.-flag 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 25 25 24 24 24 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 8 Offshore tug - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5 Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Specialty vessels - Foreign-flag(1) 2 2 2 2 2 Logistics Services: PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag 4 4 4 4 4 Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels - Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 9 RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Rail ferries - Foreign-flag 2 2 2 2 2 74 74 73 73 74 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Dry-cargo barges 1,341 1,372 1,372 1,375 1,372 Liquid tank barges 20 20 20 20 20 Specialty barges(4) 5 5 5 5 5 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp 19 19 19 18 18 3,300 hp - 3,900 hp 3 3 3 3 3 Less than 3,300 hp 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor boats: 1,100 hp - 2,000 hp 18 18 18 18 18 Less than 1,100 hp 6 6 6 6 6 Logistics Services: Dry-cargo barges 35 35 35 32 35 Towboats: Less than 3,300 hp 2 1 1 — — 1,451 1,481 1,481 1,479 1,479

______________________

1. One line handling and one crew transport vessel.

2. Pure Car/Truck Carrier.

3. Roll On/Roll Off.

4. Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.