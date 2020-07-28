JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.4 million, or $6.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO stated: “We are very pleased with the outstanding quarter, including the stellar level of reported earnings, $2.9 million increase in allowance for loan losses, resiliency of asset quality, stability of the net interest margin, significant increase in stockholders’ equity, and substantial increase in shareholder value. The core bank, which is the bedrock of our entrepreneurial enterprise, continues to perform very well each quarter and the ancillary business lines, which provide diversification of our revenue streams, continue to generate additional meaningful return for our shareholders. Given such, I continue in the confidence that the Company is well-positioned to thrive during what is otherwise a very challenging banking environment and I continue to be very proud of our Company and staff.”

COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed, and continues to place, significant health, economic and other major hardships throughout the communities we serve, the United States and the entire world. The Company has implemented a number of procedures in response to the pandemic to support the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities:

Following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and local governments, we have updated our branch operating procedures. While our branches have remained open, the lobbies were temporarily closed and transactions were being conducted through drive-up windows or by appointment. Our branches have returned to pre-pandemic service levels, but have implemented safety precautions, including use of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) (where and when prudent), enhanced daily cleaning and instructions to maintain appropriate social distancing. We also actively encourage customers to utilize PPE and alternative banking channels, such as our online and mobile banking platforms. Our customer service and retail departments remain fully staffed and available to assist customers remotely.

Our corporate and operations offices have predominately returned to pre-pandemic schedules and processes, but we have enhanced daily cleaning and instructed employees to maintain appropriate social distancing. Our employees maintain the ability to work remotely, both safely and efficiently using technology, in the event that such is required or necessary. Most of our normally scheduled meetings, including Board of Director meetings and various committee meetings, are now held virtually instead of in-person.

We continue to assist customers experiencing COVID-19 related hardships by approving payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, and waiving or refunding certain fees. During the initial onset of the hardships, we proactively contacted all commercial borrowers and offered uniform payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, while requests from consumer borrowers were reviewed and approved on case-by-case basis. Beginning with March 18, 2020 and through July 24, 2020, we had approved 206 payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on approximately $90.6 million of balances in the loan portfolio, of which $81.9 million related to commercial real estate, $7.2 million related to residential real estate and consumer loans, and $1.5 million related to Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending relationships. These payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements were generally for periods of three months and included deferment of both principle and interest. As of July 24, 2020, we had 48 loans with payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on approximately $22.1 million of balances that were still in effect and set to expire between July 27, 2020 and October 13, 2020. Following the expiration of the initial payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, we will entertain requests for extended periods on a case-by-case basis, which will generally include deferment of only the principle portion of payments (but both principle and interest for hotel loans) for a period of up to three months. Included in those 48 agreements in effect as of July 24, 2020, three were for second three-month periods of deferred principle and interest payments, two of which were hotel loans and the other in the entertainment service industry.

As a result of the passage of the CARES Act, the SBA will make six months of principal and interest payments for loans of existing SBA clients that were in “regular servicing status” (not delinquent) at March 27, 2020 and for SBA loans of new clients originated between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020. The aforementioned $1.5 million of SBA lending relationships that were provided payment extensions and forbearance by the Company will also receive the six months of SBA-made payments once the forbearance periods have expired. In addition, the majority of the Company’s SBA clients applied for participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

We are actively participating in the PPP and had $180.5 million of outstanding PPP loan balances as of June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, we had approximately $3.5 million of deferred loan fees related to PPP loans that will be recognized over the life of the loans and as borrowers are granted forgiveness.

The leisure and hospitality industries carry a higher degree of credit risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our evaluation of the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020, management believes sufficient reserves are in place to cover estimated losses at that date. However, as the pandemic continues, losses could be recognized.

The Company had outstanding loan balances to restaurants totaling $167.5 million as of June 30, 2020, of which $76.1 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $74.5 million of PPP loans, and $77.4 million represents commercial real estate loans where the collateral property is leased to national-brand, investment-grade tenants.

The Company had outstanding loan balances to hotels totaling $17.5 million as of June 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $606,000 of PPP loans.

