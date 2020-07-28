Covina, CA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The report "Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By Type (Single Channel and Multi-Channel), By Technology (Lead Based and Patch Based), By Cellular Connection (Wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT)), By End-user (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Rising incidence of chronic diseases
The increasing rate of cardiac diseases is the major factor of deaths across the globe. For instance, as per the data published by WHO (World Health Organization), every year 17.7 million people die due to cardiovascular diseases. Out of these deaths, 7.4 million deaths were predicted owing to coronary heart diseases while 6.5 million due to strokes. Increased use of caffeine coupled with changing lifestyle & stress are causing increase in blood pressure, hence growing the risks of getting cardiac disease. Additionally, the global healthcare industry is accelerating on the account of rising disposable income, growing awareness on cardiac diseases, tobacco use, obesity and unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol. Therefore, this will upsurge the risks of cardiac diseases in the existing generation which is further going to definitely affect the growth of the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market.
Rising focus on wearable devices for real-time patient monitoring
The demand for real-time monitoring devices is swelling to allow early detection of cardiac diseases, which can help patients in gaining immediate medical attention. For example, Apple Watch which is a wearable ECG monitoring products offers real-time monitoring on an outpatient basis. The accessibility such devices will expand the business scope for the vendors. Thus, the increasing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring will have an optimistic impact on the overall market growth.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market”, By Type (Single Channel and Multi-Channel), By Technology (Lead Based and Patch Based), By Cellular Connection (Wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT)), By End-user (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market accounted for US$ 602.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1548.6 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.1%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, cellular connection, end-user, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market includes BioTelemetry, Inc., ScottCare, Biotricity Inc., Telerhythmics LLC, Applied Cardiac Systems Inc., Medicomp Inc., Welch Allyn, Preventice Solutions, Zoll Medical Corporation, and iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
