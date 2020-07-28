New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Automotive Tow Bars Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Vehicle Type ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934792/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing popularity of the e-commerce sector is positively influencing the Europe automotive aftermarket and retail channels. Towing equipment manufacturers benefit greatly from establishing a robust online presence that improves the penetration of multiple vendors into the market.

In the recent years, electric towing systems tow bars are becoming increasingly popular in the region; electric tow bar is increasing, due to growing preference for vehicles with automatic components; hence, the popularity of the electric tow bar is rising at a significant pace in the region.Various companies in the region are offering electric tow bars to their customers.



For instance, ACPS Automotive offers fully-electric swiveling tow bars; its tow bar rotates to the operating position and automatically engages there and back again. Its tow bar is available at the push of a button, which makes it convenient to use.

Since the majority of the countries have exercised lockdown, the demand for automotive tow bars is decreasing at a prominent rate. The temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities is showcasing a negative trend in the automotive tow bars market. The continuity of the COVID-19 spread would be severely dangerous for automotive tow bars market players

The overall Europe automotive tow has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the automotive tow bars market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe automotive tow bars market. BOSAL Group, Anker and York Bars, PCT Automotive Limited, and Brink Group, among others are among the key players serving the automotive tow bars market in Europe.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934792/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001