ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lane Joins the UPS Executive Leadership Team, Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé

UPS creates new strategic executive role to align external affairs including public policy and government affairs, communications, and community relations

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced Laura Lane has been promoted to Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer. Lane will join UPS’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to CEO Carol Tomé. She will oversee Public Policy and Government Affairs, Public Relations, Employee Communications, and the UPS Foundation.

“Laura is a strategic leader who knows how to seize opportunities, tackle challenges and rally employees to achieve goals,” said UPS CEO, Carol Tomé. “Especially in today’s complex and evolving environment, Laura’s integrity, intelligence, political instincts and positive energy make her a natural choice to take on this new global role working with me to manage UPS’s reputation and external relations.”

Laura began her UPS career as president, Global Public Affairs in 2011. In this role, she was responsible for worldwide government affairs activities.

In a short time, she has strengthened UPS growth and competitiveness, including successfully advocating for comprehensive tax reform; enhancing network efficiencies through infrastructure investments; securing alternative fuel credits in support of sustainability; working to modernize trade agreements and customs processes; leveling the playing field with postal networks; facilitating UPS Flight Forward certification; and advocating for laws that promote equity and justice in the workplace.

Prior to joining UPS, Laura served in both the public and private sectors. She was managing director and head of International Government Affairs at Citigroup and vice president for Global Public Policy with Time Warner.

In her government career, Laura served as a trade negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in the negotiation of China’s entry to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the WTO Financial Services Agreement and the WTO Basic Telecommunications Agreement. She also served as a diplomat in the U.S. Foreign Service from 1990-1997, including serving as consular/economic officer in Bogota, Colombia and then at the American Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda. In Rwanda, she led evacuation efforts during the outbreak of civil war and returned as political advisor to U.S. forces providing humanitarian relief in the post-conflict environment. In a recent TED Talk , Laura describes that first-hand account and the importance of advocating for positive change.

Laura currently serves as co-chair of the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). She is also a member of the Board of UNHCR USA and previously served as a U.S. government appointed delegate for the APEC Business Advisory Council. Laura is a member of the board of several U.S. business associations and non-profits, including serving on the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital.

Laura graduated summa cum laude from Loyola University with a Bachelor’s degree in political science and history. As a Truman Scholar, she also graduated summa cum laude from Georgetown University with a Master of Science degree in foreign service in international economics and business diplomacy.