Management continues to closely monitor the pandemic and may take additional action to respond to the pandemic’s effects on the Company’s business as the situation continues to evolve. We cannot determine or estimate the impact on our business at this time because the length and severity of the economic downturn is not known. We believe we are well-positioned to withstand any challenges that may be presented, and we are committed to continuing to serve our customers, employees and communities.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 29.4%, to $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to a $2.3 million increase in interest income and a $623,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $327.1 million, from $1.09 billion for 2019 to $1.42 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.88% for 2019 to 4.41% for 2020. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.43% for 2019 to 0.88% for 2020, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $274.0 million, from $884.5 million for 2019 to $1.16 billion for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings. The Company also began participation in the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Borrowings under the PPPLF are secured by the outstanding PPP loans and have an interest rate of 0.35%. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized $3.0 million in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $337,000 in 2019. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $8.6 million, from $5.2 million at September 30, 2019 to $13.8 million at June 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million was guaranteed by the SBA. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $31,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $655,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $33.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $33.5 million. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $18.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and advertising of $15.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance. The increase in advertising is primarily due to the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to income tax expense of $748,000 for 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 13.1% for the quarter ended June 20, 2019 to 26.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible compensation.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

The Company reported net income of $18.2 million, or $7.66 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 18.0%, to $34.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in net interest income is due to a $5.6 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $364,000 increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $223.5 million, from $1.04 billion for 2019 to $1.26 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.88% for 2019 to 4.62% for 2020. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $195.9 million, from $829.7 million for 2019 to $1.03 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.26% for 2019 to 1.07% for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the PPPLF discussed previously. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized $5.2 million in provision for loan losses for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $992,000 for the same period in 2019. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $590,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, of which $353,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $699,000 for the same period in 2019, of which $645,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets for the period, as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $49.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $49.2 million. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Income Statement Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $40.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and advertising of $32.4 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance. The increase in advertising is primarily due to the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $5.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 13.3% for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 to 23.0% for the same period in 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible executive compensation.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Total assets increased $438.7 million, from $1.22 billion at September 30, 2019 to $1.66 billion at June 30, 2020. Net loans increased $270.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to continued growth in the commercial business, commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios, as well as $180.5 million in PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. Residential mortgage loans held for sale and SBA loans held for sale also increased by $109.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively, during the nine months ended June 30, 2020 due to increased production from the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments. Total liabilities increased $417.8 million primarily due to a $174.8 million increase in Federal Reserve PPP Liquidity Facility advances, a $76.1 million increase in FHLB borrowings and a $148.5 million increase in total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $21.3 million, from $121.1 million at September 30, 2019 to $142.4 million at June 30, 2020, due primarily to increases in retained net income and net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $17.2 million and $3.8 million, respectively. At June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

Prior Period Restatement

On November 19, 2019, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a Current Report on Form 8-K to report the Company’s conclusion that its interim consolidated financial statements, and related notes, contained in its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 should no longer be relied upon. The accounting matters underlying this conclusion relate primarily to significant accounting assumptions used in the fair value calculations for interest rate lock commitments and mortgage loans held-for-sale relating to the Company’s mortgage banking operations segment and unrecognized accruals for incentive compensation related to such segment. On December 4, 2019, the Company filed with the SEC an amended Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, containing restated interim consolidated financial statements, and related notes, for the period then ended. All financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated accordingly.

First Savings Bank has fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, OPERATING DATA: 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Total interest income $ 15,344 $ 13,058 $ 42,804 $ 37,166 Total interest expense 2,543 3,166 8,201 7,837 Net interest income 12,801 9,892 34,603 29,329 Provision for loan losses 2,980 337 5,190 992 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,821 9,555 29,413 28,337 Total noninterest income 46,337 12,644 75,457 25,514 Total noninterest expense 35,009 16,488 81,356 40,784 Income before income taxes 21,149 5,711 23,514 13,067 Income tax expense 5,540 748 5,404 1,736 Net income 15,609 4,963 18,110 11,331 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 204 571 (107 ) 475 Net income attributable to the Company $ 15,405 $ 4,392 $ 18,217 $ 10,856 Net income per share, basic $ 6.51 $ 1.88 $ 7.74 $ 4.70 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,365,217 2,333,502 2,353,816 2,308,359 Net income per share, diluted $ 6.51 $ 1.85 $ 7.66 $ 4.58 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,366,787 2,373,578 2,377,399 2,369,421 Performance ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 4.02 % 1.50 % 1.78 % 1.30 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 47.91 % 15.90 % 19.36 % 13.83 % Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis) 3.53 % 3.45 % 3.55 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.70 % 3.72 % 3.75 % 3.87 % Efficiency ratio 59.20 % 73.16 % 73.92 % 74.37 % June 30, September 30, Increase FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2020 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands, except per share data) Total assets $ 1,661,281 $ 1,222,579 $ 438,702 Cash and cash equivalents 27,544 41,432 (13,888 ) Investment securities 205,960 179,638 26,322 Loans held for sale 210,077 96,070 114,007 Gross loans 1,096,021 820,698 275,323 Allowance for loan losses 14,640 10,040 4,600 Interest earning assets 1,531,174 1,130,095 401,079 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 1,256 1,416 (160 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 227,797 173,072 54,725 Interest-bearing deposits 755,073 661,312 93,761 FHLB borrowings 298,622 222,544 76,078 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 174,835 - 174,835 Total liabilities 1,519,133 1,101,322 417,811 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 142,362 121,053 21,309 Book value per share $ 59.93 $ 51.51 $ 8.43 Tangible book value per share (1) 55.26 46.71 8.54 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 3,709 $ 450 $ 3,259 Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 10,101 4,718 5,383 Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,810 $ 5,168 $ 8,642 Accruing loans past due 90 days - 12 (12 ) Total non-performing loans 13,810 5,180 8,630 Foreclosed real estate - 55 (55 ) Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 5,694 7,265 (1,571 ) Total non-performing assets $ 19,504 $ 12,500 $ 7,004 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.34 % 1.22 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 106.01 % 193.82 % -87.81 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 1.26 % 0.63 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 1.17 % 1.02 % 0.15 % (1) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

