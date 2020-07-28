28 July 2020

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Tuesday 28 July 2020, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

In compliance with health authority guidance the AGM was held with minimum attendance to ensure social distancing protocols were adhered to and the Company would like to thank shareholders for their forbearance in not attending today’s AGM. Shareholders were requested to appoint the chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure their votes were included in the poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting published and circulated to shareholders on 3 July 2020 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie .

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

RESOLUTION For Against Total Votes Withheld Number % Number % Number Number ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1 To received and consider the Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2019 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon 146,140,088 99.96% 58,246 0.04% 146,198,334 97,200 To re-elect each of the Directors who being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment: 2.a John B. McGuckian 137,870,386 95.75% 6,124,548 4.25% 143,994,934 2,300,600 2.b Eamonn Rothwell 139,493,514 95.41% 6,717,020 4.59% 146,210,534 85,000 2.c David Ledwidge 140,936,092 96.41% 5,243,276 3.59% 146,179,368 116,166 2.d Catherine Duffy 115,345,004 87.09% 17,093,881 12.91% 132,438,885 13,856,649 2.e Brian O’Kelly 105,128,413 79.37% 27,327,222 20.63% 132,455,635 13,839,899 2.f John Sheehan 128,788,297 88.08% 17,422,237 11.92% 146,210,534 85,000 3 To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors for the year ending 31 December 2020 146,156,754 99.97% 43,580 0.03% 146,200,334 95,200 4 To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2019 (as an advisory resolution) 96,665,020 70.66% 38,888,031 29.34% 132,553,051 13,742,483 5 General authority to allot relevant securities 138,156,378 94.49% 8,054,156 5.51% 146,210,534 85,000 6 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances for up to 5% of issued share capital 140,942,732 99.90% 134,556 0.10% 141,077,288 5,218,246 7 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions for up to an additional 5% of issued share capital in connection with specified transactions 140,942,732 99.90% 134,556 0.10% 141,077,288 5,218,246 8 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 146,136,608 99.95% 73,926 0.05% 146,210,534 85,000 9 To authorise the Company to re-issue treasury shares 146,108,778 99.93% 100,756 0.07% 146,209,534 86,000 10 Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days’ notice 127,301,110 87.07% 18,909,424 12.93% 146,210,534 85,000

Resolutions 1 to 5 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 6 to 10 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

The Board notes that a minority of shareholders voted against the advisory resolution on the Report of the Remuneration Committee and the re-election of the Committee Chairman. As part of ongoing engagement with shareholders ahead of the AGM, the Board received feedback from a number of shareholders and has a clear understanding of their views and expectations. In the period ahead, the Board will review all feedback from shareholders and build on past practice and continue its programme of engagement with shareholders on this and other matters.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at Companies Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, The Exchange, Foster Place, Dublin 2, and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary