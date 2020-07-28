The White Company Selects Quadient’s CVP Everest Fit-to-Size E-Commerce Packaging System

Leading premium homeware retail brand, The White Company, is to adopt Quadient’s latest high speed fit-to-size auto-boxing system, the CVP Everest – a revolutionary packaging system capable of tailor-making over 1,100 e-commerce packages per hour.

Paris, July 28, 2020

Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that its latest automated packaging system, the CVP Everest, has been selected by The White Company, one of UK’s fastest growing multi-channel retailers, to be installed in August at its fulfilment centre in Northampton, UK. The White Company offers stylishly designed, high-quality products, created with great attention to detail—from concept to final delivery to the customer, and this investment will support the business’ future growth plans for e-commerce orders.

Commenting on the decision to invest in high-speed fit-to-size packaging technology, Rob Gascoigne, DC continuous improvement manager at The White Company, says: “To meet the uplift in e-commerce order volumes and to efficiently comply with new health and safety requirements brought on by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we decided to invest in an automated packaging technology that could not only deliver speed, but importantly, would present a sustainable packaging solution for the future. I’m happy to say that we found it in Quadient’s CVP Everest.”

The investment in the CVP Everest, the first commercial installation of this technology since its launch back in January 2020, will support the continued efforts of The White Company to reduce the environmental impact of its distribution centre and wider fulfillment and delivery operation as part of the wider sustainability journey.

The CVP Everest measures, constructs, seals and labels each parcel in a seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 20% and eliminating the need for void fill. As the CVP Everest makes each package specifically to the size of the individual order, the customer experience is enhanced and trailer volumes are massively reduced – saving transport costs and CO2 emissions.

“We pride ourselves at Quadient on being an innovative and forward-thinking organization, and are delighted to be supporting The White Company with a sustainable solution for its e-commerce channel,” said Jérôme Vigier, executive vice president, Emerging Operations, Quadient. “The CVP Everest is an innovation designed, created and built by our R&D teams in Drachten, Netherlands. It delivers on our promise to be the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences, optimizing all steps of package fulfillment in a sustainable manner and strengthening the customer experience.”

About The White Company

Founded by Chrissie Rucker OBE over 25 years ago, The White Company has become one of the UK’s fastest growing multi-channel retailers and a leading lifestyle brand, with 60 stores across the UK, including high-profile concessions in Harrods and Selfridges. In June 2017, our US journey began with the opening of a flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue, and the US expansion now includes a presence in 27 Nordstrom stores. July 2018 saw the first European flagship outside of the UK open on Dublin’s Grafton Street. The quintessentially British brand is now synonymous with transforming houses into homes, creating impeccably stylish, beautifully designed products with British town and country heritage at its core. What started as a range of white essentials for the linen cupboard has gradually grown into the ultimate luxury lifestyle destination for the home and wardrobe.