June 30, September 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2020 2019 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 142,362 $ 121,053 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (11,104 ) (11,264 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 131,258 $ 109,789 Outstanding common shares 2,375,324 2,350,229 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 55.26 $ 46.71 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 59.93 $ 51.51 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):

As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 27,544 $ 22,603 $ 41,327 $ 41,432 $ 65,105 Total investment securities 205,960 186,873 179,991 179,638 182,421 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,081,381 877,276 851,700 810,658 796,994 Total assets 1,661,281 1,368,252 1,292,573 1,222,579 1,228,953 Total deposits 982,870 937,306 885,598 834,384 888,145 Total borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank 298,622 270,000 239,566 222,544 189,255 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 142,362 116,659 123,810 121,053 114,971 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary (214 ) (414 ) 368 204 176 Total equity 142,148 116,245 124,178 121,257 115,147 Outstanding common shares 2,375,324 2,375,324 2,357,369 2,350,229 2,350,229 Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Total interest income $ 15,344 $ 13,693 $ 13,767 $ 13,829 $ 13,058 Total interest expense 2,543 2,783 2,875 3,069 3,166 Net interest income 12,801 10,910 10,892 10,760 9,892 Provision for loan losses 2,980 1,705 505 471 337 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,821 9,205 10,387 10,289 9,555 Total noninterest income 46,337 10,994 18,126 18,340 12,644 Total noninterest expense 35,009 22,075 24,272 21,606 16,488 Income (loss) before income taxes 21,149 (1,876 ) 4,241 7,023 5,711 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,540 (774 ) 638 1,359 748 Net income (loss) 15,609 (1,102 ) 3,603 5,664 4,963 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 204 (475 ) 164 343 571 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,405 $ (627 ) $ 3,439 $ 5,321 $ 4,392 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.51 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.47 $ 2.28 $ 1.88 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,365,217 2,355,750 2,340,619 2,337,472 2,333,502 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.51 $ (0.26 ) $ 1.44 $ 2.24 $ 1.85 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,366,787 2,379,901 2,382,754 2,378,221 2,373,578 As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Return on average assets 4.02 % -0.19 % 1.09 % 1.75 % 1.50 % Return on average equity 48.75 % -3.51 % 11.76 % 19.28 % 17.95 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 47.91 % -2.00 % 11.24 % 18.12 % 15.90 % Net interest margin (tax equlivalent basis) 3.70 % 3.73 % 3.83 % 3.92 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio 59.20 % 100.78 % 83.64 % 74.25 % 73.16 % As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 1.26 % 1.55 % 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.17 % 1.45 % 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 106.01 % 84.67 % 191.18 % 193.82 % 188.29 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.08 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net interest income - Core Banking $ 9,652 $ 9,236 $ 9,188 $ 9,178 $ 8,739 Net interest income - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,584 1,151 1,217 1,237 1,066 Net interest income - Mortgage Banking 1,565 523 487 345 87 Total net interest income $ 12,801 $ 10,910 $ 10,892 $ 10,760 $ 9,892 Provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 1,668 $ 216 $ 520 $ 104 $ 162 Provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,312 1,489 (15 ) 367 175 Provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking - - - - - Total provision for loan losses $ 2,980 $ 1,705 $ 505 $ 471 $ 337 Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 7,984 $ 9,020 $ 8,668 $ 9,074 $ 8,577 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2) 272 (338 ) 1,232 870 891 Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking 1,565 523 487 345 87 Total net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 9,821 $ 9,205 $ 10,387 $ 10,289 $ 9,555 Noninterest income - Core Banking $ 1,324 $ 1,411 $ 1,391 $ 1,582 $ 1,351 Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,785 1,209 929 1,715 1,658 Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking 43,228 8,374 15,806 15,043 9,635 Total noninterest income $ 46,337 $ 10,994 $ 18,126 $ 18,340 $ 12,644 Noninterest expense - Core Banking (2) $ 12,046 $ 5,973 $ 7,545 $ 7,521 $ 7,576 Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,642 1,841 1,825 1,883 1,385 Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking 21,321 14,261 14,902 12,202 7,527 Total noninterest expense $ 35,009 $ 22,075 $ 24,272 $ 21,606 $ 16,488 Income (loss) before income taxes - Core Banking $ (2,738 ) $ 4,458 $ 2,514 $ 3,135 $ 2,352 Income (loss) before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2) 415 (970 ) 336 702 1,164 Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking 23,472 (5,364 ) 1,391 3,186 2,195 Total income (loss) before income taxes $ 21,149 $ (1,876 ) $ 4,241 $ 7,023 $ 5,711 Income tax expense (benefit) - Core Banking $ (381 ) $ 691 $ 247 $ 472 $ 51 Income tax expense (benefit) - SBA Lending (Q2) 53 (124 ) 43 90 148 Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking 5,868 (1,341 ) 348 797 549 Total income tax expense (benefit) $ 5,540 $ (774 ) $ 638 $ 1,359 $ 748 Net income (loss) - Core Banking (3) $ (2,357 ) $ 3,767 $ 2,267 $ 2,663 $ 2,301 Net income (loss) - SBA Lending (Q2) 362 (846 ) 293 612 1,016 Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking 17,604 (4,023 ) 1,043 2,389 1,646 Total net income (loss) $ 15,609 $ (1,102 ) $ 3,603 $ 5,664 $ 4,963 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Core Banking (3) $ (2,357 ) $ 3,767 $ 2,267 $ 2,663 $ 2,301 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2) 158 (371 ) 129 269 445 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking 17,604 (4,023 ) 1,043 2,389 1,646 Total net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,405 $ (627 ) $ 3,439 $ 5,321 $ 4,392 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Core Banking (3) $ (1.00 ) $ 1.60 $ 0.96 $ 1.14 $ 0.98 Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.07 (0.16 ) 0.06 0.12 0.19 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking 7.44 (1.71 ) 0.45 1.02 0.71 Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.51 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.47 $ 2.28 $ 1.88 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Core Banking (3) $ (1.00 ) $ 1.59 $ 0.95 $ 1.13 $ 0.97 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.07 (0.16 ) 0.05 0.11 0.19 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking 7.44 (1.69 ) 0.44 1.00 0.69 Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.51 $ (0.26 ) $ 1.44 $ 2.24 $ 1.85 (2) Volatility in Noninterest expense - Core Banking for the three-month periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2020 is due primarily to the impact of the Mortgage Banking segment's performance on incentive compensation expense for employees of the Core Banking segment. (3) Volatility in Net Income - Core Banking, including per share data, for the three-month periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2020 is partially due to the impact of the Mortgage Banking segment's performance on incentive compensation expense for employees of the Core Banking segment. As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment (In thousands) Compensation - Core Banking (4) $ 8,631 $ 2,789 $ 4,451 $ 4,427 $ 4,694 Occupancy - Core Banking 1,239 1,133 1,200 1,140 1,105 Advertising - Core Banking 194 152 147 183 151 Other - Core Banking 1,982 1,899 1,747 1,771 1,626 Total Noninterest Expense - Core Banking $ 12,046 $ 5,973 $ 7,545 $ 7,521 $ 7,576 Compensation - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 1,314 $ 1,569 $ 1,469 $ 1,403 $ 1,045 Occupancy - SBA Lending (Q2) 118 99 89 88 80 Advertising - SBA Lending (Q2) - 9 5 8 10 Other - SBA Lending (Q2) 210 164 262 384 250 Total Noninterest Expense - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 1,642 $ 1,841 $ 1,825 $ 1,883 $ 1,385 Compensation - Mortgage Banking $ 16,951 $ 10,549 $ 11,900 $ 9,866 $ 5,966 Occupancy - Mortgage Banking 855 757 633 549 387 Advertising - Mortgage Banking 1,667 1,616 1,314 871 566 Other - Mortgage Banking 1,848 1,339 1,055 916 608 Total Noninterest Expense - Mortgage Banking $ 21,321 $ 14,261 $ 14,902 $ 12,202 $ 7,527 Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (In thousands) Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 8,188 $ 6,533 $ 5,466 $ 4,603 $ 3,589 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (5) 13,133 7,728 9,436 7,599 3,938 Total Noninterest Expense $ 21,321 $ 14,261 $ 14,902 $ 12,202 $ 7,527 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 16,605 $ 16,180 $ 10,830 $ 19,471 $ 22,310 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,771 $ 1,597 $ 1,066 $ 2,138 $ 2,085 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 10.67 % 9.87 % 9.84 % 10.98 % 9.35 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (6) $ 1,317 $ 1,229 $ 761 $ 1,569 $ 1,515 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 7.93 % 7.60 % 7.03 % 8.06 % 6.79 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 1,003,518 $ 532,996 $ 542,568 $ 447,616 $ 258,743 Mortgage sales $ 954,568 $ 488,457 $ 529,344 $ 447,819 $ 204,565 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking $ 31,067 $ 14,912 $ 13,411 $ 14,244 $ 7,335 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 3.25 % 3.05 % 2.53 % 3.18 % 3.59 % Gross mortgage banking income (7) $ 43,088 $ 8,272 $ 15,817 $ 15,033 $ 9,611 (4) Volatility in Compensation - Core Banking for the three-month periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2020 is due primarily to the impact of the Mortgage Banking segment's performance on incentive compensation expense for employees of the Core Banking segment. (5) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.

