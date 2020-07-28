LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They've got the need, the need for greed. When a duplicitous track owner and less than honorable car salesman make a monumental wager, they turn their town upside down in pursuit of glory in HERE COMES RUSTY. The all-star cast is led by musical icon Col. Bruce Hampton ( Sling Blade ) and legendary character actor Fred Willard ( Best In Show, Anchorman ), alongside cult favorite Joey Lauren Adams ( Dazed and Confused ), child star Paulie Litt (“Hope and Faith”), and guitar prodigy Brandon Niederauer ( “She’s Gotta Have It”). One of the final projects for both Willard and Hampton, HERE COMES RUSTY is sure to be a winner when it releases this fall.



A track is a terrible thing to waste in HERE COMES RUSTY . After years of neglect, Dicky St. Jon (Hampton), the owner of a fledgling dog track, finds himself on the verge of losing everything he has worked for. In a last-ditch effort to save his beloved business he makes a winner takes all wager with Mak Hoffstadt (Willard), the dapperly dishonest owner of a local used car lot. While St. Jon's crew races to restore the track grounds to their former glory, the deceitful Hoffstadt looks for a way to guarantee victory at any cost.

HERE COMES RUSTY was directed by Tyler Russell ( Texas Cotton , Cyst ) and written by Russell, Pierce Wortham, and William Ross Smith. Produced by William Ross Smith.

“We are excited to share such a fresh and funny film,” said Yolanda Macias, EVP Acquisitions, Digital Sales & Studio Relations at Cinedigm. "Writer / director Tyler Russell has done a fantastic job with this movie, and we know it will provide a much-needed laugh for everyone."

Russell adds, “We’ve been looking for the right partner for this film, and we’ve definitely found it. Cinedigm has a great team that we’re grateful to be working with. "

The deal was negotiated by Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm and Tyler Russell on behalf of the filmmakers.

