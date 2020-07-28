WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is proud to partner again with United Investments on another community, The Drew. Located in the vibrant Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, The Drew hosts three multi-level three-bedroom condominiums priced from the $700s.



Homes feature oversized living spaces and floor to ceiling windows on the front and back, flooding the homes with light. Each of the residences is replete with sleek modern finishes that highlight custom European cabinetry, Quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and stunning floating staircases with solid oak treads and glass railings. Homeowners will enjoy easy access to DC USA Shopping Center, the U Street and 14th Street Corridors restaurants, shops, and nightlife. DC’s newest Whole Foods is just a few short blocks away.

The Drew was developed by United Investments, a real estate development founded in Washington, DC in 2007 by the Tesfaye Brothers – Henok, Yared, and Ben – each of whom brings with him more than 15 years of experience in real estate development, management, and sales. The firm is the fourth addition to the family’s ever-growing portfolio of companies and has a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship throughout each innovative community.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartment, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.