(6) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets.

(7) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of loan fees, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.

As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 25,985 $ 48,306 $ 46,296 $ 52,736 $ 38,332 Loans 1,191,097 970,083 935,211 891,477 859,525 Investment securities 178,611 158,116 157,093 156,070 163,185 Agency mortgage-backed securities 8,660 10,870 13,057 15,178 21,993 FRB and FHLB stock 16,804 14,878 14,149 13,020 12,505 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,421,157 $ 1,202,253 $ 1,165,806 $ 1,128,481 $ 1,095,540 Interest income (tax equlivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 37 $ 153 $ 205 $ 277 $ 205 Loans 13,460 11,875 11,830 11,788 10,924 Investment securities 1,947 1,728 1,780 1,762 1,877 Agency mortgage-backed securities 69 76 83 105 152 FRB and FHLB stock 168 151 154 184 196 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 15,681 $ 13,983 $ 14,052 $ 14,116 $ 13,354 Weighted average yield (tax equlivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 0.57 % 1.27 % 1.77 % 2.10 % 2.14 % Loans 4.52 % 4.90 % 5.06 % 5.29 % 5.08 % Investment securities 4.36 % 4.37 % 4.53 % 4.52 % 4.60 % Agency mortgage-backed securities 3.19 % 2.80 % 2.54 % 2.77 % 2.76 % FRB and FHLB stock 4.00 % 4.06 % 4.35 % 5.65 % 6.27 % Total interest-earning assets 4.41 % 4.65 % 4.82 % 5.00 % 4.88 % Interest-bearing liabilities Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits $ 770,402 $ 716,051 $ 707,518 $ 712,692 $ 684,736 Repurchase agreements - - - 250 1,354 Fed funds purchased 1,978 143 - 130 - Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 292,168 248,205 207,851 175,912 178,707 Federal Reserve PPPLF 74,218 - - - - Subordinated debt 19,769 19,752 19,735 19,718 19,701 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,158,535 $ 984,151 $ 935,104 $ 908,702 $ 884,498 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,311 $ 1,625 $ 1,749 $ 1,965 $ 1,948 Repurchase agreements - - - - 1 Fed funds purchased 2 - - 1 - Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 846 838 808 785 898 Federal Reserve PPPLF 66 - - - - Subordinated debt 318 320 318 318 319 Total interest expense $ 2,543 $ 2,783 $ 2,875 $ 3,069 $ 3,166 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 0.68 % 0.91 % 0.99 % 1.10 % 1.14 % Repurchase agreements 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.30 % Fed funds purchased 0.40 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 3.08 % 0.00 % Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 1.16 % 1.35 % 1.55 % 1.78 % 2.01 % Federal Reserve PPPLF 0.36 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Subordinated debt 6.43 % 6.48 % 6.45 % 6.45 % 6.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.88 % 1.13 % 1.23 % 1.35 % 1.43 % Interest rate spread (tax equlivalent basis, annualized) 3.53 % 3.52 % 3.59 % 3.65 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (tax equlivalent basis, annualized) 3.70 % 3.73 % 3.83 % 3.92 % 3.72 % As previously discussed, financial information at June 30, 2019 and for periods then ended contained in this earnings release have been restated.



