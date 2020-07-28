NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DH Capital is pleased to announce that it acted as financial advisor to New Signature, a portfolio company of Columbia Capital, on its sale to Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH).



New Signature is one of the world’s largest independent Microsoft public cloud transformation specialists. Its success has been built helping its clients create and accelerate their digital business transformation through the adoption of Microsoft cloud technologies.



The acquisition of New Signature will further deepen Cognizant’s expertise in advisory and managed services across the Microsoft cloud product suite including Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., New Signature has operations in the United States, Canada, the UK and South Africa. New Signature serves more than 300 enterprise clients globally across all major industries and has over 500 cloud experts.



This transaction further demonstrates DH Capital’s depth and experience as the leading specialist advisor to the world’s most important public cloud and digital transformation companies.

About DH Capital

DH Capital is a private investment banking partnership serving companies in the Internet infrastructure, software & next generation IT services, and communications sectors. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Boulder, Colorado, the firm’s principals have extensive experience and proven abilities in capital formation, finance, research, business development, and operations. DH Capital provides a full range of advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, private capital placements, financial restructuring, and operational consulting. Since its formation in 2001, DH Capital has completed over 180 transactions and private capital placements totaling more than $30 billion in value.

