CAMPBELL, CA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is proud to report its Fan Pass launch event, held on July 24, 2020, exceeded the Company’s expectations and was a huge success for all involved. The Fan Pass platform provided a virtual stage and hosted live stream performances that were headlined by some of the music industry’s most talented artists ranging from Grammy award winning producers to international DJs and even rising hip hop stars. The Fan Pass team successfully launched the event which showcased the platform’s high-quality streaming capabilities, along with other unique aspects of the Company’s business model, including the turn-key service of providing every artist an exclusive Fan Pass channel, custom merchandise, store front, Go Live Streaming and monetization tools, Instagram & social ad creatives, and adding additional revenue opportunities for the artists.



According to the Company’s management, the event outperformed the goals set for Fan Pass, achieving much more. Fan Pass was able to secure over 10 hours of EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, on-board 16 prominent artists; produce 16+ live content channels, custom merchandise and live merchandise stores; create social media ads and promotional materials for 16+ artists; solidify relationships with artists and artist management; increase social media followers, content and activity by 500%; gain recognition from other Industry Labels; increase press coverage landing a radio interview with iHeart Radio; and, create more sponsorship opportunities.

Fan Pass had live streaming events from approximately 1:30 pm EST until roughly 11:00 pm EST on Friday July 24, 2020 from four separate locations that included: an Atlanta, GA Stage; New York, NY Penthouse; Los Angeles, CA Studio; and, a private venue located in Palm Beach, FL.

The event attracted die-hard music fans and social followers from across the globe in the following locations: the United States, Germany, Canada, India, United Republic of Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Netherlands, New Zealand, Finland, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Brazil, Kenya, Japan, Guatemala, Nigeria, Australia, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Turkey, Sweden, Italy, Poland, France, Rwanda, Haiti, Switzerland, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Uganda, Iraq, Indonesia, Jamaica, Senegal, Norway, Malaysia, Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Dominica, Greece, Guadeloupe, Saudi Arabia, Honduras, Qatar, Ireland, Hong Kong, Denmark, Mongolia, Kuwait, Guyana, Lebanon, Chile, Jordan, Taiwan, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Estonia, Colombia, Egypt, Iceland, China, Vietnam, Austria, Peru, Israel, Philippines, Bahamas, Fiji, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica.

“The Company emerges from this event having achieved our greatest milestone of capturing exclusive content that lives on the Fan Pass platform and continues to grow as a content specific library for each artist. We now have over 10 hours of content that we can distribute, in different formats, to the fans. We believe these all-day streaming events create a truly unique live performance feel and experience for both the artist and their fanbase. This launch event not only fulfilled our content capture goals but enabled our systems to be tested, secured and showcased in our first public streaming event,” said Friendable CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

“We believe Fan Pass is redefining the artist-fan relationship by delivering a unique virtual experience that will be a very lucrative and profitable revenue-sharing model for both the artists and Fan Pass, as fans continue to be invited back for more.”

Rositano continued, “COVID-19 transformed many industries, especially the entertainment/music industry. Audiences have gravitated toward live stream video through social media, virtual group meetings and even get-togethers so fans have been acclimated to consume content digitally. We’ve made the direct-to-consumer experience an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience for both artist and fan.

“The success of this launch proves the market recognizes the power of our livestreaming medium, Fan Pass. Stay tuned as we lay out our execution strategy and next steps. We have more events in the near future as we continue to expand and bridge the gap between artists and their fanbase through technology-driven solutions,” concluded Rositano.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Frienable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

