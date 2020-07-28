



Cegedim: Like-for-like revenues fell 2.5% in the first half of 2020.

3.3 % like-for like revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020

A like-for-like revenue decline of 8.0% in the second quarter of 2020

Group aiming for relatively stable full-year 2020 revenues year on year

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, July 28, 2020, after the market close

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, generated consolidated Q2 revenues of €114.7 million in 2020, a decrease of 9.4% as reported and 8.0% like for like compared with the same period in 2019. After posting growth in the first quarter, Cegedim generated consolidated H1 revenues of €236.2 million in 2020, a decrease of 3.9% as reported and 2.5% like for like compared with the same period in 2019.

Revenue trends

·Second quarter of 2020

Second quarter in € million 2020 2019 LFL change Reported change Health insurance, HR and e-services 77.7 83.3 -8.1% -6.7% Healthcare professionals 36.2 42.5 -7.9% -14.8% Corporate and others 0.9 0.8 +4.2% +4.2% Cegedim 114.7 126.6 -8.0% -9.4%

Cegedim’s Q2-20 consolidated revenues came to €114.7 million, down 9.4% as reported. Excluding an unfavorable currency translation impact of 0.2pp and an unfavorable scope effect of 1.2pp, revenues fell 8.0%.

The unfavorable currency translation impact of €0.2 million, or 0.2pp was mainly attributable to appreciation of the pound sterling, which represents 11.2% of Group revenues, against the euro.

The €1.6 million hit from scope effects, or 1.2pp, was chiefly due to the sale of nearly all of the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc. in the US in August 2019, which was partly offset by the acquisitions of Cosytec in France in July 2019 and NetEDI in the UK in August 2019.

On a like-for-like basis, Health insurance, HR and e-services division revenues fell 8.1%, and those of the Healthcare professionals division, 7.9%.

·First half 2020

First half in € million 2020 2019 LFL change Reported change Health insurance, HR and e-services 160.3 162.5 -2.7% -1.3% Healthcare professionals 74.1 81.6 -2.2% -9.1% Corporate and others 1.7 1.7 +0.3% +0.3% Cegedim 236.2 245.8 -2.5% -3.9%

Cegedim’s H1 2020 consolidated revenues came to €236.2 million, down 3.9% as reported. Currencies had virtually no impact. Excluding an unfavorable scope impact of 1.4pp, revenues fell 2.5%.

The €3.4 million hit from scope effects, or 1.4pp, was chiefly due to the sale of nearly all of the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc. in the US in August 2019, which was partly offset by the acquisitions of Cosytec in France in July 2019 and NetEDI in the UK in August 2019.

Health insurance, HR and e-services division revenues fell 2.7% like for like, and those of the Healthcare professionals division, 2.2%.

Covid-19 pandemic

Faced with the covid-19 pandemic—and its impact on the European economy—the Group has activated its business continuity plans and is closely following the situation’s impact on its business activities. Work-from-home arrangements were activated in every country during the lockdown period. We were able to continue operating under satisfactory conditions, with no service interruptions, although volumes did decline in some activities, actions in the field were cancelled or postponed, and sales efforts generally slowed during the lockdown. Employees were encouraged to take paid leave during the period. The use of partial unemployment, which affected a limited number of teams, ended at the close of the first half.

Analysis of business trends by division

·Health insurance, HR and e-services

After growing in the first quarter, the division’s reported revenues fell 6.7% in the second quarter of 2020 to €77.7 million. Like-for-like revenues fell 8.1% over the second quarter. Thus, the division’s reported revenues fell 1.3% in the first half of 2020 to €160.3 million. Like-for-like revenues fell 2.7% over the period.

The H1 performance was chiefly attributable to the drop in second-quarter business at Cegedim-Media (communication solutions for pharmacies, including digital solutions) and from the decreased volume of third-party healthcare payments. That performance was partly offset by the expansion of health insurance sector BPO activities and business growth at Cegedim SRH (HR management solutions), Cegedim e-business (document and process digitization), and Cegedim Health Data (healthcare sector data and analytics).

The acquisitions of NetEDI and Cosytec made a positive contribution to Group consolidated revenue of 1.4pp to second quarter and first half 2020 growth. Currencies had virtually no impact on second quarter and first half 2020 figures.

·Healthcare professionals

After growing in the first quarter, the division’s reported revenues fell 14.8% in the second quarter of 2020 to €36.2 million. Currency translation had a positive impact of 0.4 percentage points. Divestments had a negative impact of 6.5 percentage points. Like-for-like revenues fell 7.9%. Thus, the division’s reported revenues fell 9.1% in the first half of 2020 to €74.1 million. Currency translation had a positive impact of 0.1 percentage points. Divestments had a negative impact of 6.8 percentage points. Like-for-like revenues fell 2.2%.

The 6.5pp hit from scope effects in the second quarter, or €2.8 million, and the 6.8pp hit in the first half, or €5.6 million, was chiefly due to the sale of nearly all of the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc. in August 2019.

The first half performance reflects growth in the first quarter offset by the negative second-quarter impact of lockdowns on activity related to pharmacy businesses in France and the UK. The appointment scheduling and teleconsultation business, Maiia, has experienced very brisk growth, as have RESIP (BCB medication database) and RM Ingénierie (allied health professional computerization in France).

