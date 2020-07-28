New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vietnam Organic Fertilizers Market - Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867439/?utm_source=GNW

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, the import of plant protection chemicals increased tremendously, from 20,000 metric ton in 2005 to 50,000 metric ton in 2014. The number of fertilizers used had increased by 500% since 1985, which illustrates the increasing popularity of agricultural chemicals. Since 2005, concerns about food safety have increased and large local companies, like VinGroup’s Vineco, have been making investments (the latest being an injection of USD 44 million in 2015) into hygienic fresh vegetable production to ensure its VinMarts, which are small supermarkets, to be stocked with safe local produce. Increasing importance for food safety and quality will continue to drive higher demand for organic fertilizers and in particular, farmyard manure in Vietnam, over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Increase in Arable Land



Vietnam had adopted a Revised Land Law, which became effective on July 1, 2014. This law gave farmers 50-year use rights to their agricultural land, including their basic annual-cropland. This law encouraged a lot of farmers to take up farming, thereby leading to an increase in the area of agricultural land, during 2014-2015. The revised law also included significant improvements on issues, like compensation and procedures for land takings, and other important areas. The increase in the area of arable land, coupled with the government’s introduction of integrated pest management (IPM) program, is expected to drive the organic fertilizers market. This is further fueled with high returns from the market and increased regulations on chemicals residues.



Farm Yard Manure to rule the Vietnamese Organic Fertilizers Market



Increase in the number of livestock, especially pigs, dairy cows, and chicken, is expected to back up the farmyard manure (FYM)industry in Vietnam during the forecast period, though the nutrient content and acceptability among the consumers may vary for the various animal species. According to national statistics, up to September 2014, the national herd was estimated on 26.5 million pigs, 7.7 million cattle, and 304.5 million poultries. Annually, the livestock production emits more than 85 million metric ton of manure, tens of billions of cubic meter liquid waste, and several hundred million tons of exhausted gas.



Competitive Landscape

The organic fertilizers market in Vietnam is a combination of the unorganized and organized sector. The top five players constitute in the range of 27%-32% share of the market, while the other organic fertilizer companies and the unorganized sector together constitute most of the market share, based on the overall Vietnam organic market revenue in 2018.



