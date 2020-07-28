28 July 2020

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION PDMR SHAREHOLDING

PAYPOINT PLC LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (‘LTIP’)

2017 LTIP AWARDS – VESTING

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc Long-Term Incentive Plan, LTIP awards granted in 2017 vested on 28 July 2020 in respect of the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) as listed below.

Two performance conditions applied to the 2017 LTIP awards; 50% was dependent upon Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) performance and 50% upon EPS performance. Based upon the Company’s performance over the three-year performance period, the EPS element of each award lapsed in full and the remaining 50% of each award triggered a 17% vesting based on the TSR performance of the Company relative to its comparator group.

Details of the number of ordinary shares of 1/3 penny each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") received, sold and retained by PDMRs are set out below.

Name of PDMR No. of Shares granted under Award No. of vested Shares pursuant to performance conditions



Number of Shares sold



Sale price per Share (£) Balance of Shares retained Jon Marchant 13,081 2,276 1,675 5.90 601 Katy Wilde 8,165 1,420 673 5.90 747 Lewis Alcraft 10,727 1,866 883 5.90 983 Mugur Dogariu 3,748 652 0 n/a 652

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

