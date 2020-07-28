Firm raises $1.1 billion of capital, acquires 5.7 million square feet and leases 3.6 million square feet during first half of 20201
DENVER, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment management firm with a more than 25-year history, today announced its activity highlights as of June 30, 2020. Despite the market uncertainty triggered by coronavirus, commercial real estate and the firm entered 2020 with strong fundamentals and continued to execute across all business fronts.
“What the firm has accomplished while adapting to the ongoing pandemic and evolving market conditions speaks to the strength and creativity of our team and the overall resiliency of the commercial real estate asset class,” said Raj Dhanda, Black Creek Group’s chief executive officer. “While not immune to the challenges the industry is facing, the firm is heading into the second half of the year with a clear focus on well located industrial, multifamily, office and retail real estate that is positioned for long-term growth and can weather all market cycles.”
1 Aggregate capital and activity from all real estate platforms in the United States sponsored by affiliates of Black Creek Group.
About Black Creek Group
Black Creek Group is a leading real estate investment management firm that has bought or built over $21 billion of investments throughout its more than 25-year history. The firm manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including industrial, multifamily, office and retail – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Black Creek Group has seven offices across the United States with approximately 300 professionals. More information is available at blackcreekgroup.com.
Briana Ochiltree
briana.ochiltree@blackcreekgroup.com
Black Creek Group
720-728-3109
Black Creek Group, LLC
Denver, Colorado, UNITED STATES
