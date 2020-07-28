Portland, OR, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global body dryer market generated $2,641.5thousand in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3,424.0thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing population on ageing people and increase in consumer awareness regarding hygiene & health across the globe drive the growth of the global body dryer market.However,high cost associated with the body is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore,technological advancements and growing popularity is expected to provide new growth opportunitiesduring the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Major body dryermanufactrurers across the globe havehalted their production activities due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown during theCovid-19 pandemic.

According to a research conducted by the World Economic Forum, drying hands is as important as washing them to avoid transmission of Covid-19 as transmission of is more likely to occur from wet skin. Due to this, the demand for body dryer is anticipated to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global body dryer market based ontype, end-use, and region.

Based on type, the wallmounted segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting formore than three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, itisestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the commercialsegmentaccounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than 90%of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the residential segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region,North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting formore than two-fifths of the total market sharein 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-Pacificisexpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Dolphy India Private Limited, Avant Innovations,Haystack Dryers,Full Body Dryer LLC, Kingkraft, Indiegogo, Inc., Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd.,Orchids International,Valiryo, and Tornado Body Dryer, LLC.

