METTAWA, Ill., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2020 list of America’s Best Employers for Women. From the thousands of companies that were considered for this honor, only 300 made the final list. Brunswick is ranked No. 108 overall, second in the Engineering and Manufacturing category and fourth in the state of Illinois.



Companies designated as America’s Best Employers for Women are chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of 75,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Best Employers for Women as this is an award voted on by our employees,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation Chief Human Resources Officer. “This award reinforces our dedication and commitment to equal opportunity, inclusion and diversity across our entire global workforce. We will continue to prioritize thoughtful actions to accelerate our progress.”

In addition to direct and indirect recommendations by employees, the award also looks at diversity in top executive positions. Earlier this year, Brunswick was named by Forbes and Statista to its list of the Best Employers for Diversity . In 2019, Brunswick was honored as Corporate Champion by the Women’s Forum of New York for accelerating gender parity in the boardroom with 30% or more board seats held by women.

“We are committed to creating a workforce that values a diverse background and has a positive impact on our employees, our stakeholders and the communities in which we live and work,” said Preisser. “We have a responsibility as the leader in the marine industry to set a standard where we create an authentic work environment that promotes opportunities for women and diversity in our workforce and across the industry.”

In 2019, for the second consecutive year, Forbes Magazine named Brunswick Corporation among America’s Best Employers . That award, also employee driven, is determined by an anonymous survey of employees and identifies companies that employees like to work for and would recommend to others. Brunswick also recently had two women honored with a “Women Making Waves Award” from Boating Industry Magazine and have had a recipient of the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award for four consecutive years.

The entire list of The Best Employers for Women can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-women/#301d94d7de9c

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .





Lee Gordon Director – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com