Pi Datacenter, CtrlS, Sify Technologies, Airtel(Nxtra), National Informatics Center, National Payment Corporation of India and Bridge Data Center are some of the prominent investors in the data center market in India. The Indian cloud market is estimated to be $4.5 billion by 2020. The IaaS adoption is likely to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2020 and 2025. Data localization is likely to increase physical presence of cloud service providers, thereby increasing data center service revenue in the country. State governments in the country are attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through tax incentives. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced incentives for data center development in the last two years. It will also support the strong growth of wholesale colocation. Majority of local data center service providers offer cloud-based services to end-users in India, which contribute to their data center service revenue.



The emergence of 5G technology, which is likely to be launched in 2021, will grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Indian market. In terms of big data, the Indian government has launched a big data management policy through the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The market for big data and IoT is still in the nascent stage of growth. However, it has huge potential to be the strongest driver for data center investments in the Indian market.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in India and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



Key Deliverable



• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the India data center market shares

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

• Data center colocation market in India

• Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in India

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the India data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the India data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects of the data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Key Highlights of the Report:



• Local vendors dominate the colocation market; however, the presence of global vendors is increasing via inorganic strategies.

• Increase in Investment on cloud, big data, IoT and artificial intelligence technology will increase the demand for application-specific infrastructure solutions in the Indian region.

• The rise in the number of critical applications hosted on data centers operated by enterprises is expected to increase the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays.

• VRLA UPS systems are dominating with an adoption rate of more than 90%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will gain a share of around 25% by 2025.

• The market is dominated by generators with capacity of over 1.5 MW, however, with the increase in hyperscale development, the investment in up to 3 MW diesel generator systems is expected to increase.

• Although water cooling solutions dominate the market, growing concerns over power consumption by these solutions are expected to increase the demand for in-row cooling cold ailed containment solutions with smart IOT sensors.



Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Indian data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

- CRAC & CRAH Units

- Chiller Units

- Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

- Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Maharashtra

o Karnataka

o Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

o Other States



Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Service Providers

• AECOM

• Sterling & Wilson

• DSCO Group

• VastuNidhi Architects

• Nikom InfraSolutions

• L&T Construction



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Delta Group

• Legrand

• NetRack Enclosures

• Riello UPS

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Stulz

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors

• Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)

• Bridge Data Centres

• Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

• CtrlS

• GPX Global Systems

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Pi DATACENTERS

• Rack Bank

• Reliance Communications

• Sify Technology

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

• Streamcast Group

• Web Werks

• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions



Target Audience:

o Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

o Datacenter Construction Contractors

o Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

o New Entrants

o Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

o Corporate and Governments Agencies



