OTTAWA, Ontario, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] today named Charles S. “Duff” Sullivan as Managing Director of Boeing Canada, effective August 4. He will be based in Ottawa and report to Donna Hrinak, President of Boeing Canada.



Sullivan will be responsible for strengthening company-to-country relationships and pursuing new business and industrial partnerships. He succeeds Bob Cantwell, who is based in Vancouver and will become director of policy and strategy integration for the Boeing Canada team.

“Duff has a distinguished 40-year career in aviation, aerospace, the military, public safety and security,” said Hrinak. “His unique expertise will advance Boeing’s relationships and help develop new business opportunities that can further expand our century-long partnership with Canada.”

Prior to joining Boeing, Sullivan served as Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer for the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada. He is also a veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force, where he accumulated over 3,500 flying hours on jet aircraft, 1,600 of which were flown in the CF-18 Hornet.

Sullivan has also served in several senior executive and leadership positions throughout his career, most notably as Director-General of Capability Development at National Defence Headquarters; Director of International Security and Senior Defence Adviser in the Prime Minister of Canada's Privy Council Office; Major-General on a 12-month tour of duty in Afghanistan as NATO’s Air Component Commander; and, Director of Operations for the Canadian North American Air Defense Command Region during 9/11 and the G8 and G20 Summit in Kananaskis.

Boeing is celebrating more than 100 years of partnership with Canada. The company has approximately 1,600 highly skilled workers at 15 locations across the country. Canada is home to a broad customer base of products and services from Boeing’s commercial, defense, services and space business. Boeing facilities in Canada provide parts, components and assemblies for all current Boeing 7-series jetliners, along with software development and consulting services. Canada is one of the largest international supplier bases for Boeing, including more than 500 suppliers spanning every region of the country.

