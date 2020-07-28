CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider of payment and software processing solutions, announced today a new premier partnership with 1Core Solution, further positioning itself as one of the nation’s premier financial technology partners.



Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2019 for the second year in a row, the team at Unity FI Solutions has worked hand-in-hand with key stakeholders at 1Core Solution to provide a fully integrated childcare software and payments solution.

“It’s very clear in working with our new partner that they care tremendously for the childcare industry. 1Core has listened to identify the current modern-day needs of the industry and has provided the solutions,” said Stephen Contino, co-founder of Unity FI Solutions. “We are proud to offer such a streamlined technology solution that enhances the parent experience while at the same time helping childcare companies to be more competitive and profitable."

With more than 15 years of providing cloud-based and mobile app solutions to childcare businesses, 1Core Solution is able to help streamlined all aspects of the client operations, all within one common solution platform. With the recent introduction of their COVID-19 responsive features, they are well positioned to help even more childcare providers to survive and thrive during these uncertain times.



“We are extremely pleased to partner with payment technology leader Unity FI Solutions as we continue to strive to deliver peace of mind to each one of our clients,” said Simon Ho, co-founder of 1Core Solution. “Our integration with Unity allows the parents to make tuition payments hassle free while giving providers greater control over their cash flow. The 1Core all-encompassing software platform enables our clients to have more time to focus on what matters most, the children.”

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

About 1Core Solution:



1Core Solution is a Cupertino, California based true all-in-one solution platform company dedicated to delivering peace of mind via technology to the childcare industry. 1Core believes that childcare providers are not only essential but the backbone of the economy. 1Core listens to the essentials of modern-day childcare businesses and develops 1Core solution for childcare providers to elevate their business.

