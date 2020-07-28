TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital,” “Flow,” or the "Company") announces that eSCRIBE Software Ltd. (“eSCRIBE”) has completed a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for $500,000. Including the monthly royalty payments received by Flow, this represents a cash-on-cash return of approximately 2.69 times the money invested over 43 months.



“Our investment in eSCRIBE is a great example of the Flow Capital model of financing non-dilutive growth capital. We are glad to have aided the company’s 3X growth in revenues since we invested,” commented Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

“Flow Capital’s investment provided us flexible capital that enabled us to scale our business without early equity dilution, enabling early equity shareholders to retain a greater share of the long term value in the business,” commented Rob Treumann, Chief Executive Officer of eSCRIBE.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

