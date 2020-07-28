28 July 2020
PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION PDMR SHAREHOLDING
PAYPOINT PLC LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (‘LTIP’)
2017 LTIP AWARDS – VESTING
The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc Long-Term Incentive Plan, LTIP awards granted in 2017 vested on 28 July 2020 in respect of the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) as listed below.
Two performance conditions applied to the 2017 LTIP awards; 50% was dependent upon Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) performance and 50% upon EPS performance. Based upon the Company’s performance over the three-year performance period, the EPS element of each award lapsed in full and the remaining 50% of each award triggered a 17% vesting based on the TSR performance of the Company relative to its comparator group.
Details of the number of ordinary shares of 1/3 penny each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") received, sold and retained by PDMRs are set out below.
|Name of PDMR
|No. of Shares granted under Award
|No. of vested Shares pursuant to performance conditions
|Number of Shares sold
|Sale price per Share (£)
|Balance of Shares retained
|Jon Marchant
|13,081
|2,276
|1,675
|5.90
|601
|Katy Wilde
|8,165
|1,420
|673
|5.90
|747
|Lewis Alcraft
|10,727
|1,866
|883
|5.90
|983
|Mugur Dogariu
|3,748
|652
|0
|n/a
|652
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707 600300
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
End
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM