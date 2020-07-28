28 July 2020

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Tuesday 28 July 2020, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

In compliance with health authority guidance the AGM was held with minimum attendance to ensure social distancing protocols were adhered to and the Company would like to thank shareholders for their forbearance in not attending today’s AGM. Shareholders were requested to appoint the chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure their votes were included in the poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting published and circulated to shareholders on 3 July 2020 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie .

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

 RESOLUTIONFor AgainstTotal VotesWithheld
  Number%Number%NumberNumber
        
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING      
1To received and consider the Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2019 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon146,140,08899.96%58,2460.04%146,198,33497,200
        
 To re-elect each of the Directors who being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment:      
2.aJohn B. McGuckian137,870,38695.75%6,124,5484.25%143,994,9342,300,600
2.bEamonn Rothwell139,493,51495.41%6,717,0204.59%146,210,53485,000
2.cDavid Ledwidge140,936,09296.41%5,243,2763.59%146,179,368116,166
2.dCatherine Duffy115,345,00487.09%17,093,88112.91%132,438,88513,856,649
2.eBrian O’Kelly105,128,41379.37%27,327,22220.63%132,455,63513,839,899
2.fJohn Sheehan128,788,29788.08%17,422,23711.92%146,210,53485,000
        
3To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors for the year ending 31 December 2020146,156,75499.97%43,5800.03%146,200,33495,200
        
4To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2019 (as an advisory resolution) 96,665,02070.66%38,888,03129.34%132,553,05113,742,483
        
5General authority to allot relevant securities138,156,37894.49%8,054,1565.51%146,210,53485,000
        
6To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances for up to 5% of issued share capital140,942,73299.90%134,5560.10%141,077,2885,218,246
        
7To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions for up to an additional 5% of issued share capital in connection with specified transactions140,942,73299.90%134,5560.10%141,077,2885,218,246
        
8To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares146,136,60899.95%73,9260.05%146,210,53485,000
        
9To authorise the Company to re-issue treasury shares146,108,77899.93%100,7560.07%146,209,53486,000
        
10Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days’ notice127,301,11087.07%18,909,42412.93%146,210,53485,000

Resolutions 1 to 5 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 6 to 10 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

The Board notes that a minority of shareholders voted against the advisory resolution on the Report of the Remuneration Committee and the re-election of the Committee Chairman. As part of ongoing engagement with shareholders ahead of the AGM, the Board received feedback from a number of shareholders and has a clear understanding of their views and expectations. In the period ahead, the Board will review all feedback from shareholders and build on past practice and continue its programme of engagement with shareholders on this and other matters.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at Companies Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, The Exchange, Foster Place, Dublin 2, and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Tom Corcoran
Company Secretary