· Corporate and others

The division’s reported revenues rose 4.2% both as reported and like for like in the second quarter of 2020, to €0.9 million. Currencies and acquisitions had no impact. The division’s reported revenues rose 0.3% as reported and like for like in the first half of 2020, to €1.7 million.





Highlights

With the exception of the covid-19 pandemic discussed above, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during the first half of 2020 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

Significant transactions and events post June 30, 2020

With the exception of the covid-19 pandemic discussed above, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes after the closing on June 30, 2020, that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

Outlook

The Group has a solid business model, a robust financial situation with a reasonable amount of leverage(1), no debt maturing before October 2024, an undrawn €55 million revolving credit facility, and an unused €24 million overdraft facility.

Because the Group operates overwhelmingly in the healthcare sector and expects activity to catch back up—particularly in third-party payments and at C-Media—Cegedim is looking for relatively stable revenues in full-year 2020 relative to 2019. This outlook may need adjustment if health conditions in Europe significantly deteriorate in the second half of 2020.

The Group does not expect any material acquisitions in the second half of 2020 and does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.

Additional information

Second-quarter 2020 revenue figures have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors. The presentation can be found:

− On the website: https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/documentation/Pages/presentations.aspx

− And on the Cegedim IR smartphone app: https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx

(1) Leverage is equal to EBITDA(2) divided by net debt(2)

(2) Alternative performance indicators

EBITDA is equivalent to recurring operating income plus net depreciation and amortization expenses.

Recurring operating income is defined as the difference between operating income and other non-recurring operating income and expenses.

“Other non-recurring operating income and expenses” may include impairment of tangible assets, goodwill, and other intangible assets, gains or losses on disposals of non-current assets, restructuring costs, and costs relating to workforce adaptation measures.

Net financial debt comprises gross borrowings, including accrued interest and debt restatement at amortized cost less cash and cash equivalents.





Annexes

Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division

·Year 2020

in € thousands Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Health insurance, HR and e-services 82,667 77,655 160,322 Healthcare professionals 37,977 36,170 74,147 Corporate and others 852 878 1,730 Consolidated Group revenue 121,496 114,703 236,199

·Year 2019

in € thousands Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Health insurance, HR and e-services 79,239 83,260 79,585 98,444 340,527 Healthcare professionals 39,100 42,472 38,014 40,201 159,788 Corporate and others 882 842 836 869 3,430 Consolidated Group revenue 119,222 126,574 118,435 139,514 503,745

Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone and division

·As of June 30, 2020

as a % of consolidated revenues France EMEA excl. France Americas Health insurance, HR and e-services 95.1% 4.9% 0.0% Healthcare professionals 65.3% 34.4% 0.3% Corporate and others 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% Cegedim 85.8% 14.1% 0.1%

Breakdown of revenue by currency and division

·As of June 30, 2020

as a % of consolidated revenues Euro GBP USD Others Health insurance, HR and e-services 95.8% 3.3% 0.0% 0.9% Healthcare professionals 70.3% 26.5% 0.1% 3.1% Corporate and others 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Cegedim 87.8% 10.5% 0.0% 1.6%

Revenue trends by division

as a % of consolidated revenues H1 2020 H1 2019 Health insurance, HR and e-services 67.9% 66.1% Healthcare professionals 31.4% 33.2% Corporate and others 0.7% 0.7% Cegedim 100.0% 100.0%





BPO (Business Process Outsourcing): BPO is the contracting of non-core business activities and functions to a third-party provider. Cegedim provides BPO services for human resources, Revenue Cycle Management in the US and management services for insurance companies, provident institutions and mutual insurers.



Business model transformation: Cegedim decided in fall 2015 to switch all of its offerings over to SaaS format, to develop a complete BPO offering, and to materially increase its R&D efforts. This is reflected in the Group’s revamped business model. The change has altered the Group's revenue recognition and negatively affected short-term profitability.



Corporate and others: This division encompasses the activities the Group performs as the parent company of a listed entity, as well as the support it provides to the three operating divisions.



Operating margin: Operating margin is defined as the ratio of Operating Income on revenue.



Recurring Operating margin: Recurring Operating margin is defined as the ratio of Recurring Operating income on revenue.



EPS: Earnings Per Share is a specific financial indicator defined by the Group as the net profit (loss) for the period divided by the weighted average of the number of shares in circulation.



External growth: External growth covers acquisitions during the current fiscal year, as well as those which have had a partial impact on the previous fiscal year, net of sales of entities and/or assets.



Free cash flow: Free cash flow is cash generated, net of the cash part of the following items: (i) changes in working capital requirements, (ii) transactions on equity (changes in capital, dividends paid and received), (iii) capital expenditure net of transfers, (iv) net financial interest paid and (v) taxes paid.



Internal growth: Internal growth covers growth resulting from the development of an existing contract, particularly due to an increase in rates and/or the volumes distributed or processed, new contracts, acquisitions of assets allocated to a contract or a specific project.



Life-for-like data (L-f-l): At constant scope and exchange rates.



Net cash: Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalent minus overdraft.



Operating expenses: Operating expenses is defined as purchases used, external expenses and payroll costs.

